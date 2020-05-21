​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/21/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/21/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
65,3924,869303,514

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases. 

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams2042360
Allegheny171824958
Armstrong581083
Beaver5392952
Bedford 36563
Berks37849407
Blair442138
Bradford431238
Bucks472615691
Butler2093248
Cambria552956
Cameron2110
Carbon2211888
Centre1361697
Chester22679558
Clarion25608
Clearfield33897
Clinton48463
Columbia3421105
Crawford21937
Cumberland5653553
Dauphin10348328
Delaware596916546
Elk6272
Erie1773558
Fayette932728
Forest762
Franklin6774426
Fulton14182
Greene27668
Huntingdon221690
Indiana881071
Jefferson7443
Juniata94290
Lackawanna14324907
Lancaster269012916
Lawrence731083
Lebanon8873860
Lehigh358611888
Luzerne25948913
Lycoming1521882
McKean11447
Mercer971257
Mifflin571059
Monroe12914688
Montgomery626827941
Montour513089
Northampton281410975
Northumberland1501179
Perry43562
Philadelphia1684046470
Pike4731770
Potter4123
Schuylkill5483769
Snyder33331
Somerset371414
Sullivan278
Susquehanna90566
Tioga16461
Union61877
Venango8417
Warren3294
Washington1303560
Wayne112798
Westmoreland4347780
Wyoming32372
York88311114
 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female35,90955%
Male28,79944%
Neither30%
Not reported6811%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black779512%
Asian8681%
White17,10226%
Other3561%
Not reported39,27160%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9811252317
Northeast1238546765140
Northwest3941038518
Southcentral45953912575
Southeast42180142298877
Southwest31955241843

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

