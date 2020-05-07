COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/7/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/7/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
52,9153,416209,873

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​26%
​65+27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams15117375
Allegheny143918402117
Armstrong557973
Beaver472231778
Bedford 272931
Berks30956514168
Blair2812640
Bradford368492
Bucks361310111320
Butler19026256
Cambria3717131
Cameron2670
Carbon189122016
Centre11611411
Chester16736291167
Clarion235351
Clearfield225290
Clinton353100
Columbia30675621
Crawford207330
Cumberland403192131
Dauphin735431733
Delaware449710712376
Elk51971
Erie10124392
Fayette8420874
Forest7320
Franklin425335911
Fulton71110
Greene274951
Huntingdon1093980
Indiana758475
Jefferson73590
Juniata921861
Lackawanna10933065112
Lancaster20709075161
Lawrence698487
Lebanon785298616
Lehigh31028257111
Luzerne23325981114
Lycoming9912994
McKean62041
Mercer708571
Mifflin487840
Monroe1194313163
Montgomery491519589506
Montour5029710
Northampton23557267152
Northumberland1127450
Perry343181
Philadelphia1400633133698
Pike419140219
Potter4930
Schuylkill422240410
Snyder332461
Somerset327791
Sullivan1470
Susquehanna8636011
Tioga163261
Union406161
Venango72760
Warren11970
Washington12025334
Wayne1136065
Westmoreland411549729
Wyoming272122
York740810513
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of CasesDeaths 
Female28,84455%1696
Male23,45644%1704
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6121%16

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases Deaths 
African American/Black590911%356
Asian6311%38
White12,34923%1273
Other264<1%11
Not reported33,76264%1738

* 64% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 809939914
Northeast108133150199
Northwest297727313
Southcentral34952577946
Southeast3380897829618
Southwest28183809229


EpiCurve by Region

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS12044
ALLEGHENY3731510290
ARMSTRONG1551
BEAVER33072471
BERKS2457073113
BLAIR11.0
BUCKS501079245257
BUTLER613102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON250512
CENTRE31260
CHESTER3254476144
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2843024
CUMBERLAND51874729
DAUPHIN31503122
DELAWARE421135179296
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN65584
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA144626796
LANCASTER27485128137
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON5581010
LEHIGH264779177
LUZERNE193225177
LYCOMING23584
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81302828
MONTGOMERY80172955423
NORTHAMPTON14551127100
PHILADELPHIA5314487282
PIKE23147
SCHUYLKILL837111
SUSQUEHANNA3431411
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91313026
YORK4921
PENNSYLVANIA5141050614892355
 
  You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

