​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/24/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/24/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/24/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
67,7135,124328,382​60%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​65,906​1,807531

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date 

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2262722
Allegheny177726461
Armstrong581119
Beaver5543293
Bedford 37644
Berks388510311
Blair462421
Bradford441323
Bucks486716992
Butler2193391
Cambria573220
Cameron2118
Carbon2292039
Centre1461879
Chester239010419
Clarion29644
Clearfield34943
Clinton50517
Columbia3441204
Crawford22979
Cumberland5924235
Dauphin10998910
Delaware617917938
Elk6287
Erie2093866
Fayette942914
Forest764
Franklin7344666
Fulton14192
Greene27704
Huntingdon228748
Indiana891151
Jefferson7471
Juniata95309
Lackawanna14915523
Lancaster285413987
Lawrence741140
Lebanon9094129
Lehigh365112611
Luzerne26459679
Lycoming1581996
McKean11490
Mercer1041338
Mifflin581138
Monroe13045109
Montgomery652530605
Montour503143
Northampton291111832
Northumberland1701277
Perry47623
Philadelphia1738450067
Pike4771869
Potter4132
Schuylkill5854181
Snyder38364
Somerset371527
Sullivan284
Susquehanna96672
Tioga16495
Union53988
Venango8460
Warren3325
Washington1383823
Wayne117884
Westmoreland4408275
Wyoming33419
York92412103

Case Counts by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases
Female37,21655%
Male29,80944%
Neither30%
Not reported6851%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases 
African American/Black813612%
Asian9141%
White18,06927%
Other3801%
Not reported40,21459%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 10071340217
Northeast1266050637140
Northwest4341112519
Southcentral48354284078
Southeast43696154500906
Southwest32745587844

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

