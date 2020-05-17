COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/17/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/17/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​ Deaths ​Negative 62,234 4,418 270,670

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations



Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​37% ​50-64 ​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​ Percent of Cases

​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 19%

County Case Counts to Date