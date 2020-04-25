Williamsport -- Based on the latest news from Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania College of Technology has announced that in-person laboratory and clinical instruction cannot resume until Monday, May 11, at the earliest. The announcement follows Governor Tom Wolf's extension of the statewide stay-at-home order.

While many classes are being held in an online format, many of Penn College's courses cannot be completed through remote or online means. In-person laboratory or clinical courses are required according to accreditation standards.

Faculty will continue to work out plans with school leaders and accrediting bodies leading up to the reopening date. Instructors will provide program-specific updates to their students as information becomes available.

The majority of courses will be completed using online teaching; the March 11 lab reopenings are strictly intended for courses that cannot possibly be completed remotely.

Based on current plans, only students who need to return to campus for lab or clinical courses may return to on-campus housing on Sunday, May 10. Other students will be provided specific dates and times to return to the residence halls to pack up their things.

Before students, faculty, and staff come back to the campus, the college will be introducing some new safety measures. These measures include:

6-foot social distancing markers on floors of reception areas

Signs limiting the number of people in an office at one time

Limited dining facilities with disposable utensils only

Additional cleaning and disinfection protocols

Face mask requirement for all employees and students

More details will be provided to students before the College reopens.