COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/16/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/16/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
61,6114,403266,225

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives Deaths 
Adams18520846
Allegheny159522096143
Armstrong589585
Beaver518270583
Bedford 324641
Berks36438369208
Blair3418320
Bradford4110402
Bucks439113705421
Butler20229846
Cambria5324231
Cameron2850
Carbon210162717
Centre12914386
Chester21008268220
Clarion245741
Clearfield337390
Clinton434030
Columbia33699933
Crawford218140
Cumberland515282048
Dauphin938717139
Delaware555514296478
Elk62321
Erie13430243
Fayette8824024
Forest7460
Franklin601401913
Fulton111470
Greene275751
Huntingdon2086040
Indiana849836
Jefferson74040
Juniata942591
Lackawanna13274125147
Lancaster247011385186
Lawrence729727
Lebanon873355519
Lehigh344010466139
Luzerne25137791127
Lycoming14616517
McKean103441
Mercer9110682
Mifflin579640
Monroe1248406970
Montgomery579724381614
Montour5029901
Northampton26599513196
Northumberland13910170
Perry404581
Philadelphia16032414771021
Pike460164622
Potter41090
Schuylkill512313415
Snyder332982
Somerset3211841
Sullivan2660
Susquehanna8349314
Tioga164021
Union467661
Venango73490
Warren22420
Washington13030394
Wayne1087087
Westmoreland423684432
Wyoming293184
York835981215
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date 

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female33,75455%2213
Male27,19644%2172
Neither30%0
Not reported6581%18

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black721312%505
Asian7731%53
White15,64925%1666
Other3191%14
Not reported37,65761%2165

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9301117916
Northeast1188240756137
Northwest348889318
Southcentral42783418973
Southeast39725125015860
Southwest30394619338

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32444
ALLEGHENY36400111112
ARMSTRONG1663
BEAVER33422676
BERKS25723102140
BLAIR11.0
BUCKS521406324340
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON258513
CENTRE317125
CHESTER38685131187
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA3973429
CUMBERLAND82505741
DAUPHIN42405127
DELAWARE401569278394
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN492138
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41424
LACKAWANNA1659399126
LANCASTER34625178163
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4881413
LEHIGH26631125106
LUZERNE194067493
LYCOMING372148
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81474435
MONTGOMERY892184110512
NORTHAMPTON14643154128
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5916248416
PIKE231510
SCHUYLKILL1070192
SUSQUEHANNA3421614
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91343427
YORK61143
PENNSYLVANIA5561325720753043
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

