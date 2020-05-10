COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/10/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/10/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|56,611
|3,707
|227,772
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|159
|1845
|5
|Allegheny
|1503
|19559
|122
|Armstrong
|55
|836
|4
|Beaver
|491
|2495
|78
|Bedford
|29
|335
|1
|Berks
|3371
|7335
|170
|Blair
|28
|1447
|0
|Bradford
|38
|896
|2
|Bucks
|3966
|11216
|341
|Butler
|195
|2737
|6
|Cambria
|44
|1925
|1
|Cameron
|2
|79
|0
|Carbon
|198
|1354
|17
|Centre
|119
|1248
|2
|Chester
|1865
|6920
|184
|Clarion
|23
|554
|1
|Clearfield
|25
|591
|0
|Clinton
|41
|342
|0
|Columbia
|324
|838
|28
|Crawford
|20
|751
|0
|Cumberland
|434
|2208
|33
|Dauphin
|823
|4778
|36
|Delaware
|4976
|11950
|395
|Elk
|5
|214
|1
|Erie
|124
|2609
|2
|Fayette
|85
|2181
|4
|Forest
|7
|36
|0
|Franklin
|493
|3609
|12
|Fulton
|8
|133
|0
|Greene
|27
|520
|1
|Huntingdon
|181
|463
|0
|Indiana
|76
|885
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|377
|0
|Juniata
|93
|208
|1
|Lackawanna
|1172
|3417
|117
|Lancaster
|2223
|9710
|166
|Lawrence
|70
|903
|7
|Lebanon
|811
|3183
|16
|Lehigh
|3241
|8950
|121
|Luzerne
|2416
|6444
|111
|Lycoming
|131
|1411
|4
|McKean
|6
|233
|1
|Mercer
|73
|937
|2
|Mifflin
|52
|846
|0
|Monroe
|1218
|3429
|64
|Montgomery
|5260
|21168
|525
|Montour
|49
|2991
|0
|Northampton
|2453
|7980
|158
|Northumberland
|124
|841
|0
|Perry
|35
|361
|1
|Philadelphia
|14883
|36137
|857
|Pike
|432
|1479
|21
|Potter
|4
|98
|0
|Schuylkill
|451
|2632
|13
|Snyder
|33
|266
|1
|Somerset
|32
|889
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|51
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|398
|13
|Tioga
|16
|342
|1
|Union
|40
|661
|1
|Venango
|7
|301
|0
|Warren
|1
|211
|0
|Washington
|124
|2688
|4
|Wayne
|117
|638
|5
|Westmoreland
|417
|5840
|30
|Wyoming
|30
|242
|2
|York
|773
|8621
|13
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|30,938
|55%
|1842
|Male
|25,042
|44%
|1849
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|628
|1%
|16
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6411
|11%
|388
|Asian
|682
|1%
|40
|White
|13,526
|24%
|1357
|Other
|284
|1%
|11
|Not reported
|35,708
|63%
|1911
* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|872
|9985
|15
|Northeast
|11236
|34331
|123
|Northwest
|313
|7796
|16
|Southcentral
|3810
|28037
|56
|Southeast
|36452
|107068
|818
|Southwest
|2902
|40555
|31
EpiCurve by Region
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|36
|348
|103
|93
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|2
|BEAVER
|3
|321
|23
|71
|BERKS
|24
|668
|83
|113
|BUCKS
|51
|1221
|270
|277
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|53
|5
|12
|CENTRE
|3
|12
|6
|1
|CHESTER
|36
|614
|89
|160
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|5
|88
|31
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|200
|54
|32
|DAUPHIN
|3
|183
|39
|24
|DELAWARE
|41
|1369
|210
|316
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|64
|10
|4
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|16
|499
|83
|101
|LANCASTER
|30
|516
|139
|141
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|5
|66
|12
|10
|LEHIGH
|26
|536
|101
|86
|LUZERNE
|19
|375
|56
|81
|LYCOMING
|3
|62
|10
|4
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|132
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|81
|1882
|60
|436
|NORTHAMPTON
|16
|571
|129
|101
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|53
|1536
|8
|349
|PIKE
|2
|30
|3
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|42
|11
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|15
|13
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|131
|31
|27
|YORK
|6
|11
|3
|1
|PENNSYLVANIA
|539
|11645
|1645
|2529
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.