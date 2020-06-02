Harrisburg, Pa. – PennDOT announced today that beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, driver’s skills test, including motorcycle skills test, will resume at reopened Driver License Centers.

Customers whose driver’s skills tests were canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency will be given priority in rescheduling skills tests by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills tests in the appointment system beginning June 20, 2020.

Customers who have skills tests scheduled on or after June 2 will be able to obtain a driver’s skills test at all open Driver License Centers that perform skills testing. The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

As part of the enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills test the following safety protocols will be in place:

 PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

 In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

 All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

 Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

 Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

PennDOT-authorized third party testers in yellow or green counties are also available for non-commercial testing, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Gov. Wolf and the Department of Health.

Third party testers must follow official phased reopening guidance outlined by the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health.

For a list of PennDOT-authorized third party vendors, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at www.dmv.pa.gov, and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver- history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.