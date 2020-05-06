

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 28,248 54% 1529 Male 22,987 44% 1562 Neither 3 <1% 0 Not reported 607 1% 15

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases** Deaths African American/Black 5700 11% 317 Asian 613 1% 34 White 11,937 23% 1147 Other 254 <1% 10 Not reported 33,341 64% 1598

* 64% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 790 9249 14 Northeast 10677 30627 99 Northwest 293 7120 13 Southcentral 3352 25083 46 Southeast 33133 95286 611 Southwest 2774 37130 27



EpiCurve by Region



Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date