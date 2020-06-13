​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania

Looking for the statistics on the state's COVID-19 numbers? Visit the Department of Health website.

The Department of Health's newly released Dashboard provides up-to-date statistics on confirmed, probable, and negative cases, and deaths. Also find updated information on the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania.

