​COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/5/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/5/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
50,9573,012199,925

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams14816705
Allegheny137517636109
Armstrong537533
Beaver466218773
Bedford 262531
Berks30046252147
Blair2511740
Bradford357692
Bucks34459540283
Butler18425246
Cambria3415251
Cameron2650
Carbon185116115
Centre10610711
Chester16015990149
Clarion235181
Clearfield215030
Clinton332850
Columbia29871516
Crawford197250
Cumberland382179625
Dauphin695417629
Delaware426910186318
Elk41900
Erie9322902
Fayette8419924
Forest7300
Franklin39632429
Fulton7990
Greene274631
Huntingdon593400
Indiana747825
Jefferson63480
Juniata861761
Lackawanna10382904103
Lancaster20188759144
Lawrence678107
Lebanon766288015
Lehigh2999782894
Luzerne22805684104
Lycoming8612534
McKean61940
Mercer678171
Mifflin427570
Monroe1186297860
Montgomery468718738443
Montour5029700
Northampton22796853117
Northumberland1076830
Perry342891
Philadelphia1356331631627
Pike412136517
Potter4880
Schuylkill40522797
Snyder332341
Somerset307051
Sullivan1410
Susquehanna8633811
Tioga162721
Union386011
Venango72690
Warren11900
Washington12023642
Wayne1095865
Westmoreland405509427
Wyoming271992
York716784611
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female27,71354%1473
Male22,63444%1522
Neither3<1%0
Not reported6071%17

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black554811%312
Asian5921%34
White11,49823%1099
Other243<1%10
Not reported33,07665%1557

* 65% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 770898213
Northeast105102989699
Northwest290694912
Southcentral33002469844
Southeast3255693375605
Southwest27453602526


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11944
ALLEGHENY353069686
ARMSTRONG1541
BEAVER33052366
BERKS195436999
BUCKS48869163216
BUTLER512102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON248512
CENTRE3440
CHESTER3149857129
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2822719
CUMBERLAND41814523
DAUPHIN31322921
DELAWARE421027150237
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN64962
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA144256085
LANCASTER27453114121
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON55599
LEHIGH264368763
LUZERNE163084668
LYCOMING22663
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81272825
MONTGOMERY80150949355
NORTHAMPTON1353011875
NORTHUMBERLAND1620
PHILADELPHIA5313987261
PIKE22945
SCHUYLKILL63170
SUSQUEHANNA3441211
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND81293024
YORK4821
PENNSYLVANIA495962512842029
 
