COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/11/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/11/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
57,1543,731231,704

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams16718815
Allegheny151119699123
Armstrong558435
Beaver491250378
Bedford 293441
Berks34177495171
Blair2914750
Bradford389052
Bucks402811452349
Butler19527486
Cambria4419291
Cameron2800
Carbon198138817
Centre11912622
Chester18847079187
Clarion235541
Clearfield256390
Clinton413510
Columbia32885928
Crawford217660
Cumberland451231233
Dauphin830493836
Delaware504612182399
Elk52211
Erie12326802
Fayette8522214
Forest7390
Franklin513367312
Fulton81340
Greene275221
Huntingdon1874720
Indiana768985
Jefferson73810
Juniata932121
Lackawanna11873488117
Lancaster22569887168
Lawrence709127
Lebanon815325016
Lehigh32599092121
Luzerne24266578112
Lycoming13214244
McKean62481
Mercer759482
Mifflin528570
Monroe1224349264
Montgomery529221559525
Montour4929890
Northampton24658117160
Northumberland1258610
Perry353721
Philadelphia1500836695857
Pike433149621
Potter41010
Schuylkill453267613
Snyder332671
Somerset329081
Sullivan1540
Susquehanna8141313
Tioga163481
Union416701
Venango73020
Warren12160
Washington12427194
Wayne1176455
Westmoreland418594630
Wyoming302563
York784878113
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female31,26455%1854
Male25,25444%1861
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6331%16

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black645811%391
Asian6941%40
White13,69224%1367
Other2891%11
Not reported36,02163%1922

* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 8791009115
Northeast1129234965125
Northwest315798617
Southcentral38832870158
Southeast36818109025822
Southwest29114093631


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY3635010394
ARMSTRONG1563
BEAVER33242371
BERKS2467785114
BUCKS511249275284
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON253512
CENTRE31361
CHESTER3861589162
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA5923124
CUMBERLAND82185432
DAUPHIN31893924
DELAWARE401401210320
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN670104
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA1550483101
LANCASTER31525139145
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON4671210
LEHIGH2654010188
LUZERNE193795682
LYCOMING265104
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81332828
MONTGOMERY83188561436
NORTHAMPTON16574130101
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5315428349
PIKE23048
SCHUYLKILL944112
SUSQUEHANNA3421513
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91363127
YORK61131
PENNSYLVANIA5401180116552552
 
  You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

