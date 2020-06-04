​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/4/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/4/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/4/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 73,942 5,817 416,942 ​69%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​ Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​71,881 ​2,061 618

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​15% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 263 3436 Allegheny 1965 33230 Armstrong 64 1382 Beaver 599 4071 Bedford 42 852 Berks 4152 13275 Blair 52 3126 Bradford 46 1790 Bucks 5158 21844 Butler 240 4008 Cambria 59 4319 Cameron 2 136 Carbon 250 2635 Centre 154 2305 Chester 2902 14554 Clarion 27 713 Clearfield 42 1204 Clinton 60 683 Columbia 352 1479 Crawford 30 1182 Cumberland 657 6426 Dauphin 1404 11012 Delaware 6587 23322 Elk 6 349 Erie 327 5942 Fayette 95 3555 Forest 7 92 Franklin 785 5463 Fulton 16 257 Greene 27 844 Huntingdon 234 955 Indiana 91 1509 Jefferson 14 557 Juniata 95 389 Lackawanna 1569 6811 Lancaster 3301 17758 Lawrence 82 1514 Lebanon 997 4840 Lehigh 3817 15519 Luzerne 2773 12088 Lycoming 166 2510 McKean 13 692 Mercer 110 1855 Mifflin 59 1344 Monroe 1333 6545 Montgomery 7351 37540 Montour 53 3333 Northampton 3124 14997 Northumberland 201 1561 Perry 64 893 Philadelphia 18888 64122 Pike 478 2146 Potter 6 160 Schuylkill 651 5454 Snyder 51 442 Somerset 38 2052 Sullivan 3 104 Susquehanna 123 908 Tioga 19 631 Union 65 1274 Venango 10 622 Warren 5 422 Washington 140 4856 Wayne 121 1158 Westmoreland 455 10642 Wyoming 34 555 York 1038 14698

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 40,549 55% Male 32,662 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 728 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** African American/Black 9151 12% Asian 1089 1% White 20,815 28% Other 468 1% Not reported 42,419 57% * 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1093 16272 17 Northeast 13310 63362 170 Northwest 571 15280 19 Southcentral 5505 53691 83 Southeast 47864 197869 996 Southwest 3538 70468 46 Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania ​Potential Cases ​ Confirmed Cases ​ Determined Not a Case ​Under Investigation ​39 ​18 ​5 ​16 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/2/2020 at 4:45 p.m.) You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19