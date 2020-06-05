NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/5/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/5/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/5/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
74,3855,886424,201​70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure​Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​72,292​2,093620

 Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​15%
​50-64​26%
​65+​57%

 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Death Data


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2643456
Allegheny197333692
Armstrong641394
Beaver5984095
Bedford 43862
Berks416713382
Blair533146
Bradford461822
Bucks519722339
Butler2394028
Cambria594372
Cameron2139
Carbon2452709
Centre1542345
Chester295915247
Clarion27719
Clearfield431223
Clinton60699
Columbia3521520
Crawford301189
Cumberland6596526
Dauphin143411098
Delaware660823583
Elk6361
Erie3325967
Fayette953594
Forest792
Franklin7885484
Fulton16258
Greene27855
Huntingdon234969
Indiana911528
Jefferson15566
Juniata95398
Lackawanna15756915
Lancaster333718040
Lawrence821536
Lebanon10004869
Lehigh382915920
Luzerne278212486
Lycoming1662544
McKean13692
Mercer1101886
Mifflin591376
Monroe13356704
Montgomery741638213
Montour533380
Northampton313615348
Northumberland2061612
Perry67913
Philadelphia1897765203
Pike4782173
Potter8164
Schuylkill6535570
Snyder53454
Somerset382082
Sullivan3105
Susquehanna124936
Tioga19647
Union701309
Venango15628
Warren5433
Washington1414889
Wayne1231173
Westmoreland45610955
Wyoming34569
York104014820

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus_Prevention steps_canva_2020.jpg
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

