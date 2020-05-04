COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/4/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/4/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|50,092
|2,458
|195,498
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|27%
|65+
|27%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|19%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|148
|1662
|4
|Allegheny
|1365
|17284
|102
|Armstrong
|52
|724
|2
|Beaver
|458
|2161
|68
|Bedford
|24
|241
|1
|Berks
|2948
|6091
|118
|Blair
|25
|1131
|0
|Bradford
|35
|716
|2
|Bucks
|3356
|9323
|240
|Butler
|180
|2461
|6
|Cambria
|34
|1402
|1
|Cameron
|1
|62
|0
|Carbon
|185
|1141
|15
|Centre
|105
|1051
|1
|Chester
|1560
|5883
|118
|Clarion
|23
|502
|1
|Clearfield
|21
|492
|0
|Clinton
|33
|281
|0
|Columbia
|296
|701
|13
|Crawford
|19
|711
|0
|Cumberland
|375
|1744
|18
|Dauphin
|652
|3997
|28
|Delaware
|4198
|9973
|258
|Elk
|4
|181
|0
|Erie
|91
|2133
|2
|Fayette
|83
|1957
|4
|Forest
|7
|30
|0
|Franklin
|377
|3186
|8
|Fulton
|6
|96
|0
|Greene
|27
|451
|1
|Huntingdon
|57
|330
|0
|Indiana
|70
|773
|4
|Jefferson
|6
|340
|0
|Juniata
|86
|173
|1
|Lackawanna
|1017
|2825
|87
|Lancaster
|1991
|8579
|113
|Lawrence
|65
|789
|6
|Lebanon
|756
|2849
|10
|Lehigh
|2963
|7726
|83
|Luzerne
|2255
|5528
|101
|Lycoming
|86
|1233
|3
|McKean
|6
|187
|0
|Mercer
|66
|801
|1
|Mifflin
|39
|740
|0
|Monroe
|1173
|2940
|55
|Montgomery
|4645
|18464
|382
|Montour
|50
|2967
|0
|Northampton
|2240
|6763
|94
|Northumberland
|100
|653
|0
|Perry
|34
|266
|1
|Philadelphia
|13316
|30855
|424
|Pike
|408
|1337
|17
|Potter
|4
|87
|0
|Schuylkill
|398
|2235
|7
|Snyder
|33
|228
|1
|Somerset
|30
|660
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|38
|0
|Susquehanna
|86
|327
|9
|Tioga
|16
|264
|1
|Union
|38
|592
|0
|Venango
|7
|265
|0
|Warren
|1
|186
|0
|Washington
|120
|2300
|2
|Wayne
|109
|576
|5
|Westmoreland
|403
|4979
|26
|Wyoming
|27
|192
|2
|York
|702
|7683
|11
