​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 11:15 a.m. on 5/26/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/26/2020

Page last updated: 11:15 a.m. on 5/26/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
68,6375,152339,835​61%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure​Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​66,779​1,858551

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+​29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+​57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2332831
Allegheny181627412
Armstrong591128
Beaver5703413
Bedford 37662
Berks391910690
Blair482467
Bradford451342
Bucks491617613
Butler2203443
Cambria573321
Cameron2124
Carbon2312109
Centre1481966
Chester245411045
Clarion29651
Clearfield371024
Clinton54544
Columbia3431241
Crawford221003
Cumberland6024452
Dauphin11379253
Delaware624318650
Elk6301
Erie2234068
Fayette953034
Forest773
Franklin7464770
Fulton15198
Greene27725
Huntingdon228769
Indiana891231
Jefferson7484
Juniata95318
Lackawanna15035658
Lancaster298514634
Lawrence741173
Lebanon9224277
Lehigh367612914
Luzerne26629963
Lycoming1612042
McKean12512
Mercer1051417
Mifflin581163
Monroe13055264
Montgomery659831813
Montour503174
Northampton293312098
Northumberland1771313
Perry48645
Philadelphia1759751307
Pike4761892
Potter4133
Schuylkill6004505
Snyder38371
Somerset371579
Sullivan284
Susquehanna97699
Tioga16499
Union561031
Venango8476
Warren3343
Washington1383990
Wayne118913
Westmoreland4428587
Wyoming33434
York94312577

 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

