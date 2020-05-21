COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/21/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/21/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|65,392
|4,869
|303,514
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|204
|2360
|Allegheny
|1718
|24958
|Armstrong
|58
|1083
|Beaver
|539
|2952
|Bedford
|36
|563
|Berks
|3784
|9407
|Blair
|44
|2138
|Bradford
|43
|1238
|Bucks
|4726
|15691
|Butler
|209
|3248
|Cambria
|55
|2956
|Cameron
|2
|110
|Carbon
|221
|1888
|Centre
|136
|1697
|Chester
|2267
|9558
|Clarion
|25
|608
|Clearfield
|33
|897
|Clinton
|48
|463
|Columbia
|342
|1105
|Crawford
|21
|937
|Cumberland
|565
|3553
|Dauphin
|1034
|8328
|Delaware
|5969
|16546
|Elk
|6
|272
|Erie
|177
|3558
|Fayette
|93
|2728
|Forest
|7
|62
|Franklin
|677
|4426
|Fulton
|14
|182
|Greene
|27
|668
|Huntingdon
|221
|690
|Indiana
|88
|1071
|Jefferson
|7
|443
|Juniata
|94
|290
|Lackawanna
|1432
|4907
|Lancaster
|2690
|12916
|Lawrence
|73
|1083
|Lebanon
|887
|3860
|Lehigh
|3586
|11888
|Luzerne
|2594
|8913
|Lycoming
|152
|1882
|McKean
|11
|447
|Mercer
|97
|1257
|Mifflin
|57
|1059
|Monroe
|1291
|4688
|Montgomery
|6268
|27941
|Montour
|51
|3089
|Northampton
|2814
|10975
|Northumberland
|150
|1179
|Perry
|43
|562
|Philadelphia
|16840
|46470
|Pike
|473
|1770
|Potter
|4
|123
|Schuylkill
|548
|3769
|Snyder
|33
|331
|Somerset
|37
|1414
|Sullivan
|2
|78
|Susquehanna
|90
|566
|Tioga
|16
|461
|Union
|61
|877
|Venango
|8
|417
|Warren
|3
|294
|Washington
|130
|3560
|Wayne
|112
|798
|Westmoreland
|434
|7780
|Wyoming
|32
|372
|York
|883
|11114
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|35,909
|55%
|Male
|28,799
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|681
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|7795
|12%
|Asian
|868
|1%
|White
|17,102
|26%
|Other
|356
|1%
|Not reported
|39,271
|60%
* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|981
|12523
|17
|Northeast
|12385
|46765
|140
|Northwest
|394
|10385
|18
|Southcentral
|4595
|39125
|75
|Southeast
|42180
|142298
|877
|Southwest
|3195
|52418
|43
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/19/2020)
* is less than 5 cases
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.