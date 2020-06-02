COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/2/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
72,8945,667399,361​67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​70,864​2,030616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2553349
Allegheny192831316
Armstrong621302
Beaver5913889
Bedford 40800
Berks410712866
Blair512955
Bradford481655
Bucks511620833
Butler2323834
Cambria594057
Cameron2133
Carbon2412489
Centre1542227
Chester282313753
Clarion27690
Clearfield421162
Clinton60652
Columbia3491414
Crawford291122
Cumberland6446078
Dauphin135910759
Delaware649622374
Elk6337
Erie3075610
Fayette953460
Forest788
Franklin7815310
Fulton15234
Greene27810
Huntingdon231908
Indiana911465
Jefferson12546
Juniata95364
Lackawanna15556559
Lancaster321816994
Lawrence811418
Lebanon9804726
Lehigh378014892
Luzerne275011633
Lycoming1642376
McKean12654
Mercer1071697
Mifflin591294
Monroe13256290
Montgomery717236094
Montour533295
Northampton310814205
Northumberland1981493
Perry62842
Philadelphia1870361844
Pike4782079
Potter4155
Schuylkill6435243
Snyder45432
Somerset381921
Sullivan399
Susquehanna110848
Tioga19589
Union601222
Venango9571
Warren3408
Washington1404596
Wayne1201117
Westmoreland45110045
Wyoming34525
York102814364

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female39,95855%
Male32,21244%
Neither30%
Not reported7211%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black894112%
Asian10581%
White20,26028%
Other4521%
Not reported42,18358%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10751560917
Northeast1318860637169
Northwest5441443619
Southcentral54065198383
Southeast47169190001987
Southwest34826669545

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.