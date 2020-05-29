COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/29/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/29/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/29/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
70,7355,464366,970​65%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​68,765​1,970604

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2413011
Allegheny187029539
Armstrong621226
Beaver5823637
Bedford 39753
Berks398811392
Blair492723
Bradford461511
Bucks501219098
Butler2273672
Cambria573692
Cameron2125
Carbon2342307
Centre1512045
Chester260712144
Clarion26671
Clearfield381079
Clinton55578
Columbia3461308
Crawford301065
Cumberland6215000
Dauphin12319901
Delaware637920165
Elk6317
Erie2534776
Fayette953207
Forest778
Franklin7625080
Fulton15224
Greene27761
Huntingdon228835
Indiana901367
Jefferson7504
Juniata95334
Lackawanna15286086
Lancaster310515609
Lawrence761285
Lebanon9504506
Lehigh373813885
Luzerne271110658
Lycoming1622229
McKean12584
Mercer1071546
Mifflin581213
Monroe13155801
Montgomery690633577
Montour503217
Northampton304513061
Northumberland1861388
Perry56728
Philadelphia1815656668
Pike4761984
Potter4142
Schuylkill6164845
Snyder39392
Somerset371753
Sullivan394
Susquehanna109765
Tioga17561
Union571100
Venango8541
Warren3371
Washington1394227
Wayne1191004
Westmoreland4449075
Wyoming34468
York99113482

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female38,73955%
Male31,29244%
Neither30%
Not reported7011%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black863212%
Asian10111%
White19,39927%
Other4171%
Not reported41,27658%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10411456517
Northeast1300056019151
Northwest4841294219
Southcentral51484779080
Southeast45684173498944
Southwest34086215647

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

