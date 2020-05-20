COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|64,412
|4,767
|293,244
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|2%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|197
|2302
|Allegheny
|1687
|24154
|Armstrong
|58
|1064
|Beaver
|539
|2897
|Bedford
|32
|547
|Berks
|3763
|9191
|Blair
|39
|2074
|Bradford
|41
|1182
|Bucks
|4662
|15034
|Butler
|208
|3187
|Cambria
|54
|2792
|Cameron
|2
|97
|Carbon
|219
|1821
|Centre
|133
|1632
|Chester
|2217
|9164
|Clarion
|25
|599
|Clearfield
|33
|855
|Clinton
|45
|453
|Columbia
|340
|1083
|Crawford
|21
|894
|Cumberland
|545
|3333
|Dauphin
|1012
|8039
|Delaware
|5844
|15817
|Elk
|6
|253
|Erie
|163
|3420
|Fayette
|93
|2670
|Forest
|7
|59
|Franklin
|662
|4255
|Fulton
|13
|163
|Greene
|27
|645
|Huntingdon
|215
|673
|Indiana
|86
|1051
|Jefferson
|7
|436
|Juniata
|94
|283
|Lackawanna
|1400
|4723
|Lancaster
|2599
|12442
|Lawrence
|73
|1056
|Lebanon
|885
|3783
|Lehigh
|3550
|11521
|Luzerne
|2572
|8630
|Lycoming
|152
|1842
|McKean
|11
|414
|Mercer
|96
|1223
|Mifflin
|57
|1037
|Monroe
|1278
|4475
|Montgomery
|6154
|26817
|Montour
|50
|3080
|Northampton
|2779
|10548
|Northumberland
|150
|1134
|Perry
|42
|534
|Philadelphia
|16645
|45313
|Pike
|470
|1736
|Potter
|4
|123
|Schuylkill
|541
|3583
|Snyder
|33
|327
|Somerset
|37
|1329
|Sullivan
|2
|77
|Susquehanna
|87
|543
|Tioga
|16
|452
|Union
|56
|854
|Venango
|8
|384
|Warren
|2
|280
|Washington
|130
|3469
|Wayne
|110
|788
|Westmoreland
|432
|7573
|Wyoming
|30
|353
|York
|872
|10682
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|35,344
|55%
|Male
|28,395
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|680
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|7652
|12%
|Asian
|835
|1%
|White
|16,731
|26%
|Other
|349
|1%
|Not reported
|38,845
|60%
* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|965
|12239
|17
|Northeast
|12264
|45138
|138
|Northwest
|381
|9970
|18
|Southcentral
|4509
|37705
|73
|Southeast
|41535
|137361
|878
|Southwest
|3161
|50831
|43
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.
- COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data
* is less than 5 cases
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.