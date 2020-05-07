​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/8/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/8/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
54,2383,616216,231

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams15417855
Allegheny145518913119
Armstrong558193
Beaver479238078
Bedford 283031
Berks31906713168
Blair2813140
Bradford378622
Bucks375010426331
Butler19226956
Cambria4017851
Cameron2760
Carbon192126016
Centre11711731
Chester17286493176
Clarion235471
Clearfield245560
Clinton373160
Columbia30778220
Crawford207450
Cumberland414198931
Dauphin764455037
Delaware468011122382
Elk52111
Erie11325032
Fayette8421304
Forest7330
Franklin452347511
Fulton71211
Greene275111
Huntingdon1174090
Indiana758605
Jefferson73680
Juniata931961
Lackawanna11143157113
Lancaster21229281165
Lawrence698737
Lebanon797305516
Lehigh31408459114
Luzerne23476133120
Lycoming10913374
McKean62261
Mercer709002
Mifflin508070
Monroe1198324963
Montgomery503720110515
Montour5029830
Northampton23907500153
Northumberland1187770
Perry343421
Philadelphia1438434385833
Pike422143021
Potter4950
Schuylkill430247913
Snyder332501
Somerset328311
Sullivan1480
Susquehanna8637513
Tioga163321
Union406311
Venango72860
Warren12010
Washington12125954
Wayne1136185
Westmoreland413564530
Wyoming282242
York753828613
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of CasesDeaths 
Female29,59855%1800
Male24,02544%1800
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6121%16

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases Deaths 
African American/Black610611%383
Asian6551%39
White12,79224%1316
Other2711%11
Not reported34,41463%1867

* 63% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 82595861
Northeast10927324059
Northwest30375250
Southcentral3596266322
Southeast34810101009426
Southwest2843391644

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS12144
ALLEGHENY3734110392
ARMSTRONG1551
BEAVER33142271
BERKS2558377111
BUCKS521138256267
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON252512
CENTRE31260
CHESTER3456378153
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA3863024
CUMBERLAND51905029
DAUPHIN31573524
DELAWARE411226187300
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN65984
INDIANA41324
LACKAWANNA144717198
LANCASTER28499133141
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON5621210
LEHIGH264909480
LUZERNE193325380
LYCOMING24384
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81312828
MONTGOMERY81178557429
NORTHAMPTON14560130101
PHILADELPHIA5315027336
PIKE23248
SCHUYLKILL938112
SUSQUEHANNA3431413
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91313027
YORK4921
PENNSYLVANIA5221091915422458
 
   You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

