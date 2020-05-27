COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|69,417
|5,265
|349,990
|62%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|67,515
|1,902
|576
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|28%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|56%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|236
|2912
|Allegheny
|1828
|28168
|Armstrong
|61
|1181
|Beaver
|570
|3450
|Bedford
|38
|672
|Berks
|3952
|10950
|Blair
|48
|2558
|Bradford
|46
|1472
|Bucks
|4930
|18016
|Butler
|222
|3541
|Cambria
|57
|3411
|Cameron
|2
|124
|Carbon
|232
|2170
|Centre
|149
|2001
|Chester
|2504
|11275
|Clarion
|25
|663
|Clearfield
|37
|1032
|Clinton
|54
|548
|Columbia
|346
|1258
|Crawford
|23
|1033
|Cumberland
|611
|4617
|Dauphin
|1174
|9547
|Delaware
|6289
|19161
|Elk
|6
|305
|Erie
|235
|4274
|Fayette
|95
|3126
|Forest
|7
|76
|Franklin
|756
|4853
|Fulton
|15
|201
|Greene
|27
|736
|Huntingdon
|228
|797
|Indiana
|90
|1304
|Jefferson
|7
|488
|Juniata
|95
|323
|Lackawanna
|1511
|5879
|Lancaster
|3031
|15012
|Lawrence
|74
|1208
|Lebanon
|936
|4395
|Lehigh
|3699
|13283
|Luzerne
|2677
|10191
|Lycoming
|161
|2075
|McKean
|12
|542
|Mercer
|106
|1478
|Mifflin
|58
|1173
|Monroe
|1310
|5467
|Montgomery
|6738
|32330
|Montour
|50
|3179
|Northampton
|2958
|12443
|Northumberland
|182
|1333
|Perry
|53
|683
|Philadelphia
|17839
|54022
|Pike
|476
|1929
|Potter
|4
|139
|Schuylkill
|601
|4612
|Snyder
|39
|378
|Somerset
|37
|1636
|Sullivan
|2
|90
|Susquehanna
|98
|728
|Tioga
|16
|536
|Union
|56
|1064
|Venango
|8
|484
|Warren
|3
|348
|Washington
|138
|4031
|Wayne
|118
|931
|Westmoreland
|442
|8718
|Wyoming
|33
|452
|York
|956
|12978
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases*
|Percent of Cases
|Female
|38,062
|55%
|Male
|30,660
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|692
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8427
|12%
|Asian
|976
|1%
|White
|18,760
|27%
|Other
|402
|1%
|Not reported
|40,852
|56%
* 56% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1030
|14073
|18
|Northeast
|12811
|53473
|140
|Northwest
|459
|12055
|20
|Southcentral
|5022
|45709
|80
|Southeast
|44843
|165378
|923
|Southwest
|3350
|59302
|47
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)
