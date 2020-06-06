NCPACOVID.jpg

​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/6/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/6/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/6/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.

View the Pennsylvania County Dashboard.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
75,0865,931435,122​70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​72,979​2,107620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​15%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2693535
Allegheny198934428
Armstrong651413
Beaver5984213
Bedford 43895
Berks418413644
Blair533245
Bradford461885
Bucks524322799
Butler2444150
Cambria594493
Cameron2148
Carbon2482784
Centre1552399
Chester301415987
Clarion27730
Clearfield441264
Clinton60730
Columbia3611597
Crawford301231
Cumberland6656780
Dauphin145111591
Delaware665924267
Elk6372
Erie3636374
Fayette953633
Forest794
Franklin7925608
Fulton16263
Greene27880
Huntingdon236984
Indiana911548
Jefferson16576
Juniata96411
Lackawanna15797152
Lancaster340418373
Lawrence841615
Lebanon10215191
Lehigh384616118
Luzerne279112798
Lycoming1662628
McKean13718
Mercer1111924
Mifflin591398
Monroe13386839
Montgomery754239081
Montour533426
Northampton314415585
Northumberland2081715
Perry67932
Philadelphia1911066728
Pike4812204
Potter11170
Schuylkill6565655
Snyder54473
Somerset392167
Sullivan3107
Susquehanna133991
Tioga19665
Union711338
Venango15654
Warren5464
Washington1465025
Wayne1231221
Westmoreland45711115
Wyoming34598
York104915103

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female41,20855%
Male33,16144%
Neither30%
Not reported7141%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black934012%
Asian11151%
White21,23728%
Other4821%
Not reported42,91257%

* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 11151713317
Northeast1340066290169
Northwest6111616420
Southcentral56145593685
Southeast486672065341001
Southwest35727306545

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania

​Potential CasesConfirmed CasesDetermined Not a Case​Under Investigation
​40​20​5​15

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus_Prevention steps_canva_2020.jpg
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

