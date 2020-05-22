* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/22/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/22/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/22/2020

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

More from this section

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 36,420 55% Male 29,153 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 682 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 7930 12% Asian 885 1% White 17,518 26% Other 366 1% Not reported 39,559 60%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 988 12803 17 Northeast 12487 48259 140 Northwest 413 10733 18 Southcentral 4663 40026 75 Southeast 42772 147084 887 Southwest 3228 53838 44

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.