* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/17/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/17/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
62,2344,418270,670

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases. 

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams18921226
Allegheny160322239143
Armstrong589605
Beaver517271083
Bedford 324751
Berks36778578208
Blair3818630
Bradford4110422
Bucks443913862422
Butler20329926
Cambria5424841
Cameron2860
Carbon214166217
Centre13114836
Chester21188421220
Clarion245871
Clearfield337810
Clinton444130
Columbia336102833
Crawford218460
Cumberland522295048
Dauphin963728839
Delaware561914587478
Elk62351
Erie13731113
Fayette8924914
Forest7530
Franklin621408213
Fulton111500
Greene275841
Huntingdon2146130
Indiana8410056
Jefferson74090
Juniata942661
Lackawanna13444184149
Lancaster250811588187
Lawrence729787
Lebanon874361519
Lehigh347010630139
Luzerne25267900127
Lycoming14717147
McKean113531
Mercer9110922
Mifflin579860
Monroe1254412070
Montgomery587224807620
Montour5030101
Northampton27039679199
Northumberland14110480
Perry404781
Philadelphia16140419791022
Pike460165122
Potter41110
Schuylkill525320215
Snyder333032
Somerset3312221
Sullivan2660
Susquehanna8350114
Tioga164071
Union477731
Venango83710
Warren22510
Washington13130534
Wayne1087217
Westmoreland427709432
Wyoming293264
York851999916
 

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female34,09855%2222
Male27,46344%2178
Neither30%0
Not reported6701%18

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black729712%506
Asian7811%53
White15,85025%1672
Other3241%14
Not reported37,98261%2173

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9371139816
Northeast1199441374137
Northwest352915318
Southcentral43583488773
Southeast40117127024865
Southwest30524683439

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32544
ALLEGHENY36402111112
ARMSTRONG1663
BEAVER33412676
BERKS25726103140
BLAIR11.0
BUCKS521419324341
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON258513
CENTRE318135
CHESTER38687132187
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA3973429
CUMBERLAND92555741
DAUPHIN42525127
DELAWARE401589284394
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN4100148
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41424
LACKAWANNA16602100128
LANCASTER34640178164
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4881413
LEHIGH26651127109
LUZERNE204077593
LYCOMING372148
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81474435
MONTGOMERY892239112518
NORTHAMPTON14656154128
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5816258416
PIKE231510
SCHUYLKILL1078192
SUSQUEHANNA3421614
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91353427
YORK71244
PENNSYLVANIA5581344720913057
 
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

