COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/14/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/14/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
59,6364,218251,559

 * Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases. 

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams17419785
Allegheny155121086139
Armstrong569445
Beaver512258182
Bedford 304011
Berks35307921196
Blair3216420
Bradford4110142
Bucks424812806395
Butler19929146
Cambria4522271
Cameron2840
Carbon206152717
Centre12813686
Chester20087726213
Clarion245701
Clearfield337010
Clinton433830
Columbia33394631
Crawford218040
Cumberland477261737
Dauphin895669940
Delaware525213045448
Elk62261
Erie12728763
Fayette8723524
Forest7440
Franklin563385215
Fulton111400
Greene275591
Huntingdon2005470
Indiana829385
Jefferson73960
Juniata942361
Lackawanna12563893135
Lancaster236410730183
Lawrence719507
Lebanon856343019
Lehigh33789903133
Luzerne24777383124
Lycoming13915657
McKean83071
Mercer8110092
Mifflin549190
Monroe1240379869
Montgomery558323000587
Montour5029840
Northampton25668889182
Northumberland1329440
Perry364241
Philadelphia15624392631000
Pike454158721
Potter41080
Schuylkill490292014
Snyder332871
Somerset3210701
Sullivan1640
Susquehanna8246114
Tioga163971
Union436991
Venango73380
Warren22280
Washington12929324
Wayne1076855
Westmoreland422653332
Wyoming312964
York817941315
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female32,66055%2118
Male26,32744%2082
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6461%18

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black693512%484
Asian7361%52
White14,75125%1583
Other3031%14
Not reported36,91162%2085

* 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9081075916
Northeast1163038422137
Northwest330853318
Southcentral41103229872
Southeast38422117411846
Southwest29864413634

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY36373108109
ARMSTRONG1563
BEAVER33392575
BERKS2370099132
BLAIR11.0
BUCKS531356298315
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON258513
CENTRE316114
CHESTER38673106181
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA5953127
CUMBERLAND82325736
DAUPHIN32174826
DELAWARE391485256363
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN578137
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA1554791117
LANCASTER31578156159
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4781313
LEHIGH26576115103
LUZERNE193956691
LYCOMING367128
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81464434
MONTGOMERY882107104494
NORTHAMPTON15607148112
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5716078408
PIKE23148
SCHUYLKILL956172
SUSQUEHANNA3421614
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91343427
YORK61043
PENNSYLVANIA5491267719222896
 
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.