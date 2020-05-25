COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/25/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/25/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/25/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|68,186
|5,139
|334,928
|61%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|66,347
|1,838
|549
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|227
|2779
|Allegheny
|1805
|27179
|Armstrong
|58
|1122
|Beaver
|568
|3406
|Bedford
|37
|650
|Berks
|3903
|10493
|Blair
|48
|2450
|Bradford
|44
|1333
|Bucks
|4894
|17393
|Butler
|220
|3426
|Cambria
|57
|3225
|Cameron
|2
|120
|Carbon
|231
|2086
|Centre
|147
|1930
|Chester
|2428
|10800
|Clarion
|29
|646
|Clearfield
|34
|1008
|Clinton
|51
|531
|Columbia
|343
|1228
|Crawford
|22
|996
|Cumberland
|598
|4334
|Dauphin
|1123
|9043
|Delaware
|6210
|18327
|Elk
|6
|293
|Erie
|217
|3958
|Fayette
|94
|2981
|Forest
|7
|70
|Franklin
|740
|4719
|Fulton
|14
|197
|Greene
|27
|721
|Huntingdon
|228
|759
|Indiana
|89
|1175
|Jefferson
|7
|474
|Juniata
|95
|316
|Lackawanna
|1494
|5599
|Lancaster
|2896
|14238
|Lawrence
|74
|1164
|Lebanon
|912
|4191
|Lehigh
|3667
|12765
|Luzerne
|2651
|9860
|Lycoming
|160
|2031
|McKean
|12
|505
|Mercer
|105
|1399
|Mifflin
|58
|1150
|Monroe
|1305
|5186
|Montgomery
|6576
|31472
|Montour
|50
|3165
|Northampton
|2920
|11995
|Northumberland
|174
|1296
|Perry
|47
|633
|Philadelphia
|17495
|50704
|Pike
|477
|1880
|Potter
|4
|133
|Schuylkill
|592
|4354
|Snyder
|38
|367
|Somerset
|37
|1544
|Sullivan
|2
|84
|Susquehanna
|96
|685
|Tioga
|16
|498
|Union
|54
|1029
|Venango
|8
|470
|Warren
|3
|330
|Washington
|138
|3947
|Wayne
|118
|902
|Westmoreland
|441
|8439
|Wyoming
|33
|428
|York
|930
|12317
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|37,434
|55%
|Male
|30,037
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|712
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8201
|12%
|Asian
|926
|1%
|White
|18,213
|27%
|Other
|385
|1%
|Not reported
|40,461
|59%
* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1014
|13625
|17
|Northeast
|12696
|51386
|140
|Northwest
|442
|11433
|20
|Southcentral
|4881
|43538
|79
|Southeast
|43996
|157781
|908
|Southwest
|3318
|57165
|46
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)
The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
