COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/3/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/3/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
49,2672,444191,374

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams14516334
Allegheny134516851102
Armstrong527172
Beaver435215268
Bedford 242251
Berks28865948118
Blair2410790
Bradford357082
Bucks32869121240
Butler18023266
Cambria3313821
Cameron1540
Carbon183112215
Centre10210161
Chester15025740117
Clarion235001
Clearfield214740
Clinton322700
Columbia29169313
Crawford197080
Cumberland373167018
Dauphin634388128
Delaware41139723255
Elk41770
Erie9121182
Fayette8319084
Forest7300
Franklin35131208
Fulton6920
Greene274381
Huntingdon563200
Indiana697734
Jefferson63250
Juniata861671
Lackawanna999276786
Lancaster19368342112
Lawrence657676
Lebanon735279010
Lehigh2924762683
Luzerne2240538197
Lycoming8512152
McKean61830
Mercer667851
Mifflin397340
Monroe1172288055
Montgomery455218185381
Montour5029660
Northampton2214665694
Northumberland996390
Perry342471
Philadelphia1317930370423
Pike405131616
Potter4860
Schuylkill39521927
Snyder332221
Somerset296381
Sullivan1370
Susquehanna853139
Tioga162601
Union385840
Venango72640
Warren11840
Washington11922362
Wayne1095655
Westmoreland401484226
Wyoming251822
York679745911
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map


Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths
Female26,76354%1171
Male21,88544%1262
Neither30%0
Not reported6161%11

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black528011%242
Asian5561%28
White10,88922%908
Other236<1%8
Not reported32,30666%1258

* 66% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 752869612
Northeast102702880897
Northwest285656911
Southcentral31092341743
Southeast3146389621585
Southwest26733426325


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11944
ALLEGHENY342939379
ARMSTRONG1440
BEAVER32812361
BERKS195046675
BUCKS48809152178
BUTLER512102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON245512
CENTRE3330
CHESTER3144352104
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2792617
CUMBERLAND51734416
DAUPHIN31052521
DELAWARE43959131192
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN54152
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA144015769
LANCASTER2742810889
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON55065
LEHIGH254248457
LUZERNE162983764
LYCOMING22651
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81252822
MONTGOMERY79145345302
NORTHAMPTON1350510855
NORTHUMBERLAND1620
PHILADELPHIA5213706164
PIKE22845
SCHUYLKILL62660
SUSQUEHANNA344129
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND81293023
YORK4821
PENNSYLVANIA492912211941635
 
