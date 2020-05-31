COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/31/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/31/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/31/2020

​Total Cases*
71,926

Negatives**
383,111

​Recovered***
67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure​Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​69,916​2,010620

 Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+​56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2513098
Allegheny191130488
Armstrong621250
Beaver5903791
Bedford 39769
Berks406112272
Blair502805
Bradford461569
Bucks508220119
Butler2303742
Cambria573872
Cameron2128
Carbon2352387
Centre1532135
Chester272913092
Clarion27679
Clearfield391117
Clinton56602
Columbia3481364
Crawford291087
Cumberland6295639
Dauphin127710168
Delaware646121311
Elk6329
Erie2795068
Fayette953362
Forest786
Franklin7745212
Fulton15228
Greene27795
Huntingdon230872
Indiana911434
Jefferson9526
Juniata95345
Lackawanna15476284
Lancaster316116043
Lawrence801355
Lebanon9694589
Lehigh376514395
Luzerne273611150
Lycoming1642293
McKean12617
Mercer1071631
Mifflin591248
Monroe13195991
Montgomery706135108
Montour523259
Northampton308313567
Northumberland1921441
Perry59776
Philadelphia1842659136
Pike4762030
Potter4149
Schuylkill6315053
Snyder45410
Somerset381855
Sullivan397
Susquehanna109810
Tioga17571
Union591174
Venango9559
Warren3391
Washington1394503
Wayne1191046
Westmoreland4499499
Wyoming34497
York100713843


You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

