COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania
Looking for the statistics on the state's COVID-19 numbers? Visit the Department of Health website.
The Department of Health's newly released Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths. Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.
Related Reading Link:
Gov. Wolf: Enhanced dashboard highlights demographic, testing, and reopening data
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.