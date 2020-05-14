COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/14/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/14/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|59,636
|4,218
|251,559
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|174
|1978
|5
|Allegheny
|1551
|21086
|139
|Armstrong
|56
|944
|5
|Beaver
|512
|2581
|82
|Bedford
|30
|401
|1
|Berks
|3530
|7921
|196
|Blair
|32
|1642
|0
|Bradford
|41
|1014
|2
|Bucks
|4248
|12806
|395
|Butler
|199
|2914
|6
|Cambria
|45
|2227
|1
|Cameron
|2
|84
|0
|Carbon
|206
|1527
|17
|Centre
|128
|1368
|6
|Chester
|2008
|7726
|213
|Clarion
|24
|570
|1
|Clearfield
|33
|701
|0
|Clinton
|43
|383
|0
|Columbia
|333
|946
|31
|Crawford
|21
|804
|0
|Cumberland
|477
|2617
|37
|Dauphin
|895
|6699
|40
|Delaware
|5252
|13045
|448
|Elk
|6
|226
|1
|Erie
|127
|2876
|3
|Fayette
|87
|2352
|4
|Forest
|7
|44
|0
|Franklin
|563
|3852
|15
|Fulton
|11
|140
|0
|Greene
|27
|559
|1
|Huntingdon
|200
|547
|0
|Indiana
|82
|938
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|396
|0
|Juniata
|94
|236
|1
|Lackawanna
|1256
|3893
|135
|Lancaster
|2364
|10730
|183
|Lawrence
|71
|950
|7
|Lebanon
|856
|3430
|19
|Lehigh
|3378
|9903
|133
|Luzerne
|2477
|7383
|124
|Lycoming
|139
|1565
|7
|McKean
|8
|307
|1
|Mercer
|81
|1009
|2
|Mifflin
|54
|919
|0
|Monroe
|1240
|3798
|69
|Montgomery
|5583
|23000
|587
|Montour
|50
|2984
|0
|Northampton
|2566
|8889
|182
|Northumberland
|132
|944
|0
|Perry
|36
|424
|1
|Philadelphia
|15624
|39263
|1000
|Pike
|454
|1587
|21
|Potter
|4
|108
|0
|Schuylkill
|490
|2920
|14
|Snyder
|33
|287
|1
|Somerset
|32
|1070
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|64
|0
|Susquehanna
|82
|461
|14
|Tioga
|16
|397
|1
|Union
|43
|699
|1
|Venango
|7
|338
|0
|Warren
|2
|228
|0
|Washington
|129
|2932
|4
|Wayne
|107
|685
|5
|Westmoreland
|422
|6533
|32
|Wyoming
|31
|296
|4
|York
|817
|9413
|15
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|32,660
|55%
|2118
|Male
|26,327
|44%
|2082
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|646
|1%
|18
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6935
|12%
|484
|Asian
|736
|1%
|52
|White
|14,751
|25%
|1583
|Other
|303
|1%
|14
|Not reported
|36,911
|62%
|2085
* 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|908
|10759
|16
|Northeast
|11630
|38422
|137
|Northwest
|330
|8533
|18
|Southcentral
|4110
|32298
|72
|Southeast
|38422
|117411
|846
|Southwest
|2986
|44136
|34
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|373
|108
|109
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|339
|25
|75
|BERKS
|23
|700
|99
|132
|BLAIR
|1
|1
|.
|0
|BUCKS
|53
|1356
|298
|315
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|58
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|16
|11
|4
|CHESTER
|38
|673
|106
|181
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|5
|95
|31
|27
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|232
|57
|36
|DAUPHIN
|3
|217
|48
|26
|DELAWARE
|39
|1485
|256
|363
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|5
|78
|13
|7
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|15
|547
|91
|117
|LANCASTER
|31
|578
|156
|159
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|78
|13
|13
|LEHIGH
|26
|576
|115
|103
|LUZERNE
|19
|395
|66
|91
|LYCOMING
|3
|67
|12
|8
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|146
|44
|34
|MONTGOMERY
|88
|2107
|104
|494
|NORTHAMPTON
|15
|607
|148
|112
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|57
|1607
|8
|408
|PIKE
|2
|31
|4
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|56
|17
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|16
|14
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|134
|34
|27
|YORK
|6
|10
|4
|3
|PENNSYLVANIA
|549
|12677
|1922
|2896
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.