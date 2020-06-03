COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/3/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/3/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.

 Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
73,4055,742408,269​68%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​71,361​2,044617

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​15%
​50-64​26%
​65+57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2603421
Allegheny195232487
Armstrong641352
Beaver5943999
Bedford 41831
Berks413213041
Blair523024
Bradford461760
Bucks513721249
Butler2353913
Cambria594170
Cameron2135
Carbon2392575
Centre1542252
Chester286314155
Clarion27703
Clearfield421183
Clinton60663
Columbia3491438
Crawford291158
Cumberland6546316
Dauphin138510859
Delaware654822893
Elk6344
Erie3145741
Fayette953499
Forest789
Franklin7825444
Fulton15257
Greene27821
Huntingdon232940
Indiana911481
Jefferson14551
Juniata95376
Lackawanna15566688
Lancaster326717460
Lawrence831452
Lebanon9944795
Lehigh380215250
Luzerne276611860
Lycoming1662438
McKean12664
Mercer1071760
Mifflin591308
Monroe13266422
Montgomery724236765
Montour533302
Northampton312014556
Northumberland1991518
Perry62872
Philadelphia1878562917
Pike4782111
Potter4159
Schuylkill6465352
Snyder45439
Somerset381979
Sullivan3103
Susquehanna111869
Tioga19622
Union631255
Venango9615
Warren4415
Washington1404696
Wayne1201147
Westmoreland45310262
Wyoming34535
York103714563

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female40,22855%
Male32,44344%
Neither30%
Not reported7311%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black907112%
Asian10821%
White20,56328%
Other4631%
Not reported42,22658%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10811594917
Northeast1324062013170
Northwest5541481019
Southcentral54685300685
Southeast47503193832994
Southwest35156865945

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.