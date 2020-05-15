​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/15/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/15/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
60,6224,342259,210

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives Deaths 
Adams18320356
Allegheny158221626141
Armstrong579555
Beaver516266383
Bedford 304291
Berks35938171207
Blair3217330
Bradford4110302
Bucks432513245410
Butler20229586
Cambria4923151
Cameron2840
Carbon206157517
Centre12914136
Chester20608001218
Clarion245701
Clearfield337210
Clinton433960
Columbia33498033
Crawford218110
Cumberland492274541
Dauphin912698741
Delaware540913810466
Elk62291
Erie12929553
Fayette8723704
Forest7450
Franklin580393217
Fulton111440
Greene275671
Huntingdon2045880
Indiana849566
Jefferson73970
Juniata942431
Lackawanna12733994141
Lancaster242811065186
Lawrence729607
Lebanon863350119
Lehigh339610165136
Luzerne24917587127
Lycoming14116077
McKean103211
Mercer8310272
Mifflin579420
Monroe1242391770
Montgomery569723738608
Montour5029861
Northampton26009196196
Northumberland1369830
Perry364471
Philadelphia15835403781004
Pike458162022
Potter41090
Schuylkill506302215
Snyder332912
Somerset3211291
Sullivan2640
Susquehanna8248014
Tioga164001
Union447311
Venango73440
Warren22350
Washington12929894
Wayne1076927
Westmoreland423667132
Wyoming283103
York828963016
 

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female33,18455%2183
Male26,78444%2141
Neither30%0
Not reported6511%18

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black707312%498
Asian7541%53
White15,16325%1640
Other3121%14
Not reported37,32061%2137

* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9181099016
Northeast1170739536135
Northwest337869918
Southcentral41873335672
Southeast39125121430854
Southwest30264519936


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY36393109110
ARMSTRONG1563
BEAVER33402676
BERKS25710100139
BUCKS521376320328
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON258513
CENTRE316114
CHESTER38677127185
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA3953329
CUMBERLAND82395742
DAUPHIN32294926
DELAWARE391510273378
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN579138
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41424
LACKAWANNA1556096121
LANCASTER32608174163
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4811413
LEHIGH26590122106
LUZERNE194047193
LYCOMING368128
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81464435
MONTGOMERY882153110506
NORTHAMPTON14634154128
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5916148410
PIKE23159
SCHUYLKILL1066192
SUSQUEHANNA3421614
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91343427
YORK61043
PENNSYLVANIA5501293720392991
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

