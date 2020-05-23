COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/23/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/23/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/23/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative**Recovered***​
66,9835,096321,469​59%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

​Confirmed Cases​Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk ExposureProbable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
​65,209​1,774513

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​25%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18< 1%
​19-241%
​25-49​16%
​50-64​26%
​65+57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data 


County Case Counts to Date

County Total CasesNegatives 
Adams2222659
Allegheny175326185
Armstrong581112
Beaver5523220
Bedford 37629
Berks384510034
Blair462349
Bradford441308
Bucks483916573
Butler2163371
Cambria563118
Cameron2116
Carbon2271989
Centre1431836
Chester236410110
Clarion28636
Clearfield34926
Clinton49505
Columbia3421164
Crawford21975
Cumberland5843994
Dauphin10618682
Delaware611417460
Elk6281
Erie2103797
Fayette942863
Forest764
Franklin7114523
Fulton14188
Greene27694
Huntingdon227742
Indiana891128
Jefferson7465
Juniata94301
Lackawanna14765235
Lancaster279013677
Lawrence741138
Lebanon9004031
Lehigh362812459
Luzerne26319495
Lycoming1581976
McKean11478
Mercer1031327
Mifflin571094
Monroe13025031
Montgomery646429993
Montour503117
Northampton286611585
Northumberland1641235
Perry45597
Philadelphia1720849347
Pike4761839
Potter4131
Schuylkill5763973
Snyder38356
Somerset371480
Sullivan282
Susquehanna95628
Tioga16486
Union52958
Venango8453
Warren3323
Washington1353777
Wayne117851
Westmoreland4378131
Wyoming33392
York90411797

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female36,82355%
Male29,47244%
Neither30%
Not reported6851%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black806112%
Asian9091%
White17,86427%
Other3761%
Not reported39,77359%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9971315417
Northeast1256349504140
Northwest4331097918
Southcentral47304158675
Southeast43239151167899
Southwest32475507944

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.