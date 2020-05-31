COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/31/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/31/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/31/2020
Total Cases*
Negatives**
Recovered***
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|69,916
|2,010
|620
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|251
|3098
|Allegheny
|1911
|30488
|Armstrong
|62
|1250
|Beaver
|590
|3791
|Bedford
|39
|769
|Berks
|4061
|12272
|Blair
|50
|2805
|Bradford
|46
|1569
|Bucks
|5082
|20119
|Butler
|230
|3742
|Cambria
|57
|3872
|Cameron
|2
|128
|Carbon
|235
|2387
|Centre
|153
|2135
|Chester
|2729
|13092
|Clarion
|27
|679
|Clearfield
|39
|1117
|Clinton
|56
|602
|Columbia
|348
|1364
|Crawford
|29
|1087
|Cumberland
|629
|5639
|Dauphin
|1277
|10168
|Delaware
|6461
|21311
|Elk
|6
|329
|Erie
|279
|5068
|Fayette
|95
|3362
|Forest
|7
|86
|Franklin
|774
|5212
|Fulton
|15
|228
|Greene
|27
|795
|Huntingdon
|230
|872
|Indiana
|91
|1434
|Jefferson
|9
|526
|Juniata
|95
|345
|Lackawanna
|1547
|6284
|Lancaster
|3161
|16043
|Lawrence
|80
|1355
|Lebanon
|969
|4589
|Lehigh
|3765
|14395
|Luzerne
|2736
|11150
|Lycoming
|164
|2293
|McKean
|12
|617
|Mercer
|107
|1631
|Mifflin
|59
|1248
|Monroe
|1319
|5991
|Montgomery
|7061
|35108
|Montour
|52
|3259
|Northampton
|3083
|13567
|Northumberland
|192
|1441
|Perry
|59
|776
|Philadelphia
|18426
|59136
|Pike
|476
|2030
|Potter
|4
|149
|Schuylkill
|631
|5053
|Snyder
|45
|410
|Somerset
|38
|1855
|Sullivan
|3
|97
|Susquehanna
|109
|810
|Tioga
|17
|571
|Union
|59
|1174
|Venango
|9
|559
|Warren
|3
|391
|Washington
|139
|4503
|Wayne
|119
|1046
|Westmoreland
|449
|9499
|Wyoming
|34
|497
|York
|1007
|13843
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.