COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/4/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/4/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative
50,0922,458195,498

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+​27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7919%
​80+19%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams14816624
Allegheny136517284102
Armstrong527242
Beaver458216168
Bedford 242411
Berks29486091118
Blair2511310
Bradford357162
Bucks33569323240
Butler18024616
Cambria3414021
Cameron1620
Carbon185114115
Centre10510511
Chester15605883118
Clarion235021
Clearfield214920
Clinton332810
Columbia29670113
Crawford197110
Cumberland375174418
Dauphin652399728
Delaware41989973258
Elk41810
Erie9121332
Fayette8319574
Forest7300
Franklin37731868
Fulton6960
Greene274511
Huntingdon573300
Indiana707734
Jefferson63400
Juniata861731
Lackawanna1017282587
Lancaster19918579113
Lawrence657896
Lebanon756284910
Lehigh2963772683
Luzerne22555528101
Lycoming8612333
McKean61870
Mercer668011
Mifflin397400
Monroe1173294055
Montgomery464518464382
Montour5029670
Northampton2240676394
Northumberland1006530
Perry342661
Philadelphia1331630855424
Pike408133717
Potter4870
Schuylkill39822357
Snyder332281
Somerset306601
Sullivan1380
Susquehanna863279
Tioga162641
Union385920
Venango72650
Warren11860
Washington12023002
Wayne1095765
Westmoreland403497926
Wyoming271922
York702768311
 
 
 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
