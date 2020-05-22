COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/22/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/22/2020

Page last updated: 12:00 p.m. on 5/22/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
66,2584,984312,743

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases. 

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives 
Adams2142418
Allegheny173925517
Armstrong581099
Beaver5503122
Bedford 36601
Berks38389867
Blair462292
Bradford431272
Bucks476416192
Butler2093325
Cambria553042
Cameron2116
Carbon2241948
Centre1381763
Chester23209921
Clarion25628
Clearfield33918
Clinton48474
Columbia3421139
Crawford21964
Cumberland5723674
Dauphin10498426
Delaware606017041
Elk6280
Erie1903658
Fayette932797
Forest763
Franklin6974463
Fulton14186
Greene27688
Huntingdon223719
Indiana891103
Jefferson7453
Juniata94293
Lackawanna14515040
Lancaster273613286
Lawrence731115
Lebanon8923926
Lehigh361312182
Luzerne26209271
Lycoming1551915
McKean11474
Mercer1021303
Mifflin571076
Monroe12954885
Montgomery636628819
Montour503105
Northampton284211306
Northumberland1551205
Perry43579
Philadelphia1705748077
Pike4751807
Potter4126
Schuylkill5603881
Snyder35341
Somerset371431
Sullivan280
Susquehanna93600
Tioga16474
Union61909
Venango8448
Warren3313
Washington1343713
Wayne115833
Westmoreland4368001
Wyoming33387
York89511373
 

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female36,42055%
Male29,15344%
Neither30%
Not reported6821%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases 
African American/Black793012%
Asian8851%
White17,51826%
Other3661%
Not reported39,55960%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9881280317
Northeast1248748259140
Northwest4131073318
Southcentral46634002675
Southeast42772147084887
Southwest32285383844

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

