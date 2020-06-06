​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/6/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/6/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/6/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 75,086 5,931 435,122 ​70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​ Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​72,979 ​2,107 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​15% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 269 3535 Allegheny 1989 34428 Armstrong 65 1413 Beaver 598 4213 Bedford 43 895 Berks 4184 13644 Blair 53 3245 Bradford 46 1885 Bucks 5243 22799 Butler 244 4150 Cambria 59 4493 Cameron 2 148 Carbon 248 2784 Centre 155 2399 Chester 3014 15987 Clarion 27 730 Clearfield 44 1264 Clinton 60 730 Columbia 361 1597 Crawford 30 1231 Cumberland 665 6780 Dauphin 1451 11591 Delaware 6659 24267 Elk 6 372 Erie 363 6374 Fayette 95 3633 Forest 7 94 Franklin 792 5608 Fulton 16 263 Greene 27 880 Huntingdon 236 984 Indiana 91 1548 Jefferson 16 576 Juniata 96 411 Lackawanna 1579 7152 Lancaster 3404 18373 Lawrence 84 1615 Lebanon 1021 5191 Lehigh 3846 16118 Luzerne 2791 12798 Lycoming 166 2628 McKean 13 718 Mercer 111 1924 Mifflin 59 1398 Monroe 1338 6839 Montgomery 7542 39081 Montour 53 3426 Northampton 3144 15585 Northumberland 208 1715 Perry 67 932 Philadelphia 19110 66728 Pike 481 2204 Potter 11 170 Schuylkill 656 5655 Snyder 54 473 Somerset 39 2167 Sullivan 3 107 Susquehanna 133 991 Tioga 19 665 Union 71 1338 Venango 15 654 Warren 5 464 Washington 146 5025 Wayne 123 1221 Westmoreland 457 11115 Wyoming 34 598 York 1049 15103

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 41,208 55% Male 33,161 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 714 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 9340 12% Asian 1115 1% White 21,237 28% Other 482 1% Not reported 42,912 57% * 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1115 17133 17 Northeast 13400 66290 169 Northwest 611 16164 20 Southcentral 5614 55936 85 Southeast 48667 206534 1001 Southwest 3572 73065 45 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania ​Potential Cases ​ Confirmed Cases ​ Determined Not a Case ​Under Investigation ​40 ​20 ​5 ​15 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/5/2020 at 5:00 p.m. - note: file only contains DOH facility data)