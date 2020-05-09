COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/9/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/9/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|55,316
|3,688
|221,791
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|156
|1812
|5
|Allegheny
|1486
|19342
|120
|Armstrong
|55
|835
|3
|Beaver
|482
|2406
|78
|Bedford
|29
|319
|1
|Berks
|3257
|6920
|169
|Blair
|28
|1377
|0
|Bradford
|38
|891
|2
|Bucks
|3852
|10779
|336
|Butler
|194
|2722
|6
|Cambria
|42
|1860
|1
|Cameron
|2
|79
|0
|Carbon
|195
|1322
|16
|Centre
|117
|1217
|2
|Chester
|1774
|6644
|183
|Clarion
|23
|548
|1
|Clearfield
|24
|578
|0
|Clinton
|41
|335
|0
|Columbia
|323
|818
|28
|Crawford
|20
|749
|0
|Cumberland
|425
|2040
|33
|Dauphin
|797
|4663
|36
|Delaware
|4836
|11455
|394
|Elk
|5
|214
|1
|Erie
|120
|2557
|2
|Fayette
|85
|2148
|4
|Forest
|7
|35
|0
|Franklin
|478
|3566
|12
|Fulton
|8
|127
|0
|Greene
|27
|517
|1
|Huntingdon
|119
|435
|0
|Indiana
|76
|871
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|375
|0
|Juniata
|93
|203
|1
|Lackawanna
|1134
|3246
|115
|Lancaster
|2185
|9537
|166
|Lawrence
|69
|889
|7
|Lebanon
|805
|3134
|16
|Lehigh
|3169
|8682
|120
|Luzerne
|2356
|6305
|111
|Lycoming
|127
|1383
|4
|McKean
|6
|229
|1
|Mercer
|73
|918
|2
|Mifflin
|50
|832
|0
|Monroe
|1206
|3330
|63
|Montgomery
|5116
|20557
|523
|Montour
|49
|2991
|0
|Northampton
|2429
|7718
|158
|Northumberland
|119
|810
|0
|Perry
|34
|350
|1
|Philadelphia
|14637
|35203
|856
|Pike
|427
|1456
|21
|Potter
|4
|98
|0
|Schuylkill
|437
|2547
|13
|Snyder
|33
|254
|1
|Somerset
|32
|857
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|51
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|385
|13
|Tioga
|16
|340
|1
|Union
|40
|651
|1
|Venango
|7
|294
|0
|Warren
|1
|203
|0
|Washington
|124
|2653
|4
|Wayne
|116
|631
|5
|Westmoreland
|415
|5769
|30
|Wyoming
|30
|229
|2
|York
|767
|8500
|13
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|30,212
|55%
|1833
|Male
|24,482
|44%
|1839
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|619
|1%
|16
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6262
|11%
|386
|Asian
|671
|1%
|40
|White
|13,215
|24%
|1348
|Other
|277
|1%
|11
|Not reported
|34,891
|63%
|1903
* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|863
|9839
|15
|Northeast
|11023
|33304
|98
|Northwest
|307
|7668
|13
|Southcentral
|3689
|27358
|53
|Southeast
|35567
|103642
|637
|Southwest
|2878
|39980
|30
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|3
|23
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|35
|343
|102
|93
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|6
|1
|BEAVER
|3
|317
|23
|71
|BERKS
|25
|591
|78
|112
|BUCKS
|51
|1175
|267
|272
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|52
|5
|12
|CENTRE
|3
|12
|6
|1
|CHESTER
|34
|583
|85
|159
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|4
|87
|31
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|8
|197
|54
|32
|DAUPHIN
|3
|170
|39
|24
|DELAWARE
|41
|1316
|197
|315
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|60
|10
|4
|HUNTINGDON
|1
|0
|1
|0
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|15
|479
|75
|99
|LANCASTER
|29
|513
|136
|141
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|5
|65
|12
|10
|LEHIGH
|26
|500
|97
|85
|LUZERNE
|19
|339
|55
|80
|LYCOMING
|3
|60
|9
|4
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|132
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|81
|1823
|59
|434
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|574
|131
|105
|PHILADELPHIA
|53
|1526
|8
|349
|PIKE
|2
|32
|5
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|38
|11
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|42
|15
|13
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|131
|31
|27
|YORK
|5
|10
|3
|1
|PENNSYLVANIA
|530
|11239
|1605
|2518
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.