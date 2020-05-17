COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/17/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/17/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|62,234
|4,418
|270,670
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|189
|2122
|6
|Allegheny
|1603
|22239
|143
|Armstrong
|58
|960
|5
|Beaver
|517
|2710
|83
|Bedford
|32
|475
|1
|Berks
|3677
|8578
|208
|Blair
|38
|1863
|0
|Bradford
|41
|1042
|2
|Bucks
|4439
|13862
|422
|Butler
|203
|2992
|6
|Cambria
|54
|2484
|1
|Cameron
|2
|86
|0
|Carbon
|214
|1662
|17
|Centre
|131
|1483
|6
|Chester
|2118
|8421
|220
|Clarion
|24
|587
|1
|Clearfield
|33
|781
|0
|Clinton
|44
|413
|0
|Columbia
|336
|1028
|33
|Crawford
|21
|846
|0
|Cumberland
|522
|2950
|48
|Dauphin
|963
|7288
|39
|Delaware
|5619
|14587
|478
|Elk
|6
|235
|1
|Erie
|137
|3111
|3
|Fayette
|89
|2491
|4
|Forest
|7
|53
|0
|Franklin
|621
|4082
|13
|Fulton
|11
|150
|0
|Greene
|27
|584
|1
|Huntingdon
|214
|613
|0
|Indiana
|84
|1005
|6
|Jefferson
|7
|409
|0
|Juniata
|94
|266
|1
|Lackawanna
|1344
|4184
|149
|Lancaster
|2508
|11588
|187
|Lawrence
|72
|978
|7
|Lebanon
|874
|3615
|19
|Lehigh
|3470
|10630
|139
|Luzerne
|2526
|7900
|127
|Lycoming
|147
|1714
|7
|McKean
|11
|353
|1
|Mercer
|91
|1092
|2
|Mifflin
|57
|986
|0
|Monroe
|1254
|4120
|70
|Montgomery
|5872
|24807
|620
|Montour
|50
|3010
|1
|Northampton
|2703
|9679
|199
|Northumberland
|141
|1048
|0
|Perry
|40
|478
|1
|Philadelphia
|16140
|41979
|1022
|Pike
|460
|1651
|22
|Potter
|4
|111
|0
|Schuylkill
|525
|3202
|15
|Snyder
|33
|303
|2
|Somerset
|33
|1222
|1
|Sullivan
|2
|66
|0
|Susquehanna
|83
|501
|14
|Tioga
|16
|407
|1
|Union
|47
|773
|1
|Venango
|8
|371
|0
|Warren
|2
|251
|0
|Washington
|131
|3053
|4
|Wayne
|108
|721
|7
|Westmoreland
|427
|7094
|32
|Wyoming
|29
|326
|4
|York
|851
|9999
|16
View as a clickable county or zip code level map
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|34,098
|55%
|2222
|Male
|27,463
|44%
|2178
|Neither
|3
|0%
|0
|Not reported
|670
|1%
|18
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|7297
|12%
|506
|Asian
|781
|1%
|53
|White
|15,850
|25%
|1672
|Other
|324
|1%
|14
|Not reported
|37,982
|61%
|2173
* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|937
|11398
|16
|Northeast
|11994
|41374
|137
|Northwest
|352
|9153
|18
|Southcentral
|4358
|34887
|73
|Southeast
|40117
|127024
|865
|Southwest
|3052
|46834
|39
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|25
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|402
|111
|112
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|6
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|341
|26
|76
|BERKS
|25
|726
|103
|140
|BLAIR
|1
|1
|.
|0
|BUCKS
|52
|1419
|324
|341
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|58
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|18
|13
|5
|CHESTER
|38
|687
|132
|187
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|3
|97
|34
|29
|CUMBERLAND
|9
|255
|57
|41
|DAUPHIN
|4
|252
|51
|27
|DELAWARE
|40
|1589
|284
|394
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|4
|100
|14
|8
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|14
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|16
|602
|100
|128
|LANCASTER
|34
|640
|178
|164
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|88
|14
|13
|LEHIGH
|26
|651
|127
|109
|LUZERNE
|20
|407
|75
|93
|LYCOMING
|3
|72
|14
|8
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|147
|44
|35
|MONTGOMERY
|89
|2239
|112
|518
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|656
|154
|128
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|58
|1625
|8
|416
|PIKE
|2
|31
|5
|10
|SCHUYLKILL
|10
|78
|19
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|16
|14
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|135
|34
|27
|YORK
|7
|12
|4
|4
|PENNSYLVANIA
|558
|13447
|2091
|3057
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.