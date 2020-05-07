COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/8/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/8/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|54,238
|3,616
|216,231
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|154
|1785
|5
|Allegheny
|1455
|18913
|119
|Armstrong
|55
|819
|3
|Beaver
|479
|2380
|78
|Bedford
|28
|303
|1
|Berks
|3190
|6713
|168
|Blair
|28
|1314
|0
|Bradford
|37
|862
|2
|Bucks
|3750
|10426
|331
|Butler
|192
|2695
|6
|Cambria
|40
|1785
|1
|Cameron
|2
|76
|0
|Carbon
|192
|1260
|16
|Centre
|117
|1173
|1
|Chester
|1728
|6493
|176
|Clarion
|23
|547
|1
|Clearfield
|24
|556
|0
|Clinton
|37
|316
|0
|Columbia
|307
|782
|20
|Crawford
|20
|745
|0
|Cumberland
|414
|1989
|31
|Dauphin
|764
|4550
|37
|Delaware
|4680
|11122
|382
|Elk
|5
|211
|1
|Erie
|113
|2503
|2
|Fayette
|84
|2130
|4
|Forest
|7
|33
|0
|Franklin
|452
|3475
|11
|Fulton
|7
|121
|1
|Greene
|27
|511
|1
|Huntingdon
|117
|409
|0
|Indiana
|75
|860
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|368
|0
|Juniata
|93
|196
|1
|Lackawanna
|1114
|3157
|113
|Lancaster
|2122
|9281
|165
|Lawrence
|69
|873
|7
|Lebanon
|797
|3055
|16
|Lehigh
|3140
|8459
|114
|Luzerne
|2347
|6133
|120
|Lycoming
|109
|1337
|4
|McKean
|6
|226
|1
|Mercer
|70
|900
|2
|Mifflin
|50
|807
|0
|Monroe
|1198
|3249
|63
|Montgomery
|5037
|20110
|515
|Montour
|50
|2983
|0
|Northampton
|2390
|7500
|153
|Northumberland
|118
|777
|0
|Perry
|34
|342
|1
|Philadelphia
|14384
|34385
|833
|Pike
|422
|1430
|21
|Potter
|4
|95
|0
|Schuylkill
|430
|2479
|13
|Snyder
|33
|250
|1
|Somerset
|32
|831
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|48
|0
|Susquehanna
|86
|375
|13
|Tioga
|16
|332
|1
|Union
|40
|631
|1
|Venango
|7
|286
|0
|Warren
|1
|201
|0
|Washington
|121
|2595
|4
|Wayne
|113
|618
|5
|Westmoreland
|413
|5645
|30
|Wyoming
|28
|224
|2
|York
|753
|8286
|13
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|29,598
|55%
|1800
|Male
|24,025
|44%
|1800
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|612
|1%
|16
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|6106
|11%
|383
|Asian
|655
|1%
|39
|White
|12,792
|24%
|1316
|Other
|271
|1%
|11
|Not reported
|34,414
|63%
|1867
* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|825
|9586
|1
|Northeast
|10927
|32405
|9
|Northwest
|303
|7525
|0
|Southcentral
|3596
|26632
|2
|Southeast
|34810
|101009
|426
|Southwest
|2843
|39164
|4
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|1
|21
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|37
|341
|103
|92
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|5
|1
|BEAVER
|3
|314
|22
|71
|BERKS
|25
|583
|77
|111
|BUCKS
|52
|1138
|256
|267
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|52
|5
|12
|CENTRE
|3
|12
|6
|0
|CHESTER
|34
|563
|78
|153
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|3
|86
|30
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|5
|190
|50
|29
|DAUPHIN
|3
|157
|35
|24
|DELAWARE
|41
|1226
|187
|300
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|59
|8
|4
|INDIANA
|4
|13
|2
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|14
|471
|71
|98
|LANCASTER
|28
|499
|133
|141
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|5
|62
|12
|10
|LEHIGH
|26
|490
|94
|80
|LUZERNE
|19
|332
|53
|80
|LYCOMING
|2
|43
|8
|4
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|131
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|81
|1785
|57
|429
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|560
|130
|101
|PHILADELPHIA
|53
|1502
|7
|336
|PIKE
|2
|32
|4
|8
|SCHUYLKILL
|9
|38
|11
|2
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|43
|14
|13
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|131
|30
|27
|YORK
|4
|9
|2
|1
|PENNSYLVANIA
|522
|10919
|1542
|2458
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.