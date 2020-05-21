Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 35,909 55% Male 28,799 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 681 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 7795 12% Asian 868 1% White 17,102 26% Other 356 1% Not reported 39,271 60%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 981 12523 17 Northeast 12385 46765 140 Northwest 394 10385 18 Southcentral 4595 39125 75 Southeast 42180 142298 877 Southwest 3195 52418 43

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.