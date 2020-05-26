COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 11:15 a.m. on 5/26/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/26/2020
Page last updated: 11:15 a.m. on 5/26/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|68,637
|5,152
|339,835
|61%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|66,779
|1,858
|551
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|233
|2831
|Allegheny
|1816
|27412
|Armstrong
|59
|1128
|Beaver
|570
|3413
|Bedford
|37
|662
|Berks
|3919
|10690
|Blair
|48
|2467
|Bradford
|45
|1342
|Bucks
|4916
|17613
|Butler
|220
|3443
|Cambria
|57
|3321
|Cameron
|2
|124
|Carbon
|231
|2109
|Centre
|148
|1966
|Chester
|2454
|11045
|Clarion
|29
|651
|Clearfield
|37
|1024
|Clinton
|54
|544
|Columbia
|343
|1241
|Crawford
|22
|1003
|Cumberland
|602
|4452
|Dauphin
|1137
|9253
|Delaware
|6243
|18650
|Elk
|6
|301
|Erie
|223
|4068
|Fayette
|95
|3034
|Forest
|7
|73
|Franklin
|746
|4770
|Fulton
|15
|198
|Greene
|27
|725
|Huntingdon
|228
|769
|Indiana
|89
|1231
|Jefferson
|7
|484
|Juniata
|95
|318
|Lackawanna
|1503
|5658
|Lancaster
|2985
|14634
|Lawrence
|74
|1173
|Lebanon
|922
|4277
|Lehigh
|3676
|12914
|Luzerne
|2662
|9963
|Lycoming
|161
|2042
|McKean
|12
|512
|Mercer
|105
|1417
|Mifflin
|58
|1163
|Monroe
|1305
|5264
|Montgomery
|6598
|31813
|Montour
|50
|3174
|Northampton
|2933
|12098
|Northumberland
|177
|1313
|Perry
|48
|645
|Philadelphia
|17597
|51307
|Pike
|476
|1892
|Potter
|4
|133
|Schuylkill
|600
|4505
|Snyder
|38
|371
|Somerset
|37
|1579
|Sullivan
|2
|84
|Susquehanna
|97
|699
|Tioga
|16
|499
|Union
|56
|1031
|Venango
|8
|476
|Warren
|3
|343
|Washington
|138
|3990
|Wayne
|118
|913
|Westmoreland
|442
|8587
|Wyoming
|33
|434
|York
|943
|12577
