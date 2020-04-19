State College, Pa. -- To protect students, faculty, and staff, Penn State has decided to stick to strictly online teaching throughout the summer semester, with adjusted tuition rates to ease the financial strain on students and their families. The undergraduate tuition rates will be adjusted according to a pre-existing tiered tuition structure, while graduate and World Campus rates will be adjusted percentage-wise.

“As Pennsylvania’s land-grant institution, we recognize the sustained financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic is putting on Pennsylvania families, and families everywhere,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “Although this decision will impact the revenue stream for the University, it does not in any way change the focus of our academic mission or the quality of our programs, courses and degrees. Our devoted faculty and staff continue to bring the curricula to life in new and innovative ways and our education outcomes will not change.”

The tuition adjustments are indicated in this chart:

By residential campus, Abington, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Harrisburg, and University Park will be a tier 3. All other campuses will be a tier 5.

Individual tuition will vary somewhat based on major and academic year, as usual.

Graduate and World Campus students will also see a 5% reduction in their normal tuition. More details about the summer 2020 graduate school tuition rates can be found here.

Currently, PSU plans to deliver all courses and programming virtually through Summer Session II, but there is some chance that on-campus instruction may be allowed to continue in late summer. These decisions will be made carefully based on guidance from government and health authorities.

“As the world around us has shifted significantly during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with this decision, we aim to give our students as much consistency as possible for their academic progress, while also being nimble enough to respond to the best case scenario,” said Nick Jones, Penn State executive vice president and provost. “Since the University does not yet know when in-person activities on our campuses can safely resume, we hope that this announcement will set up our students to maintain their planned paths of learning, curricula, and critical engagement as they pursue their degrees.”

Yvonne Gaudelius, associate vice president and senior associate dean of Undergraduate Education noted the experience and infrastructure already in place for online instruction because Penn State's World Campus.

Additional information on summer camps and other summer programs and activities will be available once decisions about these activities are finalized. The University plans to have normal on-campus instruction during the fall semester, but plans may change if necessary.