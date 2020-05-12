​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/12/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/12/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
57,9913,806237,989

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams16719065
Allegheny152620058127
Armstrong558755
Beaver493251378
Bedford 293521
Berks34537619172
Blair3014910
Bradford379132
Bucks411611656364
Butler19827996
Cambria4420411
Cameron2800
Carbon198142017
Centre12212912
Chester19297290189
Clarion235591
Clearfield306540
Clinton413600
Columbia33088628
Crawford217750
Cumberland461245933
Dauphin851625438
Delaware508412356405
Elk52221
Erie12427342
Fayette8522624
Forest7390
Franklin522371412
Fulton81360
Greene275281
Huntingdon1904920
Indiana769075
Jefferson73840
Juniata942171
Lackawanna12113694124
Lancaster229510076168
Lawrence719227
Lebanon825329117
Lehigh32869255123
Luzerne24497024120
Lycoming13214425
McKean82501
Mercer779572
Mifflin528700
Monroe1229355864
Montgomery544221911534
Montour4929860
Northampton24998301161
Northumberland1268820
Perry353941
Philadelphia1521837598871
Pike441153121
Potter41020
Schuylkill459271114
Snyder332731
Somerset329441
Sullivan1570
Susquehanna8142913
Tioga163521
Union416751
Venango73070
Warren12170
Washington12627474
Wayne1176635
Westmoreland419605230
Wyoming312753
York793900114
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female31,73355%1891
Male25,61644%1899
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6391%16

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black661411%398
Asian7071%41
White14,03924%1402
Other2961%12
Not reported36,33562%1953

* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 8841021915
Northeast1139936150130
Northwest319810018
Southcentral39423057771
Southeast37396111217841
Southwest29314172631

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY3636310497
ARMSTRONG1563
BEAVER33242571
BERKS2469491114
BUCKS511284280295
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON253513
CENTRE31571
CHESTER3764093163
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA5933124
CUMBERLAND82255432
DAUPHIN31944226
DELAWARE411419217326
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN670114
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA1552584107
LANCASTER32546144147
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4671211
LEHIGH2655210591
LUZERNE193825887
LYCOMING266105
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81332828
MONTGOMERY82201471445
NORTHAMPTON16586139101
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5315478356
PIKE23148
SCHUYLKILL948152
SUSQUEHANNA3421513
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91343427
YORK61042
PENNSYLVANIA5401213017242611
 
   You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

