COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/12/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/12/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|57,991
|3,806
|237,989
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|167
|1906
|5
|Allegheny
|1526
|20058
|127
|Armstrong
|55
|875
|5
|Beaver
|493
|2513
|78
|Bedford
|29
|352
|1
|Berks
|3453
|7619
|172
|Blair
|30
|1491
|0
|Bradford
|37
|913
|2
|Bucks
|4116
|11656
|364
|Butler
|198
|2799
|6
|Cambria
|44
|2041
|1
|Cameron
|2
|80
|0
|Carbon
|198
|1420
|17
|Centre
|122
|1291
|2
|Chester
|1929
|7290
|189
|Clarion
|23
|559
|1
|Clearfield
|30
|654
|0
|Clinton
|41
|360
|0
|Columbia
|330
|886
|28
|Crawford
|21
|775
|0
|Cumberland
|461
|2459
|33
|Dauphin
|851
|6254
|38
|Delaware
|5084
|12356
|405
|Elk
|5
|222
|1
|Erie
|124
|2734
|2
|Fayette
|85
|2262
|4
|Forest
|7
|39
|0
|Franklin
|522
|3714
|12
|Fulton
|8
|136
|0
|Greene
|27
|528
|1
|Huntingdon
|190
|492
|0
|Indiana
|76
|907
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|384
|0
|Juniata
|94
|217
|1
|Lackawanna
|1211
|3694
|124
|Lancaster
|2295
|10076
|168
|Lawrence
|71
|922
|7
|Lebanon
|825
|3291
|17
|Lehigh
|3286
|9255
|123
|Luzerne
|2449
|7024
|120
|Lycoming
|132
|1442
|5
|McKean
|8
|250
|1
|Mercer
|77
|957
|2
|Mifflin
|52
|870
|0
|Monroe
|1229
|3558
|64
|Montgomery
|5442
|21911
|534
|Montour
|49
|2986
|0
|Northampton
|2499
|8301
|161
|Northumberland
|126
|882
|0
|Perry
|35
|394
|1
|Philadelphia
|15218
|37598
|871
|Pike
|441
|1531
|21
|Potter
|4
|102
|0
|Schuylkill
|459
|2711
|14
|Snyder
|33
|273
|1
|Somerset
|32
|944
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|57
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|429
|13
|Tioga
|16
|352
|1
|Union
|41
|675
|1
|Venango
|7
|307
|0
|Warren
|1
|217
|0
|Washington
|126
|2747
|4
|Wayne
|117
|663
|5
|Westmoreland
|419
|6052
|30
|Wyoming
|31
|275
|3
|York
|793
|9001
|14
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|31,733
|55%
|1891
|Male
|25,616
|44%
|1899
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|639
|1%
|16
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6614
|11%
|398
|Asian
|707
|1%
|41
|White
|14,039
|24%
|1402
|Other
|296
|1%
|12
|Not reported
|36,335
|62%
|1953
* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|884
|10219
|15
|Northeast
|11399
|36150
|130
|Northwest
|319
|8100
|18
|Southcentral
|3942
|30577
|71
|Southeast
|37396
|111217
|841
|Southwest
|2931
|41726
|31
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|363
|104
|97
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|324
|25
|71
|BERKS
|24
|694
|91
|114
|BUCKS
|51
|1284
|280
|295
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|53
|5
|13
|CENTRE
|3
|15
|7
|1
|CHESTER
|37
|640
|93
|163
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|5
|93
|31
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|225
|54
|32
|DAUPHIN
|3
|194
|42
|26
|DELAWARE
|41
|1419
|217
|326
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|70
|11
|4
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|15
|525
|84
|107
|LANCASTER
|32
|546
|144
|147
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|67
|12
|11
|LEHIGH
|26
|552
|105
|91
|LUZERNE
|19
|382
|58
|87
|LYCOMING
|2
|66
|10
|5
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|133
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|82
|2014
|71
|445
|NORTHAMPTON
|16
|586
|139
|101
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|53
|1547
|8
|356
|PIKE
|2
|31
|4
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|48
|15
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|15
|13
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|134
|34
|27
|YORK
|6
|10
|4
|2
|PENNSYLVANIA
|540
|12130
|1724
|2611
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.