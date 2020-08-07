Harrisburg, Pa. -- On Thursday, Congressmen Fred Keller, Glen "GT" Thompson, Mike Kelly, Scott Perry, Lloyd Smucker, John Joyce, Dan Meuser, and Guy Reschenthaler released the following statement about $73 million of the $104 million in CARES Act funding that has been allocated to the Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) but has not yet been spent:

“With Pennsylvanians preparing for in-person and hybrid learning during the upcoming school year, we are deeply concerned that Gov. Tom Wolf has failed to allocate $73 million of federal relief funds that Congress specifically intended to help students and educators. Congress acted fast to pass the CARES Act so that emergency relief funds would be quickly allocated to states and driven out to Americans in need. Gov. Wolf's failure to allocate these dollars directly threatens the educational opportunities for millions of Pennsylvania students and adds uncertainty to an already challenging time for students, parents, educators, and administrators.

This news is particularly disturbing in light of the Governor’s calls for Congress to spend trillions in additional taxpayer dollars. It is time for Gov. Wolf to do his job and immediately release these already appropriated federal funds to ensure a safe learning environment for our students and educators.”

GEER is intended primarily to increase remote learning resources for Pennsylvania students, including foreign language learners, students with disabilities, students in poverty, and students experiencing homelessness or who are in foster care. Although the The Pennsylvania School Boards Association has been pushing Gov. Wolf to allocate the funding quickly since April, GEER distribution has been delayed until recently.

The Governor began allocating the funds on July 28, when he announced that $3 million would go to preschools. On August 3, he announced the allocation of approximately $28 million to Pennsylvania colleges and universities.

The remaining $73 million has not yet been spent; school boards and the Republican Congressional Delegation are becoming increasingly anxious as the start of the school year approaches.