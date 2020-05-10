Because of concerns relating to COVID-19, all PA Lyme Support Group meetings scheduled for May have been cancelled. In their place, PA Lyme will hold a Virtual Lyme Impact Series through Zoom webinars.

The first webinar session will take place on Tuesday, May 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The topic is "Living with Lyme Disease in a Coronavirus World." Christopher Turnpaugh, D.C., will cover foundational principles to regain and retain health. For people with compromised immune systems, this is a particularly important topic, especially considering current events.

Registration is limited to the first 100 people, and registration is required to participate. To register, click here.

Those who miss the registration can view a live stream of the webinar on the PA Lyme Resource Network facebook page.