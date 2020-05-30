COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/30/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/30/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/30/2020

View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
71,4155,537375,731​66%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​69,424​1,991616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives 
Adams2453065
Allegheny189730129
Armstrong621245
Beaver5893720
Bedford 39766
Berks400211582
Blair502777
Bradford461555
Bucks505019596
Butler2293721
Cambria573809
Cameron2127
Carbon2352356
Centre1522078
Chester266912463
Clarion27677
Clearfield391101
Clinton56597
Columbia3461343
Crawford291078
Cumberland6265423
Dauphin125810021
Delaware642020793
Elk6323
Erie2744964
Fayette953276
Forest780
Franklin7675173
Fulton15227
Greene27778
Huntingdon230868
Indiana911421
Jefferson9519
Juniata95341
Lackawanna15436166
Lancaster313115889
Lawrence791342
Lebanon9584551
Lehigh374714084
Luzerne272210929
Lycoming1642278
McKean12610
Mercer1071602
Mifflin591233
Monroe13185914
Montgomery700634404
Montour503243
Northampton306213304
Northumberland1901418
Perry57759
Philadelphia1834758315
Pike4762014
Potter4148
Schuylkill6234971
Snyder42403
Somerset381806
Sullivan396
Susquehanna109787
Tioga17571
Union591172
Venango9555
Warren3386
Washington1394370
Wayne1191028
Westmoreland4479258
Wyoming34486
York100013647

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female39,11955%
Male31,58544%
Neither30%
Not reported7081%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black872412%
Asian10281%
White19,63427%
Other4271%
Not reported41,60258%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10541490217
Northeast1305657068151
Northwest5121336419
Southcentral52134885181
Southeast46148178013956
Southwest34416353346

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.


You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

