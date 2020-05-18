COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/18/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/18/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|63,056
|4,505
|277,553
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|18%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Adams
|194
|2196
|Allegheny
|1641
|22819
|Armstrong
|58
|973
|Beaver
|533
|2781
|Bedford
|32
|484
|Berks
|3719
|8786
|Blair
|38
|1899
|Bradford
|41
|1048
|Bucks
|4516
|14366
|Butler
|203
|3034
|Cambria
|54
|2549
|Cameron
|2
|86
|Carbon
|214
|1707
|Centre
|133
|1512
|Chester
|2153
|8706
|Clarion
|24
|587
|Clearfield
|33
|799
|Clinton
|44
|440
|Columbia
|337
|1045
|Crawford
|21
|858
|Cumberland
|525
|3056
|Dauphin
|978
|7531
|Delaware
|5689
|15036
|Elk
|6
|238
|Erie
|145
|3151
|Fayette
|91
|2544
|Forest
|7
|57
|Franklin
|631
|4106
|Fulton
|11
|151
|Greene
|27
|604
|Huntingdon
|214
|631
|Indiana
|84
|1019
|Jefferson
|7
|416
|Juniata
|94
|270
|Lackawanna
|1363
|4249
|Lancaster
|2552
|11807
|Lawrence
|72
|1004
|Lebanon
|877
|3663
|Lehigh
|3491
|10865
|Luzerne
|2532
|8005
|Lycoming
|149
|1732
|McKean
|11
|372
|Mercer
|94
|1156
|Mifflin
|57
|997
|Monroe
|1259
|4203
|Montgomery
|6012
|25655
|Montour
|50
|3015
|Northampton
|2727
|9941
|Northumberland
|143
|1065
|Perry
|41
|491
|Philadelphia
|16340
|43031
|Pike
|461
|1681
|Potter
|4
|117
|Schuylkill
|529
|3282
|Snyder
|33
|312
|Somerset
|36
|1249
|Sullivan
|2
|69
|Susquehanna
|85
|519
|Tioga
|16
|417
|Union
|51
|806
|Venango
|8
|374
|Warren
|2
|256
|Washington
|133
|3170
|Wayne
|108
|753
|Westmoreland
|432
|7258
|Wyoming
|30
|333
|York
|857
|10221
Death Data
Incidence by County
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|34,542
|55%
|2235
|Male
|27,803
|44%
|2184
|Neither
|3
|0%
|0
|Not reported
|708
|1%
|18
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|7408
|12%
|507
|Asian
|791
|1%
|53
|White
|16,056
|25%
|1680
|Other
|332
|1%
|14
|Not reported
|38,469
|61%
|2183
* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|947
|11578
|16
|Northeast
|12064
|42256
|136
|Northwest
|361
|9354
|18
|Southcentral
|4395
|35696
|73
|Southeast
|40722
|130669
|868
|Southwest
|3113
|48000
|42
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date*
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|25
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|37
|408
|113
|112
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|6
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|351
|26
|76
|BERKS
|25
|743
|107
|152
|BLAIR
|1
|1
|.
|0
|BUCKS
|52
|1442
|326
|344
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|58
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|18
|13
|5
|CHESTER
|39
|691
|133
|187
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|3
|98
|34
|29
|CUMBERLAND
|9
|256
|57
|41
|DAUPHIN
|4
|258
|51
|27
|DELAWARE
|40
|1600
|284
|394
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|2
|4
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|4
|100
|14
|8
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|14
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|17
|609
|102
|128
|LANCASTER
|33
|658
|178
|169
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|88
|14
|13
|LEHIGH
|26
|659
|133
|110
|LUZERNE
|20
|407
|75
|96
|LYCOMING
|3
|72
|14
|8
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|148
|44
|35
|MONTGOMERY
|88
|2256
|112
|522
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|670
|154
|128
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|58
|1646
|8
|415
|PIKE
|2
|31
|5
|10
|SCHUYLKILL
|10
|85
|21
|4
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|16
|14
|UNION
|2
|0
|2
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|138
|34
|27
|YORK
|7
|15
|4
|4
|PENNSYLVANIA
|561
|13626
|2111
|3086
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.