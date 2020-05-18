​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/18/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/18/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative
63,0564,505277,553

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+​29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+18%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives
Adams1942196
Allegheny164122819
Armstrong58973
Beaver5332781
Bedford 32484
Berks37198786
Blair381899
Bradford411048
Bucks451614366
Butler2033034
Cambria542549
Cameron286
Carbon2141707
Centre1331512
Chester21538706
Clarion24587
Clearfield33799
Clinton44440
Columbia3371045
Crawford21858
Cumberland5253056
Dauphin9787531
Delaware568915036
Elk6238
Erie1453151
Fayette912544
Forest757
Franklin6314106
Fulton11151
Greene27604
Huntingdon214631
Indiana841019
Jefferson7416
Juniata94270
Lackawanna13634249
Lancaster255211807
Lawrence721004
Lebanon8773663
Lehigh349110865
Luzerne25328005
Lycoming1491732
McKean11372
Mercer941156
Mifflin57997
Monroe12594203
Montgomery601225655
Montour503015
Northampton27279941
Northumberland1431065
Perry41491
Philadelphia1634043031
Pike4611681
Potter4117
Schuylkill5293282
Snyder33312
Somerset361249
Sullivan269
Susquehanna85519
Tioga16417
Union51806
Venango8374
Warren2256
Washington1333170
Wayne108753
Westmoreland4327258
Wyoming30333
York85710221
 


Death Data


Incidence by County

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female34,54255%2235
Male27,80344%2184
Neither30%0
Not reported7081%18

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black740812%507
Asian7911%53
White16,05625%1680
Other3321%14
Not reported38,46961%2183

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9471157816
Northeast1206442256136
Northwest361935418
Southcentral43953569673
Southeast40722130669868
Southwest31134800042

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date*

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32544
ALLEGHENY37408113112
ARMSTRONG1663
BEAVER33512676
BERKS25743107152
BLAIR11.0
BUCKS521442326344
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON258513
CENTRE318135
CHESTER39691133187
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA3983429
CUMBERLAND92565741
DAUPHIN42585127
DELAWARE401600284394
ERIE4320
FAYETTE24.1
FRANKLIN4100148
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41424
LACKAWANNA17609102128
LANCASTER33658178169
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4881413
LEHIGH26659133110
LUZERNE204077596
LYCOMING372148
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81484435
MONTGOMERY882256112522
NORTHAMPTON14670154128
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5816468415
PIKE231510
SCHUYLKILL1085214
SUSQUEHANNA3421614
UNION2020
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91383427
YORK71544
PENNSYLVANIA5611362621113086
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.