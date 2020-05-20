* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 35,344 55% Male 28,395 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 680 1%

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 7652 12% Asian 835 1% White 16,731 26% Other 349 1% Not reported 38,845 60%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 965 12239 17 Northeast 12264 45138 138 Northwest 381 9970 18 Southcentral 4509 37705 73 Southeast 41535 137361 878 Southwest 3161 50831 43

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.