COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/24/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/24/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/24/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|67,713
|5,124
|328,382
|60%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|65,906
|1,807
|531
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|226
|2722
|Allegheny
|1777
|26461
|Armstrong
|58
|1119
|Beaver
|554
|3293
|Bedford
|37
|644
|Berks
|3885
|10311
|Blair
|46
|2421
|Bradford
|44
|1323
|Bucks
|4867
|16992
|Butler
|219
|3391
|Cambria
|57
|3220
|Cameron
|2
|118
|Carbon
|229
|2039
|Centre
|146
|1879
|Chester
|2390
|10419
|Clarion
|29
|644
|Clearfield
|34
|943
|Clinton
|50
|517
|Columbia
|344
|1204
|Crawford
|22
|979
|Cumberland
|592
|4235
|Dauphin
|1099
|8910
|Delaware
|6179
|17938
|Elk
|6
|287
|Erie
|209
|3866
|Fayette
|94
|2914
|Forest
|7
|64
|Franklin
|734
|4666
|Fulton
|14
|192
|Greene
|27
|704
|Huntingdon
|228
|748
|Indiana
|89
|1151
|Jefferson
|7
|471
|Juniata
|95
|309
|Lackawanna
|1491
|5523
|Lancaster
|2854
|13987
|Lawrence
|74
|1140
|Lebanon
|909
|4129
|Lehigh
|3651
|12611
|Luzerne
|2645
|9679
|Lycoming
|158
|1996
|McKean
|11
|490
|Mercer
|104
|1338
|Mifflin
|58
|1138
|Monroe
|1304
|5109
|Montgomery
|6525
|30605
|Montour
|50
|3143
|Northampton
|2911
|11832
|Northumberland
|170
|1277
|Perry
|47
|623
|Philadelphia
|17384
|50067
|Pike
|477
|1869
|Potter
|4
|132
|Schuylkill
|585
|4181
|Snyder
|38
|364
|Somerset
|37
|1527
|Sullivan
|2
|84
|Susquehanna
|96
|672
|Tioga
|16
|495
|Union
|53
|988
|Venango
|8
|460
|Warren
|3
|325
|Washington
|138
|3823
|Wayne
|117
|884
|Westmoreland
|440
|8275
|Wyoming
|33
|419
|York
|924
|12103
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Female
|37,216
|55%
|Male
|29,809
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|685
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|African American/Black
|8136
|12%
|Asian
|914
|1%
|White
|18,069
|27%
|Other
|380
|1%
|Not reported
|40,214
|59%
* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|1007
|13402
|17
|Northeast
|12660
|50637
|140
|Northwest
|434
|11125
|19
|Southcentral
|4835
|42840
|78
|Southeast
|43696
|154500
|906
|Southwest
|3274
|55878
|44
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)
The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.