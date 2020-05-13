COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/13/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/13/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
58,6983,943244,171

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams16919535
Allegheny154520622139
Armstrong569215
Beaver509255678
Bedford 293831
Berks34857756179
Blair3115770
Bradford399902
Bucks416611882373
Butler19728676
Cambria4521511
Cameron2810
Carbon205146117
Centre12613474
Chester19557510197
Clarion245651
Clearfield316810
Clinton413700
Columbia33091528
Crawford217980
Cumberland463253635
Dauphin871643939
Delaware515712656419
Elk62241
Erie12527972
Fayette8522994
Forest7420
Franklin545379813
Fulton81400
Greene275491
Huntingdon1975310
Indiana789205
Jefferson73900
Juniata942211
Lackawanna12323767128
Lancaster232510420172
Lawrence719347
Lebanon849336219
Lehigh33189537129
Luzerne24677157123
Lycoming13915227
McKean82821
Mercer789752
Mifflin538920
Monroe1228365365
Montgomery551322369556
Montour5029850
Northampton25188536162
Northumberland1289220
Perry354051
Philadelphia1537638318904
Pike451154521
Potter41040
Schuylkill478282314
Snyder332811
Somerset3210301
Sullivan1630
Susquehanna8144113
Tioga163901
Union426821
Venango73140
Warren22200
Washington12728614
Wayne1076755
Westmoreland419626632
Wyoming312844
York803922814
 

Incidence by County

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female32,11855%1972
Male25,92644%1954
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6511%17

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black672111%416
Asian7151%43
White14,38625%1469
Other2991%12
Not reported36,57762%2003

* 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 9001057115
Northeast1148837056132
Northwest324830318
Southcentral40263146571
Southeast37827113734843
Southwest29684304234


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY35372104109
ARMSTRONG1563
BEAVER33392571
BERKS2369393119
BUCKS531327288303
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON254513
CENTRE315112
CHESTER3765296169
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA5943124
CUMBERLAND82275734
DAUPHIN32104326
DELAWARE401455227339
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN674125
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA1553785110
LANCASTER31564154150
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4771313
LEHIGH2656410697
LUZERNE193966590
LYCOMING266127
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81332828
MONTGOMERY86205597465
NORTHAMPTON16591141101
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5415698363
PIKE23148
SCHUYLKILL954152
SUSQUEHANNA3421513
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91343427
YORK61042
PENNSYLVANIA5431240818062705
 
