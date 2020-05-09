​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/9/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/9/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
55,3163,688221,791

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths
Adams15618125
Allegheny148619342120
Armstrong558353
Beaver482240678
Bedford 293191
Berks32576920169
Blair2813770
Bradford388912
Bucks385210779336
Butler19427226
Cambria4218601
Cameron2790
Carbon195132216
Centre11712172
Chester17746644183
Clarion235481
Clearfield245780
Clinton413350
Columbia32381828
Crawford207490
Cumberland425204033
Dauphin797466336
Delaware483611455394
Elk52141
Erie12025572
Fayette8521484
Forest7350
Franklin478356612
Fulton81270
Greene275171
Huntingdon1194350
Indiana768715
Jefferson73750
Juniata932031
Lackawanna11343246115
Lancaster21859537166
Lawrence698897
Lebanon805313416
Lehigh31698682120
Luzerne23566305111
Lycoming12713834
McKean62291
Mercer739182
Mifflin508320
Monroe1206333063
Montgomery511620557523
Montour4929910
Northampton24297718158
Northumberland1198100
Perry343501
Philadelphia1463735203856
Pike427145621
Potter4980
Schuylkill437254713
Snyder332541
Somerset328571
Sullivan1510
Susquehanna8138513
Tioga163401
Union406511
Venango72940
Warren12030
Washington12426534
Wayne1166315
Westmoreland415576930
Wyoming302292
York767850013
 

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of CasesDeaths 
Female30,21255%1833
Male24,48244%1839
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6191%16

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases Deaths 
African American/Black626211%386
Asian6711%40
White13,21524%1348
Other2771%11
Not reported34,89163%1903

* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 863983915
Northeast110233330498
Northwest307766813
Southcentral36892735853
Southeast35567103642637
Southwest28783998030

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS32344
ALLEGHENY3534310293
ARMSTRONG1561
BEAVER33172371
BERKS2559178112
BUCKS511175267272
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON252512
CENTRE31261
CHESTER3458385159
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA4873124
CUMBERLAND81975432
DAUPHIN31703924
DELAWARE411316197315
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN660104
HUNTINGDON1010
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA154797599
LANCASTER29513136141
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON5651210
LEHIGH265009785
LUZERNE193395580
LYCOMING36094
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81322828
MONTGOMERY81182359434
NORTHAMPTON14574131105
PHILADELPHIA5315268349
PIKE23258
SCHUYLKILL938112
SUSQUEHANNA3421513
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91313127
YORK51031
PENNSYLVANIA5301123916052518
 
  You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

