COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/29/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/29/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/29/2020
View the beta version of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard.
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|70,735
|5,464
|366,970
|65%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|68,765
|1,970
|604
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|241
|3011
|Allegheny
|1870
|29539
|Armstrong
|62
|1226
|Beaver
|582
|3637
|Bedford
|39
|753
|Berks
|3988
|11392
|Blair
|49
|2723
|Bradford
|46
|1511
|Bucks
|5012
|19098
|Butler
|227
|3672
|Cambria
|57
|3692
|Cameron
|2
|125
|Carbon
|234
|2307
|Centre
|151
|2045
|Chester
|2607
|12144
|Clarion
|26
|671
|Clearfield
|38
|1079
|Clinton
|55
|578
|Columbia
|346
|1308
|Crawford
|30
|1065
|Cumberland
|621
|5000
|Dauphin
|1231
|9901
|Delaware
|6379
|20165
|Elk
|6
|317
|Erie
|253
|4776
|Fayette
|95
|3207
|Forest
|7
|78
|Franklin
|762
|5080
|Fulton
|15
|224
|Greene
|27
|761
|Huntingdon
|228
|835
|Indiana
|90
|1367
|Jefferson
|7
|504
|Juniata
|95
|334
|Lackawanna
|1528
|6086
|Lancaster
|3105
|15609
|Lawrence
|76
|1285
|Lebanon
|950
|4506
|Lehigh
|3738
|13885
|Luzerne
|2711
|10658
|Lycoming
|162
|2229
|McKean
|12
|584
|Mercer
|107
|1546
|Mifflin
|58
|1213
|Monroe
|1315
|5801
|Montgomery
|6906
|33577
|Montour
|50
|3217
|Northampton
|3045
|13061
|Northumberland
|186
|1388
|Perry
|56
|728
|Philadelphia
|18156
|56668
|Pike
|476
|1984
|Potter
|4
|142
|Schuylkill
|616
|4845
|Snyder
|39
|392
|Somerset
|37
|1753
|Sullivan
|3
|94
|Susquehanna
|109
|765
|Tioga
|17
|561
|Union
|57
|1100
|Venango
|8
|541
|Warren
|3
|371
|Washington
|139
|4227
|Wayne
|119
|1004
|Westmoreland
|444
|9075
|Wyoming
|34
|468
|York
|991
|13482
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|38,739
|55%
|Male
|31,292
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|701
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8632
|12%
|Asian
|1011
|1%
|White
|19,399
|27%
|Other
|417
|1%
|Not reported
|41,276
|58%
* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1041
|14565
|17
|Northeast
|13000
|56019
|151
|Northwest
|484
|12942
|19
|Southcentral
|5148
|47790
|80
|Southeast
|45684
|173498
|944
|Southwest
|3408
|62156
|47
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)
