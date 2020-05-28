COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/28/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/28/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/28/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 70,042 5,373 357,804 ​64%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​ Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​68,104 ​1,938 595

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​16% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 240 2974 Allegheny 1851 28956 Armstrong 62 1210 Beaver 579 3533 Bedford 38 717 Berks 3973 11160 Blair 49 2634 Bradford 46 1506 Bucks 4966 18448 Butler 226 3608 Cambria 57 3602 Cameron 2 124 Carbon 232 2234 Centre 150 2016 Chester 2555 11712 Clarion 25 667 Clearfield 37 1046 Clinton 55 561 Columbia 346 1283 Crawford 23 1041 Cumberland 618 4780 Dauphin 1212 9734 Delaware 6337 19627 Elk 6 309 Erie 242 4468 Fayette 95 3152 Forest 7 76 Franklin 759 5036 Fulton 15 220 Greene 27 750 Huntingdon 228 826 Indiana 90 1346 Jefferson 7 495 Juniata 95 325 Lackawanna 1516 5979 Lancaster 3056 15319 Lawrence 74 1267 Lebanon 944 4461 Lehigh 3719 13561 Luzerne 2689 10361 Lycoming 162 2102 McKean 12 545 Mercer 106 1501 Mifflin 58 1195 Monroe 1311 5610 Montgomery 6811 32804 Montour 50 3193 Northampton 3022 12705 Northumberland 186 1356 Perry 54 709 Philadelphia 17972 55152 Pike 476 1953 Potter 4 140 Schuylkill 606 4693 Snyder 39 385 Somerset 37 1688 Sullivan 2 93 Susquehanna 99 735 Tioga 16 544 Union 56 1073 Venango 8 496 Warren 3 359 Washington 139 4123 Wayne 118 941 Westmoreland 443 8899 Wyoming 34 459 York 970 13227

View as a clickable county or zip code level map Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 38,357 55% Male 30,978 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 704 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** African American/Black 8515 12% Asian 992 1% White 19,051 27% Other 406 1% Not reported 41,078 59% * 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** African American/Black 8515 12% Asian 992 1% White 19,051 27% Other 406 1% Not reported 41,078 59% * 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1036 14252 17 Northeast 12911 54538 145 Northwest 462 12394 20 Southcentral 5095 46838 81 Southeast 45212 168915 936 Southwest 3388 60867 47 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)