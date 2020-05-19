COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/19/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/19/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative 63,666 4,624 286,034

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases

​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 19%

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 194 2256 Allegheny 1658 23485 Armstrong 58 997 Beaver 534 2809 Bedford 32 502 Berks 3735 9058 Blair 38 1969 Bradford 41 1120 Bucks 4573 14730 Butler 206 3117 Cambria 54 2627 Cameron 2 90 Carbon 214 1759 Centre 132 1529 Chester 2199 8964 Clarion 24 590 Clearfield 33 820 Clinton 45 444 Columbia 337 1072 Crawford 21 877 Cumberland 540 3266 Dauphin 989 7977 Delaware 5754 15445 Elk 6 242 Erie 147 3278 Fayette 92 2619 Forest 7 58 Franklin 644 4184 Fulton 12 152 Greene 27 621 Huntingdon 214 652 Indiana 86 1032 Jefferson 7 423 Juniata 94 276 Lackawanna 1374 4497 Lancaster 2593 12256 Lawrence 73 1025 Lebanon 880 3746 Lehigh 3513 11215 Luzerne 2554 8400 Lycoming 149 1745 McKean 11 389 Mercer 96 1187 Mifflin 57 1013 Monroe 1267 4363 Montgomery 6063 26151 Montour 50 3076 Northampton 2758 10286 Northumberland 145 1093 Perry 41 521 Philadelphia 16487 44335 Pike 469 1718 Potter 4 119 Schuylkill 534 3347 Snyder 33 318 Somerset 36 1287 Sullivan 2 73 Susquehanna 85 534 Tioga 16 431 Union 50 812 Venango 8 377 Warren 2 269 Washington 130 3265 Wayne 110 777 Westmoreland 431 7434 Wyoming 30 346 York 866 10589 View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 34,914 55% Male 28,068 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 681 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 7522 12% Asian 812 1% White 16,387 26% Other 342 1% Not reported 38,603 61% * 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 947 11832 17 Northeast 12163 43895 137 Northwest 366 9625 18 Southcentral 4446 37103 73 Southeast 41097 134286 874 Southwest 3129 49293 41