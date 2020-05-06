COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/6/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/6/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative
51,8453,106204,495

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​37%
​50-64​27%
​65+​27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives Deaths 
Adams14816925
Allegheny139418006111
Armstrong557753
Beaver471229176
Bedford 272621
Berks30486342148
Blair2512130
Bradford368302
Bucks35089728304
Butler18525836
Cambria3516011
Cameron2660
Carbon186118616
Centre11311191
Chester16366113156
Clarion235291
Clearfield215140
Clinton342990
Columbia30273716
Crawford207280
Cumberland386183926
Dauphin711421729
Delaware437310437326
Elk41910
Erie9523672
Fayette8420494
Forest7310
Franklin40632949
Fulton71010
Greene274821
Huntingdon603640
Indiana758275
Jefferson73520
Juniata861801
Lackawanna10762981106
Lancaster20418929145
Lawrence688337
Lebanon774293315
Lehigh30638013102
Luzerne23065828107
Lycoming9012744
McKean61990
Mercer698451
Mifflin457700
Monroe1190304160
Montgomery482719079471
Montour5029730
Northampton23137065122
Northumberland1117110
Perry343061
Philadelphia1374232319625
Pike415137217
Potter4920
Schuylkill41923399
Snyder332441
Somerset327261
Sullivan1460
Susquehanna8734711
Tioga163161
Union396081
Venango72730
Warren11920
Washington12124632
Wayne1105905
Westmoreland409532729
Wyoming272042
York722791211
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map


Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female28,24854%1529
Male22,98744%1562
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6071%15

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths 
African American/Black570011%317
Asian6131%34
White11,93723%1147
Other254<1%10
Not reported33,34164%1598

* 64% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 790924914
Northeast106773062799
Northwest293712013
Southcentral33522508346
Southeast3313395286611
Southwest27743713027


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11944
ALLEGHENY353119987
ARMSTRONG1551
BEAVER33072469
BERKS2155373100
BLAIR11.0
BUCKS49932189233
BUTLER512102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON248512
CENTRE31050
CHESTER3252270134
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2842819
CUMBERLAND41834623
DAUPHIN31433021
DELAWARE421077165245
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN65272
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA134506388
LANCASTER27467119121
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON55699
LEHIGH264638869
LUZERNE173154971
LYCOMING22973
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81292825
MONTGOMERY81158949381
NORTHAMPTON1354212478
PHILADELPHIA5314307261
PIKE22945
SCHUYLKILL73791
SUSQUEHANNA3441311
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND91313026
YORK4921
PENNSYLVANIA5021001013722108
 
 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

