COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 6/1/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 6/1/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 6/1/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
72,2825,567389,431​67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​70,278​2,004616

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives 
Adams2503116
Allegheny191930871
Armstrong621264
Beaver5903838
Bedford 40786
Berks407412467
Blair502891
Bradford461572
Bucks510020385
Butler2303771
Cambria583931
Cameron2130
Carbon2372432
Centre1542192
Chester278413449
Clarion27680
Clearfield401138
Clinton57644
Columbia3481391
Crawford291098
Cumberland6355772
Dauphin130310336
Delaware648121789
Elk6331
Erie2955392
Fayette953435
Forest786
Franklin7775259
Fulton15231
Greene27806
Huntingdon231890
Indiana911446
Jefferson9531
Juniata95355
Lackawanna15516364
Lancaster318916492
Lawrence801377
Lebanon9724638
Lehigh377014630
Luzerne273911272
Lycoming1642345
McKean12639
Mercer1071656
Mifflin591276
Monroe13206091
Montgomery709335580
Montour533286
Northampton308213793
Northumberland1941464
Perry61786
Philadelphia1851759919
Pike4772046
Potter4153
Schuylkill6315146
Snyder45416
Somerset381881
Sullivan397
Susquehanna110822
Tioga17576
Union621199
Venango9565
Warren3400
Washington1404563
Wayne1201078
Westmoreland4499723
Wyoming34512
York101313941

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female39,62455%
Male31,94644%
Neither30%
Not reported7091%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black883512%
Asian10411%
White19,98628%
Other4411%
Not reported41,97958%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10701533517
Northeast1313159040166
Northwest5341402320
Southcentral53095027782
Southeast46766185227977
Southwest34686552945

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

