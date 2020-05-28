COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/28/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/28/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/28/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
70,0425,373357,804​64%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​68,104​1,938595

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2402974
Allegheny185128956
Armstrong621210
Beaver5793533
Bedford 38717
Berks397311160
Blair492634
Bradford461506
Bucks496618448
Butler2263608
Cambria573602
Cameron2124
Carbon2322234
Centre1502016
Chester255511712
Clarion25667
Clearfield371046
Clinton55561
Columbia3461283
Crawford231041
Cumberland6184780
Dauphin12129734
Delaware633719627
Elk6309
Erie2424468
Fayette953152
Forest776
Franklin7595036
Fulton15220
Greene27750
Huntingdon228826
Indiana901346
Jefferson7495
Juniata95325
Lackawanna15165979
Lancaster305615319
Lawrence741267
Lebanon9444461
Lehigh371913561
Luzerne268910361
Lycoming1622102
McKean12545
Mercer1061501
Mifflin581195
Monroe13115610
Montgomery681132804
Montour503193
Northampton302212705
Northumberland1861356
Perry54709
Philadelphia1797255152
Pike4761953
Potter4140
Schuylkill6064693
Snyder39385
Somerset371688
Sullivan293
Susquehanna99735
Tioga16544
Union561073
Venango8496
Warren3359
Washington1394123
Wayne118941
Westmoreland4438899
Wyoming34459
York97013227

 View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female38,35755%
Male30,97844%
Neither30%
Not reported7041%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black851512%
Asian9921%
White19,05127%
Other4061%
Not reported41,07859%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10361425217
Northeast1291154538145
Northwest4621239420
Southcentral50954683881
Southeast45212168915936
Southwest33886086747

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

