​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/27/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/27/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/27/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
69,4175,265349,990​62%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​67,515​1,902576

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 

County Case Counts to Date 

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2362912
Allegheny182828168
Armstrong611181
Beaver5703450
Bedford 38672
Berks395210950
Blair482558
Bradford461472
Bucks493018016
Butler2223541
Cambria573411
Cameron2124
Carbon2322170
Centre1492001
Chester250411275
Clarion25663
Clearfield371032
Clinton54548
Columbia3461258
Crawford231033
Cumberland6114617
Dauphin11749547
Delaware628919161
Elk6305
Erie2354274
Fayette953126
Forest776
Franklin7564853
Fulton15201
Greene27736
Huntingdon228797
Indiana901304
Jefferson7488
Juniata95323
Lackawanna15115879
Lancaster303115012
Lawrence741208
Lebanon9364395
Lehigh369913283
Luzerne267710191
Lycoming1612075
McKean12542
Mercer1061478
Mifflin581173
Monroe13105467
Montgomery673832330
Montour503179
Northampton295812443
Northumberland1821333
Perry53683
Philadelphia1783954022
Pike4761929
Potter4139
Schuylkill6014612
Snyder39378
Somerset371636
Sullivan290
Susquehanna98728
Tioga16536
Union561064
Venango8484
Warren3348
Washington1384031
Wayne118931
Westmoreland4428718
Wyoming33452
York95612978

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases*
Percent of Cases
Female38,06255%
Male30,66044%
Neither30%
Not reported6921%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black842712%
Asian9761%
White18,76027%
Other4021%
Not reported40,85256%

* 56% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10301407318
Northeast1281153473140
Northwest4591205520
Southcentral50224570980
Southeast44843165378923
Southwest33505930247

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

