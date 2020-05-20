COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 6:30 p.m. on 5/20/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/20/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
64,4124,767293,244

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases. 

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​2%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total CasesNegatives 
Adams1972302
Allegheny168724154
Armstrong581064
Beaver5392897
Bedford 32547
Berks37639191
Blair392074
Bradford411182
Bucks466215034
Butler2083187
Cambria542792
Cameron297
Carbon2191821
Centre1331632
Chester22179164
Clarion25599
Clearfield33855
Clinton45453
Columbia3401083
Crawford21894
Cumberland5453333
Dauphin10128039
Delaware584415817
Elk6253
Erie1633420
Fayette932670
Forest759
Franklin6624255
Fulton13163
Greene27645
Huntingdon215673
Indiana861051
Jefferson7436
Juniata94283
Lackawanna14004723
Lancaster259912442
Lawrence731056
Lebanon8853783
Lehigh355011521
Luzerne25728630
Lycoming1521842
McKean11414
Mercer961223
Mifflin571037
Monroe12784475
Montgomery615426817
Montour503080
Northampton277910548
Northumberland1501134
Perry42534
Philadelphia1664545313
Pike4701736
Potter4123
Schuylkill5413583
Snyder33327
Somerset371329
Sullivan277
Susquehanna87543
Tioga16452
Union56854
Venango8384
Warren2280
Washington1303469
Wayne110788
Westmoreland4327573
Wyoming30353
York87210682
 

 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female35,34455%
Male28,39544%
Neither30%
Not reported6801%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black765212%
Asian8351%
White16,73126%
Other3491%
Not reported38,84560%

* 60% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9651223917
Northeast1226445138138
Northwest381997018
Southcentral45093770573
Southeast41535137361878
Southwest31615083143

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

