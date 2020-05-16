COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/16/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/16/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|61,611
|4,403
|266,225
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
|65+
|29%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|185
|2084
|6
|Allegheny
|1595
|22096
|143
|Armstrong
|58
|958
|5
|Beaver
|518
|2705
|83
|Bedford
|32
|464
|1
|Berks
|3643
|8369
|208
|Blair
|34
|1832
|0
|Bradford
|41
|1040
|2
|Bucks
|4391
|13705
|421
|Butler
|202
|2984
|6
|Cambria
|53
|2423
|1
|Cameron
|2
|85
|0
|Carbon
|210
|1627
|17
|Centre
|129
|1438
|6
|Chester
|2100
|8268
|220
|Clarion
|24
|574
|1
|Clearfield
|33
|739
|0
|Clinton
|43
|403
|0
|Columbia
|336
|999
|33
|Crawford
|21
|814
|0
|Cumberland
|515
|2820
|48
|Dauphin
|938
|7171
|39
|Delaware
|5555
|14296
|478
|Elk
|6
|232
|1
|Erie
|134
|3024
|3
|Fayette
|88
|2402
|4
|Forest
|7
|46
|0
|Franklin
|601
|4019
|13
|Fulton
|11
|147
|0
|Greene
|27
|575
|1
|Huntingdon
|208
|604
|0
|Indiana
|84
|983
|6
|Jefferson
|7
|404
|0
|Juniata
|94
|259
|1
|Lackawanna
|1327
|4125
|147
|Lancaster
|2470
|11385
|186
|Lawrence
|72
|972
|7
|Lebanon
|873
|3555
|19
|Lehigh
|3440
|10466
|139
|Luzerne
|2513
|7791
|127
|Lycoming
|146
|1651
|7
|McKean
|10
|344
|1
|Mercer
|91
|1068
|2
|Mifflin
|57
|964
|0
|Monroe
|1248
|4069
|70
|Montgomery
|5797
|24381
|614
|Montour
|50
|2990
|1
|Northampton
|2659
|9513
|196
|Northumberland
|139
|1017
|0
|Perry
|40
|458
|1
|Philadelphia
|16032
|41477
|1021
|Pike
|460
|1646
|22
|Potter
|4
|109
|0
|Schuylkill
|512
|3134
|15
|Snyder
|33
|298
|2
|Somerset
|32
|1184
|1
|Sullivan
|2
|66
|0
|Susquehanna
|83
|493
|14
|Tioga
|16
|402
|1
|Union
|46
|766
|1
|Venango
|7
|349
|0
|Warren
|2
|242
|0
|Washington
|130
|3039
|4
|Wayne
|108
|708
|7
|Westmoreland
|423
|6844
|32
|Wyoming
|29
|318
|4
|York
|835
|9812
|15
View as a clickable county or zip code level map
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|33,754
|55%
|2213
|Male
|27,196
|44%
|2172
|Neither
|3
|0%
|0
|Not reported
|658
|1%
|18
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|7213
|12%
|505
|Asian
|773
|1%
|53
|White
|15,649
|25%
|1666
|Other
|319
|1%
|14
|Not reported
|37,657
|61%
|2165
* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|930
|11179
|16
|Northeast
|11882
|40756
|137
|Northwest
|348
|8893
|18
|Southcentral
|4278
|34189
|73
|Southeast
|39725
|125015
|860
|Southwest
|3039
|46193
|38
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|24
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|400
|111
|112
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|6
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|342
|26
|76
|BERKS
|25
|723
|102
|140
|BLAIR
|1
|1
|.
|0
|BUCKS
|52
|1406
|324
|340
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|58
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|17
|12
|5
|CHESTER
|38
|685
|131
|187
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|3
|97
|34
|29
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|250
|57
|41
|DAUPHIN
|4
|240
|51
|27
|DELAWARE
|40
|1569
|278
|394
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|4
|92
|13
|8
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|14
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|16
|593
|99
|126
|LANCASTER
|34
|625
|178
|163
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|88
|14
|13
|LEHIGH
|26
|631
|125
|106
|LUZERNE
|19
|406
|74
|93
|LYCOMING
|3
|72
|14
|8
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|147
|44
|35
|MONTGOMERY
|89
|2184
|110
|512
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|643
|154
|128
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|59
|1624
|8
|416
|PIKE
|2
|31
|5
|10
|SCHUYLKILL
|10
|70
|19
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|16
|14
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|134
|34
|27
|YORK
|6
|11
|4
|3
|PENNSYLVANIA
|556
|13257
|2075
|3043
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.