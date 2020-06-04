COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/4/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/4/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/4/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|73,942
|5,817
|416,942
|69%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|71,881
|2,061
|618
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|15%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|263
|3436
|Allegheny
|1965
|33230
|Armstrong
|64
|1382
|Beaver
|599
|4071
|Bedford
|42
|852
|Berks
|4152
|13275
|Blair
|52
|3126
|Bradford
|46
|1790
|Bucks
|5158
|21844
|Butler
|240
|4008
|Cambria
|59
|4319
|Cameron
|2
|136
|Carbon
|250
|2635
|Centre
|154
|2305
|Chester
|2902
|14554
|Clarion
|27
|713
|Clearfield
|42
|1204
|Clinton
|60
|683
|Columbia
|352
|1479
|Crawford
|30
|1182
|Cumberland
|657
|6426
|Dauphin
|1404
|11012
|Delaware
|6587
|23322
|Elk
|6
|349
|Erie
|327
|5942
|Fayette
|95
|3555
|Forest
|7
|92
|Franklin
|785
|5463
|Fulton
|16
|257
|Greene
|27
|844
|Huntingdon
|234
|955
|Indiana
|91
|1509
|Jefferson
|14
|557
|Juniata
|95
|389
|Lackawanna
|1569
|6811
|Lancaster
|3301
|17758
|Lawrence
|82
|1514
|Lebanon
|997
|4840
|Lehigh
|3817
|15519
|Luzerne
|2773
|12088
|Lycoming
|166
|2510
|McKean
|13
|692
|Mercer
|110
|1855
|Mifflin
|59
|1344
|Monroe
|1333
|6545
|Montgomery
|7351
|37540
|Montour
|53
|3333
|Northampton
|3124
|14997
|Northumberland
|201
|1561
|Perry
|64
|893
|Philadelphia
|18888
|64122
|Pike
|478
|2146
|Potter
|6
|160
|Schuylkill
|651
|5454
|Snyder
|51
|442
|Somerset
|38
|2052
|Sullivan
|3
|104
|Susquehanna
|123
|908
|Tioga
|19
|631
|Union
|65
|1274
|Venango
|10
|622
|Warren
|5
|422
|Washington
|140
|4856
|Wayne
|121
|1158
|Westmoreland
|455
|10642
|Wyoming
|34
|555
|York
|1038
|14698
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|40,549
|55%
|Male
|32,662
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|728
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|9151
|12%
|Asian
|1089
|1%
|White
|20,815
|28%
|Other
|468
|1%
|Not reported
|42,419
|57%
* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1093
|16272
|17
|Northeast
|13310
|63362
|170
|Northwest
|571
|15280
|19
|Southcentral
|5505
|53691
|83
|Southeast
|47864
|197869
|996
|Southwest
|3538
|70468
|46
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania
|Potential Cases
|Confirmed Cases
|Determined Not a Case
|Under Investigation
|39
|18
|5
|16
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/2/2020 at 4:45 p.m.)
