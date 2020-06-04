​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
73,9425,817416,942​69%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​71,881​2,061618

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​15%
​50-64​26%
​65+57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2633436
Allegheny196533230
Armstrong641382
Beaver5994071
Bedford 42852
Berks415213275
Blair523126
Bradford461790
Bucks515821844
Butler2404008
Cambria594319
Cameron2136
Carbon2502635
Centre1542305
Chester290214554
Clarion27713
Clearfield421204
Clinton60683
Columbia3521479
Crawford301182
Cumberland6576426
Dauphin140411012
Delaware658723322
Elk6349
Erie3275942
Fayette953555
Forest792
Franklin7855463
Fulton16257
Greene27844
Huntingdon234955
Indiana911509
Jefferson14557
Juniata95389
Lackawanna15696811
Lancaster330117758
Lawrence821514
Lebanon9974840
Lehigh381715519
Luzerne277312088
Lycoming1662510
McKean13692
Mercer1101855
Mifflin591344
Monroe13336545
Montgomery735137540
Montour533333
Northampton312414997
Northumberland2011561
Perry64893
Philadelphia1888864122
Pike4782146
Potter6160
Schuylkill6515454
Snyder51442
Somerset382052
Sullivan3104
Susquehanna123908
Tioga19631
Union651274
Venango10622
Warren5422
Washington1404856
Wayne1211158
Westmoreland45510642
Wyoming34555
York103814698

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female40,54955%
Male32,66244%
Neither30%
Not reported7281%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black915112%
Asian10891%
White20,81528%
Other4681%
Not reported42,41957%

* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10931627217
Northeast1331063362170
Northwest5711528019
Southcentral55055369183
Southeast47864197869996
Southwest35387046846

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania

​Potential CasesConfirmed CasesDetermined Not a Case​Under Investigation
​39​18​5​16

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

