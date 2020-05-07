COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/7/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/7/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|52,915
|3,416
|209,873
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|37%
|50-64
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|151
|1737
|5
|Allegheny
|1439
|18402
|117
|Armstrong
|55
|797
|3
|Beaver
|472
|2317
|78
|Bedford
|27
|293
|1
|Berks
|3095
|6514
|168
|Blair
|28
|1264
|0
|Bradford
|36
|849
|2
|Bucks
|3613
|10111
|320
|Butler
|190
|2625
|6
|Cambria
|37
|1713
|1
|Cameron
|2
|67
|0
|Carbon
|189
|1220
|16
|Centre
|116
|1141
|1
|Chester
|1673
|6291
|167
|Clarion
|23
|535
|1
|Clearfield
|22
|529
|0
|Clinton
|35
|310
|0
|Columbia
|306
|756
|21
|Crawford
|20
|733
|0
|Cumberland
|403
|1921
|31
|Dauphin
|735
|4317
|33
|Delaware
|4497
|10712
|376
|Elk
|5
|197
|1
|Erie
|101
|2439
|2
|Fayette
|84
|2087
|4
|Forest
|7
|32
|0
|Franklin
|425
|3359
|11
|Fulton
|7
|111
|0
|Greene
|27
|495
|1
|Huntingdon
|109
|398
|0
|Indiana
|75
|847
|5
|Jefferson
|7
|359
|0
|Juniata
|92
|186
|1
|Lackawanna
|1093
|3065
|112
|Lancaster
|2070
|9075
|161
|Lawrence
|69
|848
|7
|Lebanon
|785
|2986
|16
|Lehigh
|3102
|8257
|111
|Luzerne
|2332
|5981
|114
|Lycoming
|99
|1299
|4
|McKean
|6
|204
|1
|Mercer
|70
|857
|1
|Mifflin
|48
|784
|0
|Monroe
|1194
|3131
|63
|Montgomery
|4915
|19589
|506
|Montour
|50
|2971
|0
|Northampton
|2355
|7267
|152
|Northumberland
|112
|745
|0
|Perry
|34
|318
|1
|Philadelphia
|14006
|33133
|698
|Pike
|419
|1402
|19
|Potter
|4
|93
|0
|Schuylkill
|422
|2404
|10
|Snyder
|33
|246
|1
|Somerset
|32
|779
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|47
|0
|Susquehanna
|86
|360
|11
|Tioga
|16
|326
|1
|Union
|40
|616
|1
|Venango
|7
|276
|0
|Warren
|1
|197
|0
|Washington
|120
|2533
|4
|Wayne
|113
|606
|5
|Westmoreland
|411
|5497
|29
|Wyoming
|27
|212
|2
|York
|740
|8105
|13
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|Female
|28,844
|55%
|1696
|Male
|23,456
|44%
|1704
|Neither
|3
|<1%
|0
|Not reported
|612
|1%
|16
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|5909
|11%
|356
|Asian
|631
|1%
|38
|White
|12,349
|23%
|1273
|Other
|264
|<1%
|11
|Not reported
|33,762
|64%
|1738
* 64% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|809
|9399
|14
|Northeast
|10813
|31501
|99
|Northwest
|297
|7273
|13
|Southcentral
|3495
|25779
|46
|Southeast
|33808
|97829
|618
|Southwest
|2818
|38092
|29
EpiCurve by Region
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|1
|20
|4
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|37
|315
|102
|90
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|5
|5
|1
|BEAVER
|3
|307
|24
|71
|BERKS
|24
|570
|73
|113
|BLAIR
|1
|1
|.
|0
|BUCKS
|50
|1079
|245
|257
|BUTLER
|6
|13
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|50
|5
|12
|CENTRE
|3
|12
|6
|0
|CHESTER
|32
|544
|76
|144
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|2
|84
|30
|24
|CUMBERLAND
|5
|187
|47
|29
|DAUPHIN
|3
|150
|31
|22
|DELAWARE
|42
|1135
|179
|296
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|6
|55
|8
|4
|INDIANA
|3
|13
|1
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|14
|462
|67
|96
|LANCASTER
|27
|485
|128
|137
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|5
|58
|10
|10
|LEHIGH
|26
|477
|91
|77
|LUZERNE
|19
|322
|51
|77
|LYCOMING
|2
|35
|8
|4
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|130
|28
|28
|MONTGOMERY
|80
|1729
|55
|423
|NORTHAMPTON
|14
|551
|127
|100
|PHILADELPHIA
|53
|1448
|7
|282
|PIKE
|2
|31
|4
|7
|SCHUYLKILL
|8
|37
|11
|1
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|43
|14
|11
|UNION
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|9
|131
|30
|26
|YORK
|4
|9
|2
|1
|PENNSYLVANIA
|514
|10506
|1489
|2355
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.