COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/28/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/28/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/28/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|70,042
|5,373
|357,804
|64%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|68,104
|1,938
|595
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|240
|2974
|Allegheny
|1851
|28956
|Armstrong
|62
|1210
|Beaver
|579
|3533
|Bedford
|38
|717
|Berks
|3973
|11160
|Blair
|49
|2634
|Bradford
|46
|1506
|Bucks
|4966
|18448
|Butler
|226
|3608
|Cambria
|57
|3602
|Cameron
|2
|124
|Carbon
|232
|2234
|Centre
|150
|2016
|Chester
|2555
|11712
|Clarion
|25
|667
|Clearfield
|37
|1046
|Clinton
|55
|561
|Columbia
|346
|1283
|Crawford
|23
|1041
|Cumberland
|618
|4780
|Dauphin
|1212
|9734
|Delaware
|6337
|19627
|Elk
|6
|309
|Erie
|242
|4468
|Fayette
|95
|3152
|Forest
|7
|76
|Franklin
|759
|5036
|Fulton
|15
|220
|Greene
|27
|750
|Huntingdon
|228
|826
|Indiana
|90
|1346
|Jefferson
|7
|495
|Juniata
|95
|325
|Lackawanna
|1516
|5979
|Lancaster
|3056
|15319
|Lawrence
|74
|1267
|Lebanon
|944
|4461
|Lehigh
|3719
|13561
|Luzerne
|2689
|10361
|Lycoming
|162
|2102
|McKean
|12
|545
|Mercer
|106
|1501
|Mifflin
|58
|1195
|Monroe
|1311
|5610
|Montgomery
|6811
|32804
|Montour
|50
|3193
|Northampton
|3022
|12705
|Northumberland
|186
|1356
|Perry
|54
|709
|Philadelphia
|17972
|55152
|Pike
|476
|1953
|Potter
|4
|140
|Schuylkill
|606
|4693
|Snyder
|39
|385
|Somerset
|37
|1688
|Sullivan
|2
|93
|Susquehanna
|99
|735
|Tioga
|16
|544
|Union
|56
|1073
|Venango
|8
|496
|Warren
|3
|359
|Washington
|139
|4123
|Wayne
|118
|941
|Westmoreland
|443
|8899
|Wyoming
|34
|459
|York
|970
|13227
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|38,357
|55%
|Male
|30,978
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|704
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8515
|12%
|Asian
|992
|1%
|White
|19,051
|27%
|Other
|406
|1%
|Not reported
|41,078
|59%
* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1036
|14252
|17
|Northeast
|12911
|54538
|145
|Northwest
|462
|12394
|20
|Southcentral
|5095
|46838
|81
|Southeast
|45212
|168915
|936
|Southwest
|3388
|60867
|47
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
