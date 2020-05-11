COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/11/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/11/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|57,154
|3,731
|231,704
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|167
|1881
|5
|Allegheny
|1511
|19699
|123
|Armstrong
|55
|843
|5
|Beaver
|491
|2503
|78
|Bedford
|29
|344
|1
|Berks
|3417
|7495
|171
|Blair
|29
|1475
|0
|Bradford
|38
|905
|2
|Bucks
|4028
|11452
|349
|Butler
|195
|2748
|6
|Cambria
|44
|1929
|1
|Cameron
|2
|80
|0
|Carbon
|198
|1388
|17
|Centre
|119
|1262
|2
|Chester
|1884
|7079
|187
|Clarion
|23
|554
|1
|Clearfield
|25
|639
|0
|Clinton
|41
|351
|0
|Columbia
|328
|859
|28
|Crawford
|21
|766
|0
|Cumberland
|451
|2312
|33
|Dauphin
|830
|4938
|36
|Delaware
|5046
|12182
|399
|Elk
|5
|221
|1
|Erie
|123
|2680
|2
|Fayette
|85
|2221
|4
|Forest
|7
|39
|0
|Franklin
|513
|3673
|12
|Fulton
|8
|134
|0
|Greene
|27
|522
|1
|Huntingdon
|187
|472
|0
|Indiana
|76
|898
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|381
|0
|Juniata
|93
|212
|1
|Lackawanna
|1187
|3488
|117
|Lancaster
|2256
|9887
|168
|Lawrence
|70
|912
|7
|Lebanon
|815
|3250
|16
|Lehigh
|3259
|9092
|121
|Luzerne
|2426
|6578
|112
|Lycoming
|132
|1424
|4
|McKean
|6
|248
|1
|Mercer
|75
|948
|2
|Mifflin
|52
|857
|0
|Monroe
|1224
|3492
|64
|Montgomery
|5292
|21559
|525
|Montour
|49
|2989
|0
|Northampton
|2465
|8117
|160
|Northumberland
|125
|861
|0
|Perry
|35
|372
|1
|Philadelphia
|15008
|36695
|857
|Pike
|433
|1496
|21
|Potter
|4
|101
|0
|Schuylkill
|453
|2676
|13
|Snyder
|33
|267
|1
|Somerset
|32
|908
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|54
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|413
|13
|Tioga
|16
|348
|1
|Union
|41
|670
|1
|Venango
|7
|302
|0
|Warren
|1
|216
|0
|Washington
|124
|2719
|4
|Wayne
|117
|645
|5
|Westmoreland
|418
|5946
|30
|Wyoming
|30
|256
|3
|York
|784
|8781
|13
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|31,264
|55%
|1854
|Male
|25,254
|44%
|1861
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|633
|1%
|16
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6458
|11%
|391
|Asian
|694
|1%
|40
|White
|13,692
|24%
|1367
|Other
|289
|1%
|11
|Not reported
|36,021
|63%
|1922
* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|879
|10091
|15
|Northeast
|11292
|34965
|125
|Northwest
|315
|7986
|17
|Southcentral
|3883
|28701
|58
|Southeast
|36818
|109025
|822
|Southwest
|2911
|40936
|31
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|350
|103
|94
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|3
|BEAVER
|3
|324
|23
|71
|BERKS
|24
|677
|85
|114
|BUCKS
|51
|1249
|275
|284
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|53
|5
|12
|CENTRE
|3
|13
|6
|1
|CHESTER
|38
|615
|89
|162
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|5
|92
|31
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|218
|54
|32
|DAUPHIN
|3
|189
|39
|24
|DELAWARE
|40
|1401
|210
|320
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|70
|10
|4
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|15
|504
|83
|101
|LANCASTER
|31
|525
|139
|145
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|4
|67
|12
|10
|LEHIGH
|26
|540
|101
|88
|LUZERNE
|19
|379
|56
|82
|LYCOMING
|2
|65
|10
|4
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|133
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|83
|1885
|61
|436
|NORTHAMPTON
|16
|574
|130
|101
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|53
|1542
|8
|349
|PIKE
|2
|30
|4
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|44
|11
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|15
|13
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|136
|31
|27
|YORK
|6
|11
|3
|1
|PENNSYLVANIA
|540
|11801
|1655
|2552
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.