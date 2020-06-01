COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/1/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/1/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/1/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 72,282 5,567 389,431 ​67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​ Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​70,278 ​2,004 616

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​16% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 250 3116 Allegheny 1919 30871 Armstrong 62 1264 Beaver 590 3838 Bedford 40 786 Berks 4074 12467 Blair 50 2891 Bradford 46 1572 Bucks 5100 20385 Butler 230 3771 Cambria 58 3931 Cameron 2 130 Carbon 237 2432 Centre 154 2192 Chester 2784 13449 Clarion 27 680 Clearfield 40 1138 Clinton 57 644 Columbia 348 1391 Crawford 29 1098 Cumberland 635 5772 Dauphin 1303 10336 Delaware 6481 21789 Elk 6 331 Erie 295 5392 Fayette 95 3435 Forest 7 86 Franklin 777 5259 Fulton 15 231 Greene 27 806 Huntingdon 231 890 Indiana 91 1446 Jefferson 9 531 Juniata 95 355 Lackawanna 1551 6364 Lancaster 3189 16492 Lawrence 80 1377 Lebanon 972 4638 Lehigh 3770 14630 Luzerne 2739 11272 Lycoming 164 2345 McKean 12 639 Mercer 107 1656 Mifflin 59 1276 Monroe 1320 6091 Montgomery 7093 35580 Montour 53 3286 Northampton 3082 13793 Northumberland 194 1464 Perry 61 786 Philadelphia 18517 59919 Pike 477 2046 Potter 4 153 Schuylkill 631 5146 Snyder 45 416 Somerset 38 1881 Sullivan 3 97 Susquehanna 110 822 Tioga 17 576 Union 62 1199 Venango 9 565 Warren 3 400 Washington 140 4563 Wayne 120 1078 Westmoreland 449 9723 Wyoming 34 512 York 1013 13941

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 39,624 55% Male 31,946 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 709 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** African American/Black 8835 12% Asian 1041 1% White 19,986 28% Other 441 1% Not reported 41,979 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1070 15335 17 Northeast 13131 59040 166 Northwest 534 14023 20 Southcentral 5309 50277 82 Southeast 46766 185227 977 Southwest 3468 65529 45 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)