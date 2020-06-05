COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/5/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/5/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/5/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|74,385
|5,886
|424,201
|70%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|72,292
|2,093
|620
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|15%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|264
|3456
|Allegheny
|1973
|33692
|Armstrong
|64
|1394
|Beaver
|598
|4095
|Bedford
|43
|862
|Berks
|4167
|13382
|Blair
|53
|3146
|Bradford
|46
|1822
|Bucks
|5197
|22339
|Butler
|239
|4028
|Cambria
|59
|4372
|Cameron
|2
|139
|Carbon
|245
|2709
|Centre
|154
|2345
|Chester
|2959
|15247
|Clarion
|27
|719
|Clearfield
|43
|1223
|Clinton
|60
|699
|Columbia
|352
|1520
|Crawford
|30
|1189
|Cumberland
|659
|6526
|Dauphin
|1434
|11098
|Delaware
|6608
|23583
|Elk
|6
|361
|Erie
|332
|5967
|Fayette
|95
|3594
|Forest
|7
|92
|Franklin
|788
|5484
|Fulton
|16
|258
|Greene
|27
|855
|Huntingdon
|234
|969
|Indiana
|91
|1528
|Jefferson
|15
|566
|Juniata
|95
|398
|Lackawanna
|1575
|6915
|Lancaster
|3337
|18040
|Lawrence
|82
|1536
|Lebanon
|1000
|4869
|Lehigh
|3829
|15920
|Luzerne
|2782
|12486
|Lycoming
|166
|2544
|McKean
|13
|692
|Mercer
|110
|1886
|Mifflin
|59
|1376
|Monroe
|1335
|6704
|Montgomery
|7416
|38213
|Montour
|53
|3380
|Northampton
|3136
|15348
|Northumberland
|206
|1612
|Perry
|67
|913
|Philadelphia
|18977
|65203
|Pike
|478
|2173
|Potter
|8
|164
|Schuylkill
|653
|5570
|Snyder
|53
|454
|Somerset
|38
|2082
|Sullivan
|3
|105
|Susquehanna
|124
|936
|Tioga
|19
|647
|Union
|70
|1309
|Venango
|15
|628
|Warren
|5
|433
|Washington
|141
|4889
|Wayne
|123
|1173
|Westmoreland
|456
|10955
|Wyoming
|34
|569
|York
|1040
|14820
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.