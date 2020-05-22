COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/22/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/22/2020
Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/22/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|66,258
|4,984
|312,743
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|214
|2418
|Allegheny
|1739
|25517
|Armstrong
|58
|1099
|Beaver
|550
|3122
|Bedford
|36
|601
|Berks
|3838
|9867
|Blair
|46
|2292
|Bradford
|43
|1272
|Bucks
|4764
|16192
|Butler
|209
|3325
|Cambria
|55
|3042
|Cameron
|2
|116
|Carbon
|224
|1948
|Centre
|138
|1763
|Chester
|2320
|9921
|Clarion
|25
|628
|Clearfield
|33
|918
|Clinton
|48
|474
|Columbia
|342
|1139
|Crawford
|21
|964
|Cumberland
|572
|3674
|Dauphin
|1049
|8426
|Delaware
|6060
|17041
|Elk
|6
|280
|Erie
|190
|3658
|Fayette
|93
|2797
|Forest
|7
|63
|Franklin
|697
|4463
|Fulton
|14
|186
|Greene
|27
|688
|Huntingdon
|223
|719
|Indiana
|89
|1103
|Jefferson
|7
|453
|Juniata
|94
|293
|Lackawanna
|1451
|5040
|Lancaster
|2736
|13286
|Lawrence
|73
|1115
|Lebanon
|892
|3926
|Lehigh
|3613
|12182
|Luzerne
|2620
|9271
|Lycoming
|155
|1915
|McKean
|11
|474
|Mercer
|102
|1303
|Mifflin
|57
|1076
|Monroe
|1295
|4885
|Montgomery
|6366
|28819
|Montour
|50
|3105
|Northampton
|2842
|11306
|Northumberland
|155
|1205
|Perry
|43
|579
|Philadelphia
|17057
|48077
|Pike
|475
|1807
|Potter
|4
|126
|Schuylkill
|560
|3881
|Snyder
|35
|341
|Somerset
|37
|1431
|Sullivan
|2
|80
|Susquehanna
|93
|600
|Tioga
|16
|474
|Union
|61
|909
|Venango
|8
|448
|Warren
|3
|313
|Washington
|134
|3713
|Wayne
|115
|833
|Westmoreland
|436
|8001
|Wyoming
|33
|387
|York
|895
|11373
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|36,420
|55%
|Male
|29,153
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|682
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|African American/Black
|7930
|12%
|Asian
|885
|1%
|White
|17,518
|26%
|Other
|366
|1%
|Not reported
|39,559
|60%
* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|988
|12803
|17
|Northeast
|12487
|48259
|140
|Northwest
|413
|10733
|18
|Southcentral
|4663
|40026
|75
|Southeast
|42772
|147084
|887
|Southwest
|3228
|53838
|44
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 8:00 a.m.)
* is less than 5 cases
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.