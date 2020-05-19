COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/19/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/19/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|63,666
|4,624
|286,034
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
Death Data
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|194
|2256
|Allegheny
|1658
|23485
|Armstrong
|58
|997
|Beaver
|534
|2809
|Bedford
|32
|502
|Berks
|3735
|9058
|Blair
|38
|1969
|Bradford
|41
|1120
|Bucks
|4573
|14730
|Butler
|206
|3117
|Cambria
|54
|2627
|Cameron
|2
|90
|Carbon
|214
|1759
|Centre
|132
|1529
|Chester
|2199
|8964
|Clarion
|24
|590
|Clearfield
|33
|820
|Clinton
|45
|444
|Columbia
|337
|1072
|Crawford
|21
|877
|Cumberland
|540
|3266
|Dauphin
|989
|7977
|Delaware
|5754
|15445
|Elk
|6
|242
|Erie
|147
|3278
|Fayette
|92
|2619
|Forest
|7
|58
|Franklin
|644
|4184
|Fulton
|12
|152
|Greene
|27
|621
|Huntingdon
|214
|652
|Indiana
|86
|1032
|Jefferson
|7
|423
|Juniata
|94
|276
|Lackawanna
|1374
|4497
|Lancaster
|2593
|12256
|Lawrence
|73
|1025
|Lebanon
|880
|3746
|Lehigh
|3513
|11215
|Luzerne
|2554
|8400
|Lycoming
|149
|1745
|McKean
|11
|389
|Mercer
|96
|1187
|Mifflin
|57
|1013
|Monroe
|1267
|4363
|Montgomery
|6063
|26151
|Montour
|50
|3076
|Northampton
|2758
|10286
|Northumberland
|145
|1093
|Perry
|41
|521
|Philadelphia
|16487
|44335
|Pike
|469
|1718
|Potter
|4
|119
|Schuylkill
|534
|3347
|Snyder
|33
|318
|Somerset
|36
|1287
|Sullivan
|2
|73
|Susquehanna
|85
|534
|Tioga
|16
|431
|Union
|50
|812
|Venango
|8
|377
|Warren
|2
|269
|Washington
|130
|3265
|Wayne
|110
|777
|Westmoreland
|431
|7434
|Wyoming
|30
|346
|York
|866
|10589
Case Counts by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Female
|34,914
|55%
|Male
|28,068
|44%
|Neither
|3
|0%
|Not reported
|681
|1%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|African American/Black
|7522
|12%
|Asian
|812
|1%
|White
|16,387
|26%
|Other
|342
|1%
|Not reported
|38,603
|61%
* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|947
|11832
|17
|Northeast
|12163
|43895
|137
|Northwest
|366
|9625
|18
|Southcentral
|4446
|37103
|73
|Southeast
|41097
|134286
|874
|Southwest
|3129
|49293
|41
