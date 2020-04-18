Pittsburgh -- Given how contagious the coronavirus causing COVID-19 is, election safety - that is, the safety of voters and poll workers - is becoming an increasingly prominent issue. Though Pennsylvania's primary elections have been delayed until June 2, Representative Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh says that the postponement isn't enough.

Instead, he is proposing legislation that would automatically send mail-in ballots to the homes of all registered voters.

“As we make our way through this public health crisis, we need to be looking at options to keep people apart as much as possible,” Gainey said. “Last week in Wisconsin we saw the dangers of allowing an election to proceed as business as usual – long lines, uneven protection measures and no small amount of chaos."

"Extending the legislation that we passed last year to provide all registered voters with a mail-in ballot prior to an election would ensure that all Pennsylvanians can exercise their rights without fear of contracting or spreading this virus,” Gainey continued. “We don’t know what will happen this fall, if the virus will come back or what. But we need to take steps now to ensure that our election proceeds smoothly and safely.”

Under Gainey's proposed legislation, registered voters would not need to apply for a mail-in ballot and instead would receive them automatically 60 days prior to a scheduled election. Voters would also still have the option to vote at their preferred polling location on election day.

Both for accessibility purposes and safety reasons, voting rights advocates have been pushing for states to switch as much as possible to mail-in voting for November's election or earlier. Voting by mail is already the main way of casting ballots in Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.