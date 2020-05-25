​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/25/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/25/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/25/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
68,1865,139334,928​61%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​66,347​1,838549

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 

County Case Counts to Date 

CountyTotal CasesNegatives 
Adams2272779
Allegheny180527179
Armstrong581122
Beaver5683406
Bedford 37650
Berks390310493
Blair482450
Bradford441333
Bucks489417393
Butler2203426
Cambria573225
Cameron2120
Carbon2312086
Centre1471930
Chester242810800
Clarion29646
Clearfield341008
Clinton51531
Columbia3431228
Crawford22996
Cumberland5984334
Dauphin11239043
Delaware621018327
Elk6293
Erie2173958
Fayette942981
Forest770
Franklin7404719
Fulton14197
Greene27721
Huntingdon228759
Indiana891175
Jefferson7474
Juniata95316
Lackawanna14945599
Lancaster289614238
Lawrence741164
Lebanon9124191
Lehigh366712765
Luzerne26519860
Lycoming1602031
McKean12505
Mercer1051399
Mifflin581150
Monroe13055186
Montgomery657631472
Montour503165
Northampton292011995
Northumberland1741296
Perry47633
Philadelphia1749550704
Pike4771880
Potter4133
Schuylkill5924354
Snyder38367
Somerset371544
Sullivan284
Susquehanna96685
Tioga16498
Union541029
Venango8470
Warren3330
Washington1383947
Wayne118902
Westmoreland4418439
Wyoming33428
York93012317

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female37,43455%
Male30,03744%
Neither30%
Not reported7121%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black820112%
Asian9261%
White18,21327%
Other3851%
Not reported40,46159%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10141362517
Northeast1269651386140
Northwest4421143320
Southcentral48814353879
Southeast43996157781908
Southwest33185716546

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

