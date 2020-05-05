

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 27,713 54% 1473 Male 22,634 44% 1522 Neither 3 <1% 0 Not reported 607 1% 17

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 5548 11% 312 Asian 592 1% 34 White 11,498 23% 1099 Other 243 <1% 10 Not reported 33,076 65% 1557

* 65% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 770 8982 13 Northeast 10510 29896 99 Northwest 290 6949 12 Southcentral 3300 24698 44 Southeast 32556 93375 605 Southwest 2745 36025 26



EpiCurve by Region



Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date