COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/2/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 72,894 5,667 399,361 ​67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​ Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​70,864 ​2,030 616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​16% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 255 3349 Allegheny 1928 31316 Armstrong 62 1302 Beaver 591 3889 Bedford 40 800 Berks 4107 12866 Blair 51 2955 Bradford 48 1655 Bucks 5116 20833 Butler 232 3834 Cambria 59 4057 Cameron 2 133 Carbon 241 2489 Centre 154 2227 Chester 2823 13753 Clarion 27 690 Clearfield 42 1162 Clinton 60 652 Columbia 349 1414 Crawford 29 1122 Cumberland 644 6078 Dauphin 1359 10759 Delaware 6496 22374 Elk 6 337 Erie 307 5610 Fayette 95 3460 Forest 7 88 Franklin 781 5310 Fulton 15 234 Greene 27 810 Huntingdon 231 908 Indiana 91 1465 Jefferson 12 546 Juniata 95 364 Lackawanna 1555 6559 Lancaster 3218 16994 Lawrence 81 1418 Lebanon 980 4726 Lehigh 3780 14892 Luzerne 2750 11633 Lycoming 164 2376 McKean 12 654 Mercer 107 1697 Mifflin 59 1294 Monroe 1325 6290 Montgomery 7172 36094 Montour 53 3295 Northampton 3108 14205 Northumberland 198 1493 Perry 62 842 Philadelphia 18703 61844 Pike 478 2079 Potter 4 155 Schuylkill 643 5243 Snyder 45 432 Somerset 38 1921 Sullivan 3 99 Susquehanna 110 848 Tioga 19 589 Union 60 1222 Venango 9 571 Warren 3 408 Washington 140 4596 Wayne 120 1117 Westmoreland 451 10045 Wyoming 34 525 York 1028 14364

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 39,958 55% Male 32,212 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 721 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 8941 12% Asian 1058 1% White 20,260 28% Other 452 1% Not reported 42,183 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

African American/Black 8941 12% Asian 1058 1% White 20,260 28% Other 452 1% Not reported 42,183 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1075 15609 17 Northeast 13188 60637 169 Northwest 544 14436 19 Southcentral 5406 51983 83 Southeast 47169 190001 987 Southwest 3482 66695 45 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)