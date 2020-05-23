COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative**
|Recovered***
|66,983
|5,096
|321,469
|59%
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure
|Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
|65,209
|1,774
|513
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|25%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|< 1%
|19-24
|1%
|25-49
|16%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|57%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|222
|2659
|Allegheny
|1753
|26185
|Armstrong
|58
|1112
|Beaver
|552
|3220
|Bedford
|37
|629
|Berks
|3845
|10034
|Blair
|46
|2349
|Bradford
|44
|1308
|Bucks
|4839
|16573
|Butler
|216
|3371
|Cambria
|56
|3118
|Cameron
|2
|116
|Carbon
|227
|1989
|Centre
|143
|1836
|Chester
|2364
|10110
|Clarion
|28
|636
|Clearfield
|34
|926
|Clinton
|49
|505
|Columbia
|342
|1164
|Crawford
|21
|975
|Cumberland
|584
|3994
|Dauphin
|1061
|8682
|Delaware
|6114
|17460
|Elk
|6
|281
|Erie
|210
|3797
|Fayette
|94
|2863
|Forest
|7
|64
|Franklin
|711
|4523
|Fulton
|14
|188
|Greene
|27
|694
|Huntingdon
|227
|742
|Indiana
|89
|1128
|Jefferson
|7
|465
|Juniata
|94
|301
|Lackawanna
|1476
|5235
|Lancaster
|2790
|13677
|Lawrence
|74
|1138
|Lebanon
|900
|4031
|Lehigh
|3628
|12459
|Luzerne
|2631
|9495
|Lycoming
|158
|1976
|McKean
|11
|478
|Mercer
|103
|1327
|Mifflin
|57
|1094
|Monroe
|1302
|5031
|Montgomery
|6464
|29993
|Montour
|50
|3117
|Northampton
|2866
|11585
|Northumberland
|164
|1235
|Perry
|45
|597
|Philadelphia
|17208
|49347
|Pike
|476
|1839
|Potter
|4
|131
|Schuylkill
|576
|3973
|Snyder
|38
|356
|Somerset
|37
|1480
|Sullivan
|2
|82
|Susquehanna
|95
|628
|Tioga
|16
|486
|Union
|52
|958
|Venango
|8
|453
|Warren
|3
|323
|Washington
|135
|3777
|Wayne
|117
|851
|Westmoreland
|437
|8131
|Wyoming
|33
|392
|York
|904
|11797
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|36,823
|55%
|Male
|29,472
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|685
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|8061
|12%
|Asian
|909
|1%
|White
|17,864
|27%
|Other
|376
|1%
|Not reported
|39,773
|59%
* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|997
|13154
|17
|Northeast
|12563
|49504
|140
|Northwest
|433
|10979
|18
|Southcentral
|4730
|41586
|75
|Southeast
|43239
|151167
|899
|Southwest
|3247
|55079
|44
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)
The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
