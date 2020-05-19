COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/19/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/19/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
63,6664,624286,034

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams1942256
Allegheny165823485
Armstrong58997
Beaver5342809
Bedford 32502
Berks37359058
Blair381969
Bradford411120
Bucks457314730
Butler2063117
Cambria542627
Cameron290
Carbon2141759
Centre1321529
Chester21998964
Clarion24590
Clearfield33820
Clinton45444
Columbia3371072
Crawford21877
Cumberland5403266
Dauphin9897977
Delaware575415445
Elk6242
Erie1473278
Fayette922619
Forest758
Franklin6444184
Fulton12152
Greene27621
Huntingdon214652
Indiana861032
Jefferson7423
Juniata94276
Lackawanna13744497
Lancaster259312256
Lawrence731025
Lebanon8803746
Lehigh351311215
Luzerne25548400
Lycoming1491745
McKean11389
Mercer961187
Mifflin571013
Monroe12674363
Montgomery606326151
Montour503076
Northampton275810286
Northumberland1451093
Perry41521
Philadelphia1648744335
Pike4691718
Potter4119
Schuylkill5343347
Snyder33318
Somerset361287
Sullivan273
Susquehanna85534
Tioga16431
Union50812
Venango8377
Warren2269
Washington1303265
Wayne110777
Westmoreland4317434
Wyoming30346
York86610589
 

Case Counts by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*
Female34,91455%
Male28,06844%
Neither30%
Not reported6811%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
African American/Black752212%
Asian8121%
White16,38726%
Other3421%
Not reported38,60361%

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9471183217
Northeast1216343895137
Northwest366962518
Southcentral44463710373
Southeast41097134286874
Southwest31294929341

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

