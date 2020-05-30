COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/30/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/30/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/30/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|71,415
|5,537
|375,731
|66%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|69,424
|1,991
|616
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|245
|3065
|Allegheny
|1897
|30129
|Armstrong
|62
|1245
|Beaver
|589
|3720
|Bedford
|39
|766
|Berks
|4002
|11582
|Blair
|50
|2777
|Bradford
|46
|1555
|Bucks
|5050
|19596
|Butler
|229
|3721
|Cambria
|57
|3809
|Cameron
|2
|127
|Carbon
|235
|2356
|Centre
|152
|2078
|Chester
|2669
|12463
|Clarion
|27
|677
|Clearfield
|39
|1101
|Clinton
|56
|597
|Columbia
|346
|1343
|Crawford
|29
|1078
|Cumberland
|626
|5423
|Dauphin
|1258
|10021
|Delaware
|6420
|20793
|Elk
|6
|323
|Erie
|274
|4964
|Fayette
|95
|3276
|Forest
|7
|80
|Franklin
|767
|5173
|Fulton
|15
|227
|Greene
|27
|778
|Huntingdon
|230
|868
|Indiana
|91
|1421
|Jefferson
|9
|519
|Juniata
|95
|341
|Lackawanna
|1543
|6166
|Lancaster
|3131
|15889
|Lawrence
|79
|1342
|Lebanon
|958
|4551
|Lehigh
|3747
|14084
|Luzerne
|2722
|10929
|Lycoming
|164
|2278
|McKean
|12
|610
|Mercer
|107
|1602
|Mifflin
|59
|1233
|Monroe
|1318
|5914
|Montgomery
|7006
|34404
|Montour
|50
|3243
|Northampton
|3062
|13304
|Northumberland
|190
|1418
|Perry
|57
|759
|Philadelphia
|18347
|58315
|Pike
|476
|2014
|Potter
|4
|148
|Schuylkill
|623
|4971
|Snyder
|42
|403
|Somerset
|38
|1806
|Sullivan
|3
|96
|Susquehanna
|109
|787
|Tioga
|17
|571
|Union
|59
|1172
|Venango
|9
|555
|Warren
|3
|386
|Washington
|139
|4370
|Wayne
|119
|1028
|Westmoreland
|447
|9258
|Wyoming
|34
|486
|York
|1000
|13647
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|39,119
|55%
|Male
|31,585
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|708
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8724
|12%
|Asian
|1028
|1%
|White
|19,634
|27%
|Other
|427
|1%
|Not reported
|41,602
|58%
* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1054
|14902
|17
|Northeast
|13056
|57068
|151
|Northwest
|512
|13364
|19
|Southcentral
|5213
|48851
|81
|Southeast
|46148
|178013
|956
|Southwest
|3441
|63533
|46
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)
