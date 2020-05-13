COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/13/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/13/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|58,698
|3,943
|244,171
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|169
|1953
|5
|Allegheny
|1545
|20622
|139
|Armstrong
|56
|921
|5
|Beaver
|509
|2556
|78
|Bedford
|29
|383
|1
|Berks
|3485
|7756
|179
|Blair
|31
|1577
|0
|Bradford
|39
|990
|2
|Bucks
|4166
|11882
|373
|Butler
|197
|2867
|6
|Cambria
|45
|2151
|1
|Cameron
|2
|81
|0
|Carbon
|205
|1461
|17
|Centre
|126
|1347
|4
|Chester
|1955
|7510
|197
|Clarion
|24
|565
|1
|Clearfield
|31
|681
|0
|Clinton
|41
|370
|0
|Columbia
|330
|915
|28
|Crawford
|21
|798
|0
|Cumberland
|463
|2536
|35
|Dauphin
|871
|6439
|39
|Delaware
|5157
|12656
|419
|Elk
|6
|224
|1
|Erie
|125
|2797
|2
|Fayette
|85
|2299
|4
|Forest
|7
|42
|0
|Franklin
|545
|3798
|13
|Fulton
|8
|140
|0
|Greene
|27
|549
|1
|Huntingdon
|197
|531
|0
|Indiana
|78
|920
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|390
|0
|Juniata
|94
|221
|1
|Lackawanna
|1232
|3767
|128
|Lancaster
|2325
|10420
|172
|Lawrence
|71
|934
|7
|Lebanon
|849
|3362
|19
|Lehigh
|3318
|9537
|129
|Luzerne
|2467
|7157
|123
|Lycoming
|139
|1522
|7
|McKean
|8
|282
|1
|Mercer
|78
|975
|2
|Mifflin
|53
|892
|0
|Monroe
|1228
|3653
|65
|Montgomery
|5513
|22369
|556
|Montour
|50
|2985
|0
|Northampton
|2518
|8536
|162
|Northumberland
|128
|922
|0
|Perry
|35
|405
|1
|Philadelphia
|15376
|38318
|904
|Pike
|451
|1545
|21
|Potter
|4
|104
|0
|Schuylkill
|478
|2823
|14
|Snyder
|33
|281
|1
|Somerset
|32
|1030
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|63
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|441
|13
|Tioga
|16
|390
|1
|Union
|42
|682
|1
|Venango
|7
|314
|0
|Warren
|2
|220
|0
|Washington
|127
|2861
|4
|Wayne
|107
|675
|5
|Westmoreland
|419
|6266
|32
|Wyoming
|31
|284
|4
|York
|803
|9228
|14
Incidence by County
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|32,118
|55%
|1972
|Male
|25,926
|44%
|1954
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|651
|1%
|17
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6721
|11%
|416
|Asian
|715
|1%
|43
|White
|14,386
|25%
|1469
|Other
|299
|1%
|12
|Not reported
|36,577
|62%
|2003
* 62% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|900
|10571
|15
|Northeast
|11488
|37056
|132
|Northwest
|324
|8303
|18
|Southcentral
|4026
|31465
|71
|Southeast
|37827
|113734
|843
|Southwest
|2968
|43042
|34
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|35
|372
|104
|109
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|339
|25
|71
|BERKS
|23
|693
|93
|119
|BUCKS
|53
|1327
|288
|303
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|54
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|15
|11
|2
|CHESTER
|37
|652
|96
|169
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|5
|94
|31
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|227
|57
|34
|DAUPHIN
|3
|210
|43
|26
|DELAWARE
|40
|1455
|227
|339
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|74
|12
|5
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|15
|537
|85
|110
|LANCASTER
|31
|564
|154
|150
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|77
|13
|13
|LEHIGH
|26
|564
|106
|97
|LUZERNE
|19
|396
|65
|90
|LYCOMING
|2
|66
|12
|7
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|133
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|86
|2055
|97
|465
|NORTHAMPTON
|16
|591
|141
|101
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|54
|1569
|8
|363
|PIKE
|2
|31
|4
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|54
|15
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|15
|13
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|134
|34
|27
|YORK
|6
|10
|4
|2
|PENNSYLVANIA
|543
|12408
|1806
|2705
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.