COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/1/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/1/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/1/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|72,282
|5,567
|389,431
|67%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|70,278
|2,004
|616
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|250
|3116
|Allegheny
|1919
|30871
|Armstrong
|62
|1264
|Beaver
|590
|3838
|Bedford
|40
|786
|Berks
|4074
|12467
|Blair
|50
|2891
|Bradford
|46
|1572
|Bucks
|5100
|20385
|Butler
|230
|3771
|Cambria
|58
|3931
|Cameron
|2
|130
|Carbon
|237
|2432
|Centre
|154
|2192
|Chester
|2784
|13449
|Clarion
|27
|680
|Clearfield
|40
|1138
|Clinton
|57
|644
|Columbia
|348
|1391
|Crawford
|29
|1098
|Cumberland
|635
|5772
|Dauphin
|1303
|10336
|Delaware
|6481
|21789
|Elk
|6
|331
|Erie
|295
|5392
|Fayette
|95
|3435
|Forest
|7
|86
|Franklin
|777
|5259
|Fulton
|15
|231
|Greene
|27
|806
|Huntingdon
|231
|890
|Indiana
|91
|1446
|Jefferson
|9
|531
|Juniata
|95
|355
|Lackawanna
|1551
|6364
|Lancaster
|3189
|16492
|Lawrence
|80
|1377
|Lebanon
|972
|4638
|Lehigh
|3770
|14630
|Luzerne
|2739
|11272
|Lycoming
|164
|2345
|McKean
|12
|639
|Mercer
|107
|1656
|Mifflin
|59
|1276
|Monroe
|1320
|6091
|Montgomery
|7093
|35580
|Montour
|53
|3286
|Northampton
|3082
|13793
|Northumberland
|194
|1464
|Perry
|61
|786
|Philadelphia
|18517
|59919
|Pike
|477
|2046
|Potter
|4
|153
|Schuylkill
|631
|5146
|Snyder
|45
|416
|Somerset
|38
|1881
|Sullivan
|3
|97
|Susquehanna
|110
|822
|Tioga
|17
|576
|Union
|62
|1199
|Venango
|9
|565
|Warren
|3
|400
|Washington
|140
|4563
|Wayne
|120
|1078
|Westmoreland
|449
|9723
|Wyoming
|34
|512
|York
|1013
|13941
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|39,624
|55%
|Male
|31,946
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|709
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8835
|12%
|Asian
|1041
|1%
|White
|19,986
|28%
|Other
|441
|1%
|Not reported
|41,979
|58%
* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1070
|15335
|17
|Northeast
|13131
|59040
|166
|Northwest
|534
|14023
|20
|Southcentral
|5309
|50277
|82
|Southeast
|46766
|185227
|977
|Southwest
|3468
|65529
|45
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.