COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/10/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/10/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
56,6113,707227,772

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams15918455
Allegheny150319559122
Armstrong558364
Beaver491249578
Bedford 293351
Berks33717335170
Blair2814470
Bradford388962
Bucks396611216341
Butler19527376
Cambria4419251
Cameron2790
Carbon198135417
Centre11912482
Chester18656920184
Clarion235541
Clearfield255910
Clinton413420
Columbia32483828
Crawford207510
Cumberland434220833
Dauphin823477836
Delaware497611950395
Elk52141
Erie12426092
Fayette8521814
Forest7360
Franklin493360912
Fulton81330
Greene275201
Huntingdon1814630
Indiana768855
Jefferson73770
Juniata932081
Lackawanna11723417117
Lancaster22239710166
Lawrence709037
Lebanon811318316
Lehigh32418950121
Luzerne24166444111
Lycoming13114114
McKean62331
Mercer739372
Mifflin528460
Monroe1218342964
Montgomery526021168525
Montour4929910
Northampton24537980158
Northumberland1248410
Perry353611
Philadelphia1488336137857
Pike432147921
Potter4980
Schuylkill451263213
Snyder332661
Somerset328891
Sullivan1510
Susquehanna8139813
Tioga163421
Union406611
Venango73010
Warren12110
Washington12426884
Wayne1176385
Westmoreland417584030
Wyoming302422
York773862113
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female30,93855%1842
Male25,04244%1849
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6281%16

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases Deaths 
African American/Black641111%388
Asian6821%40
White13,52624%1357
Other2841%11
Not reported35,70863%1911

* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 872998515
Northeast1123634331123
Northwest313779616
Southcentral38102803756
Southeast36452107068818
Southwest29024055531


EpiCurve by Region

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY3634810393
ARMSTRONG1562
BEAVER33212371
BERKS2466883113
BUCKS511221270277
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON253512
CENTRE31261
CHESTER3661489160
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA5883124
CUMBERLAND82005432
DAUPHIN31833924
DELAWARE411369210316
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN664104
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA1649983101
LANCASTER30516139141
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON5661210
LEHIGH2653610186
LUZERNE193755681
LYCOMING362104
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81322828
MONTGOMERY81188260436
NORTHAMPTON16571129101
NORTHUMBERLAND11.0
PHILADELPHIA5315368349
PIKE23038
SCHUYLKILL942112
SUSQUEHANNA3421513
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91313127
YORK61131
PENNSYLVANIA5391164516452529
 
 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

