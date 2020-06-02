COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/2/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/2/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|72,894
|5,667
|399,361
|67%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|70,864
|2,030
|616
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|255
|3349
|Allegheny
|1928
|31316
|Armstrong
|62
|1302
|Beaver
|591
|3889
|Bedford
|40
|800
|Berks
|4107
|12866
|Blair
|51
|2955
|Bradford
|48
|1655
|Bucks
|5116
|20833
|Butler
|232
|3834
|Cambria
|59
|4057
|Cameron
|2
|133
|Carbon
|241
|2489
|Centre
|154
|2227
|Chester
|2823
|13753
|Clarion
|27
|690
|Clearfield
|42
|1162
|Clinton
|60
|652
|Columbia
|349
|1414
|Crawford
|29
|1122
|Cumberland
|644
|6078
|Dauphin
|1359
|10759
|Delaware
|6496
|22374
|Elk
|6
|337
|Erie
|307
|5610
|Fayette
|95
|3460
|Forest
|7
|88
|Franklin
|781
|5310
|Fulton
|15
|234
|Greene
|27
|810
|Huntingdon
|231
|908
|Indiana
|91
|1465
|Jefferson
|12
|546
|Juniata
|95
|364
|Lackawanna
|1555
|6559
|Lancaster
|3218
|16994
|Lawrence
|81
|1418
|Lebanon
|980
|4726
|Lehigh
|3780
|14892
|Luzerne
|2750
|11633
|Lycoming
|164
|2376
|McKean
|12
|654
|Mercer
|107
|1697
|Mifflin
|59
|1294
|Monroe
|1325
|6290
|Montgomery
|7172
|36094
|Montour
|53
|3295
|Northampton
|3108
|14205
|Northumberland
|198
|1493
|Perry
|62
|842
|Philadelphia
|18703
|61844
|Pike
|478
|2079
|Potter
|4
|155
|Schuylkill
|643
|5243
|Snyder
|45
|432
|Somerset
|38
|1921
|Sullivan
|3
|99
|Susquehanna
|110
|848
|Tioga
|19
|589
|Union
|60
|1222
|Venango
|9
|571
|Warren
|3
|408
|Washington
|140
|4596
|Wayne
|120
|1117
|Westmoreland
|451
|10045
|Wyoming
|34
|525
|York
|1028
|14364
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|39,958
|55%
|Male
|32,212
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|721
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8941
|12%
|Asian
|1058
|1%
|White
|20,260
|28%
|Other
|452
|1%
|Not reported
|42,183
|58%
* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1075
|15609
|17
|Northeast
|13188
|60637
|169
|Northwest
|544
|14436
|19
|Southcentral
|5406
|51983
|83
|Southeast
|47169
|190001
|987
|Southwest
|3482
|66695
|45
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.