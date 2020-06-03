COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/3/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/3/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|73,405
|5,742
|408,269
|68%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|71,361
|2,044
|617
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|15%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|260
|3421
|Allegheny
|1952
|32487
|Armstrong
|64
|1352
|Beaver
|594
|3999
|Bedford
|41
|831
|Berks
|4132
|13041
|Blair
|52
|3024
|Bradford
|46
|1760
|Bucks
|5137
|21249
|Butler
|235
|3913
|Cambria
|59
|4170
|Cameron
|2
|135
|Carbon
|239
|2575
|Centre
|154
|2252
|Chester
|2863
|14155
|Clarion
|27
|703
|Clearfield
|42
|1183
|Clinton
|60
|663
|Columbia
|349
|1438
|Crawford
|29
|1158
|Cumberland
|654
|6316
|Dauphin
|1385
|10859
|Delaware
|6548
|22893
|Elk
|6
|344
|Erie
|314
|5741
|Fayette
|95
|3499
|Forest
|7
|89
|Franklin
|782
|5444
|Fulton
|15
|257
|Greene
|27
|821
|Huntingdon
|232
|940
|Indiana
|91
|1481
|Jefferson
|14
|551
|Juniata
|95
|376
|Lackawanna
|1556
|6688
|Lancaster
|3267
|17460
|Lawrence
|83
|1452
|Lebanon
|994
|4795
|Lehigh
|3802
|15250
|Luzerne
|2766
|11860
|Lycoming
|166
|2438
|McKean
|12
|664
|Mercer
|107
|1760
|Mifflin
|59
|1308
|Monroe
|1326
|6422
|Montgomery
|7242
|36765
|Montour
|53
|3302
|Northampton
|3120
|14556
|Northumberland
|199
|1518
|Perry
|62
|872
|Philadelphia
|18785
|62917
|Pike
|478
|2111
|Potter
|4
|159
|Schuylkill
|646
|5352
|Snyder
|45
|439
|Somerset
|38
|1979
|Sullivan
|3
|103
|Susquehanna
|111
|869
|Tioga
|19
|622
|Union
|63
|1255
|Venango
|9
|615
|Warren
|4
|415
|Washington
|140
|4696
|Wayne
|120
|1147
|Westmoreland
|453
|10262
|Wyoming
|34
|535
|York
|1037
|14563
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|40,228
|55%
|Male
|32,443
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|731
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|9071
|12%
|Asian
|1082
|1%
|White
|20,563
|28%
|Other
|463
|1%
|Not reported
|42,226
|58%
* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1081
|15949
|17
|Northeast
|13240
|62013
|170
|Northwest
|554
|14810
|19
|Southcentral
|5468
|53006
|85
|Southeast
|47503
|193832
|994
|Southwest
|3515
|68659
|45
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 6/2/2020 at 4:45 p.m.)
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.