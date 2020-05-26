​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 11:15 a.m. on 5/26/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/26/2020

Page last updated: 11:15 a.m. on 5/26/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 68,637 5,152 339,835 ​61%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​66,779 ​1,858 551

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations



Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases* ​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​16% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 233 2831 Allegheny 1816 27412 Armstrong 59 1128 Beaver 570 3413 Bedford 37 662 Berks 3919 10690 Blair 48 2467 Bradford 45 1342 Bucks 4916 17613 Butler 220 3443 Cambria 57 3321 Cameron 2 124 Carbon 231 2109 Centre 148 1966 Chester 2454 11045 Clarion 29 651 Clearfield 37 1024 Clinton 54 544 Columbia 343 1241 Crawford 22 1003 Cumberland 602 4452 Dauphin 1137 9253 Delaware 6243 18650 Elk 6 301 Erie 223 4068 Fayette 95 3034 Forest 7 73 Franklin 746 4770 Fulton 15 198 Greene 27 725 Huntingdon 228 769 Indiana 89 1231 Jefferson 7 484 Juniata 95 318 Lackawanna 1503 5658 Lancaster 2985 14634 Lawrence 74 1173 Lebanon 922 4277 Lehigh 3676 12914 Luzerne 2662 9963 Lycoming 161 2042 McKean 12 512 Mercer 105 1417 Mifflin 58 1163 Monroe 1305 5264 Montgomery 6598 31813 Montour 50 3174 Northampton 2933 12098 Northumberland 177 1313 Perry 48 645 Philadelphia 17597 51307 Pike 476 1892 Potter 4 133 Schuylkill 600 4505 Snyder 38 371 Somerset 37 1579 Sullivan 2 84 Susquehanna 97 699 Tioga 16 499 Union 56 1031 Venango 8 476 Warren 3 343 Washington 138 3990 Wayne 118 913 Westmoreland 442 8587 Wyoming 33 434 York 943 12577 View as a clickable county or zip code level mapOpens In A New Window You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19