​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/25/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/25/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/25/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative** Recovered***​ 68,186 5,139 334,928 ​61%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases ​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure ​ Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure ​66,347 ​1,838 549

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​2% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 < 1% ​19-24 1% ​25-49 ​16% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 227 2779 Allegheny 1805 27179 Armstrong 58 1122 Beaver 568 3406 Bedford 37 650 Berks 3903 10493 Blair 48 2450 Bradford 44 1333 Bucks 4894 17393 Butler 220 3426 Cambria 57 3225 Cameron 2 120 Carbon 231 2086 Centre 147 1930 Chester 2428 10800 Clarion 29 646 Clearfield 34 1008 Clinton 51 531 Columbia 343 1228 Crawford 22 996 Cumberland 598 4334 Dauphin 1123 9043 Delaware 6210 18327 Elk 6 293 Erie 217 3958 Fayette 94 2981 Forest 7 70 Franklin 740 4719 Fulton 14 197 Greene 27 721 Huntingdon 228 759 Indiana 89 1175 Jefferson 7 474 Juniata 95 316 Lackawanna 1494 5599 Lancaster 2896 14238 Lawrence 74 1164 Lebanon 912 4191 Lehigh 3667 12765 Luzerne 2651 9860 Lycoming 160 2031 McKean 12 505 Mercer 105 1399 Mifflin 58 1150 Monroe 1305 5186 Montgomery 6576 31472 Montour 50 3165 Northampton 2920 11995 Northumberland 174 1296 Perry 47 633 Philadelphia 17495 50704 Pike 477 1880 Potter 4 133 Schuylkill 592 4354 Snyder 38 367 Somerset 37 1544 Sullivan 2 84 Susquehanna 96 685 Tioga 16 498 Union 54 1029 Venango 8 470 Warren 3 330 Washington 138 3947 Wayne 118 902 Westmoreland 441 8439 Wyoming 33 428 York 930 12317 View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 37,434 55% Male 30,037 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 712 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** African American/Black 8201 12% Asian 926 1% White 18,213 27% Other 385 1% Not reported 40,461 59% * 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1014 13625 17 Northeast 12696 51386 140 Northwest 442 11433 20 Southcentral 4881 43538 79 Southeast 43996 157781 908 Southwest 3318 57165 46 COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)

The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19