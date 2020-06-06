COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/6/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/6/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/6/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
View the Pennsylvania County Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|75,086
|5,931
|435,122
|70%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|72,979
|2,107
|620
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|15%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|269
|3535
|Allegheny
|1989
|34428
|Armstrong
|65
|1413
|Beaver
|598
|4213
|Bedford
|43
|895
|Berks
|4184
|13644
|Blair
|53
|3245
|Bradford
|46
|1885
|Bucks
|5243
|22799
|Butler
|244
|4150
|Cambria
|59
|4493
|Cameron
|2
|148
|Carbon
|248
|2784
|Centre
|155
|2399
|Chester
|3014
|15987
|Clarion
|27
|730
|Clearfield
|44
|1264
|Clinton
|60
|730
|Columbia
|361
|1597
|Crawford
|30
|1231
|Cumberland
|665
|6780
|Dauphin
|1451
|11591
|Delaware
|6659
|24267
|Elk
|6
|372
|Erie
|363
|6374
|Fayette
|95
|3633
|Forest
|7
|94
|Franklin
|792
|5608
|Fulton
|16
|263
|Greene
|27
|880
|Huntingdon
|236
|984
|Indiana
|91
|1548
|Jefferson
|16
|576
|Juniata
|96
|411
|Lackawanna
|1579
|7152
|Lancaster
|3404
|18373
|Lawrence
|84
|1615
|Lebanon
|1021
|5191
|Lehigh
|3846
|16118
|Luzerne
|2791
|12798
|Lycoming
|166
|2628
|McKean
|13
|718
|Mercer
|111
|1924
|Mifflin
|59
|1398
|Monroe
|1338
|6839
|Montgomery
|7542
|39081
|Montour
|53
|3426
|Northampton
|3144
|15585
|Northumberland
|208
|1715
|Perry
|67
|932
|Philadelphia
|19110
|66728
|Pike
|481
|2204
|Potter
|11
|170
|Schuylkill
|656
|5655
|Snyder
|54
|473
|Somerset
|39
|2167
|Sullivan
|3
|107
|Susquehanna
|133
|991
|Tioga
|19
|665
|Union
|71
|1338
|Venango
|15
|654
|Warren
|5
|464
|Washington
|146
|5025
|Wayne
|123
|1221
|Westmoreland
|457
|11115
|Wyoming
|34
|598
|York
|1049
|15103
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|41,208
|55%
|Male
|33,161
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|714
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|9340
|12%
|Asian
|1115
|1%
|White
|21,237
|28%
|Other
|482
|1%
|Not reported
|42,912
|57%
* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1115
|17133
|17
|Northeast
|13400
|66290
|169
|Northwest
|611
|16164
|20
|Southcentral
|5614
|55936
|85
|Southeast
|48667
|206534
|1001
|Southwest
|3572
|73065
|45
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania
|Potential Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Determined Not a Case
|Under Investigation
|40
|20
|5
|15
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/5/2020 at 5:00 p.m. - note: file only contains DOH facility data)
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.