COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/5/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/5/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/5/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 74,385 5,886 424,201 ​70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​72,292 ​2,093 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations



Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​15% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 264 3456 Allegheny 1973 33692 Armstrong 64 1394 Beaver 598 4095 Bedford 43 862 Berks 4167 13382 Blair 53 3146 Bradford 46 1822 Bucks 5197 22339 Butler 239 4028 Cambria 59 4372 Cameron 2 139 Carbon 245 2709 Centre 154 2345 Chester 2959 15247 Clarion 27 719 Clearfield 43 1223 Clinton 60 699 Columbia 352 1520 Crawford 30 1189 Cumberland 659 6526 Dauphin 1434 11098 Delaware 6608 23583 Elk 6 361 Erie 332 5967 Fayette 95 3594 Forest 7 92 Franklin 788 5484 Fulton 16 258 Greene 27 855 Huntingdon 234 969 Indiana 91 1528 Jefferson 15 566 Juniata 95 398 Lackawanna 1575 6915 Lancaster 3337 18040 Lawrence 82 1536 Lebanon 1000 4869 Lehigh 3829 15920 Luzerne 2782 12486 Lycoming 166 2544 McKean 13 692 Mercer 110 1886 Mifflin 59 1376 Monroe 1335 6704 Montgomery 7416 38213 Montour 53 3380 Northampton 3136 15348 Northumberland 206 1612 Perry 67 913 Philadelphia 18977 65203 Pike 478 2173 Potter 8 164 Schuylkill 653 5570 Snyder 53 454 Somerset 38 2082 Sullivan 3 105 Susquehanna 124 936 Tioga 19 647 Union 70 1309 Venango 15 628 Warren 5 433 Washington 141 4889 Wayne 123 1173 Westmoreland 456 10955 Wyoming 34 569 York 1040 14820

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19