COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/31/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/31/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/31/2020

​Total Cases*

71,926 Negatives**

383,111 ​Recovered***

67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​69,916 ​2,010 620

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​16% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 251 3098 Allegheny 1911 30488 Armstrong 62 1250 Beaver 590 3791 Bedford 39 769 Berks 4061 12272 Blair 50 2805 Bradford 46 1569 Bucks 5082 20119 Butler 230 3742 Cambria 57 3872 Cameron 2 128 Carbon 235 2387 Centre 153 2135 Chester 2729 13092 Clarion 27 679 Clearfield 39 1117 Clinton 56 602 Columbia 348 1364 Crawford 29 1087 Cumberland 629 5639 Dauphin 1277 10168 Delaware 6461 21311 Elk 6 329 Erie 279 5068 Fayette 95 3362 Forest 7 86 Franklin 774 5212 Fulton 15 228 Greene 27 795 Huntingdon 230 872 Indiana 91 1434 Jefferson 9 526 Juniata 95 345 Lackawanna 1547 6284 Lancaster 3161 16043 Lawrence 80 1355 Lebanon 969 4589 Lehigh 3765 14395 Luzerne 2736 11150 Lycoming 164 2293 McKean 12 617 Mercer 107 1631 Mifflin 59 1248 Monroe 1319 5991 Montgomery 7061 35108 Montour 52 3259 Northampton 3083 13567 Northumberland 192 1441 Perry 59 776 Philadelphia 18426 59136 Pike 476 2030 Potter 4 149 Schuylkill 631 5053 Snyder 45 410 Somerset 38 1855 Sullivan 3 97 Susquehanna 109 810 Tioga 17 571 Union 59 1174 Venango 9 559 Warren 3 391 Washington 139 4503 Wayne 119 1046 Westmoreland 449 9499 Wyoming 34 497 York 1007 13843



