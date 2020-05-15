COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/15/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/15/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|60,622
|4,342
|259,210
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|183
|2035
|6
|Allegheny
|1582
|21626
|141
|Armstrong
|57
|955
|5
|Beaver
|516
|2663
|83
|Bedford
|30
|429
|1
|Berks
|3593
|8171
|207
|Blair
|32
|1733
|0
|Bradford
|41
|1030
|2
|Bucks
|4325
|13245
|410
|Butler
|202
|2958
|6
|Cambria
|49
|2315
|1
|Cameron
|2
|84
|0
|Carbon
|206
|1575
|17
|Centre
|129
|1413
|6
|Chester
|2060
|8001
|218
|Clarion
|24
|570
|1
|Clearfield
|33
|721
|0
|Clinton
|43
|396
|0
|Columbia
|334
|980
|33
|Crawford
|21
|811
|0
|Cumberland
|492
|2745
|41
|Dauphin
|912
|6987
|41
|Delaware
|5409
|13810
|466
|Elk
|6
|229
|1
|Erie
|129
|2955
|3
|Fayette
|87
|2370
|4
|Forest
|7
|45
|0
|Franklin
|580
|3932
|17
|Fulton
|11
|144
|0
|Greene
|27
|567
|1
|Huntingdon
|204
|588
|0
|Indiana
|84
|956
|6
|Jefferson
|7
|397
|0
|Juniata
|94
|243
|1
|Lackawanna
|1273
|3994
|141
|Lancaster
|2428
|11065
|186
|Lawrence
|72
|960
|7
|Lebanon
|863
|3501
|19
|Lehigh
|3396
|10165
|136
|Luzerne
|2491
|7587
|127
|Lycoming
|141
|1607
|7
|McKean
|10
|321
|1
|Mercer
|83
|1027
|2
|Mifflin
|57
|942
|0
|Monroe
|1242
|3917
|70
|Montgomery
|5697
|23738
|608
|Montour
|50
|2986
|1
|Northampton
|2600
|9196
|196
|Northumberland
|136
|983
|0
|Perry
|36
|447
|1
|Philadelphia
|15835
|40378
|1004
|Pike
|458
|1620
|22
|Potter
|4
|109
|0
|Schuylkill
|506
|3022
|15
|Snyder
|33
|291
|2
|Somerset
|32
|1129
|1
|Sullivan
|2
|64
|0
|Susquehanna
|82
|480
|14
|Tioga
|16
|400
|1
|Union
|44
|731
|1
|Venango
|7
|344
|0
|Warren
|2
|235
|0
|Washington
|129
|2989
|4
|Wayne
|107
|692
|7
|Westmoreland
|423
|6671
|32
|Wyoming
|28
|310
|3
|York
|828
|9630
|16
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|33,184
|55%
|2183
|Male
|26,784
|44%
|2141
|Neither
|3
|0%
|0
|Not reported
|651
|1%
|18
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|7073
|12%
|498
|Asian
|754
|1%
|53
|White
|15,163
|25%
|1640
|Other
|312
|1%
|14
|Not reported
|37,320
|61%
|2137
* 61% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|918
|10990
|16
|Northeast
|11707
|39536
|135
|Northwest
|337
|8699
|18
|Southcentral
|4187
|33356
|72
|Southeast
|39125
|121430
|854
|Southwest
|3026
|45199
|36
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|393
|109
|110
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|340
|26
|76
|BERKS
|25
|710
|100
|139
|BUCKS
|52
|1376
|320
|328
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|58
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|16
|11
|4
|CHESTER
|38
|677
|127
|185
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|3
|95
|33
|29
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|239
|57
|42
|DAUPHIN
|3
|229
|49
|26
|DELAWARE
|39
|1510
|273
|378
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|5
|79
|13
|8
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|14
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|15
|560
|96
|121
|LANCASTER
|32
|608
|174
|163
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|81
|14
|13
|LEHIGH
|26
|590
|122
|106
|LUZERNE
|19
|404
|71
|93
|LYCOMING
|3
|68
|12
|8
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|146
|44
|35
|MONTGOMERY
|88
|2153
|110
|506
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|634
|154
|128
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|59
|1614
|8
|410
|PIKE
|2
|31
|5
|9
|SCHUYLKILL
|10
|66
|19
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|16
|14
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|134
|34
|27
|YORK
|6
|10
|4
|3
|PENNSYLVANIA
|550
|12937
|2039
|2991
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.