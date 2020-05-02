Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
48,3052,418187,071

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+20%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths
Adams14116054
Allegheny133316646102
Armstrong527102
Beaver435214268
Bedford 242141
Berks28105786118
Blair2310350
Bradford356982
Bucks31828881237
Butler18023046
Cambria3212991
Cameron1530
Carbon182109615
Centre969501
Chester14695609117
Clarion234931
Clearfield164550
Clinton342520
Columbia29065713
Crawford196990
Cumberland365158517
Dauphin617378325
Delaware39999391255
Elk41710
Erie9020342
Fayette8218784
Forest7300
Franklin32530538
Fulton6890
Greene274290
Huntingdon483070
Indiana637554
Jefferson63220
Juniata841611
Lackawanna968265683
Lancaster19048148112
Lawrence657586
Lebanon710272410
Lehigh2896750883
Luzerne2211522997
Lycoming8111731
McKean61750
Mercer667721
Mifflin387000
Monroe1165282555
Montgomery448717930369
Montour4929660
Northampton2182654894
Northumberland986150
Perry332331
Philadelphia1294829612422
Pike394129415
Potter4840
Schuylkill38421367
Snyder332041
Somerset296211
Sullivan1340
Susquehanna843029
Tioga162561
Union385700
Venango72560
Warren11800
Washington11821952
Wayne1045445
Westmoreland396474926
Wyoming251752
York664732711
 

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female26,21154%1,155
Male21,48344%1,252
Neither30%0
Not reported6081%11

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black5,16111%235
Asian5331%28
White10,60022%899
Other227<1%8
Not reported31,78466%1,248

* 66% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 740845913
Northeast101322817794
Northwest280639811
Southcentral29992281644
Southeast3079987493570
Southwest26553372825


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11744
ALLEGHENY332919379
ARMSTRONG1440
BEAVER22812261
BERKS204906575
BUCKS47781147175
BUTLER512102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON245412
CENTRE2320
CHESTER2943447103
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2782517
CUMBERLAND41694216
DAUPHIN41022017
DELAWARE43894129192
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN53052
INDIANA21214
LACKAWANNA133845766
LANCASTER2742010789
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON44265
LEHIGH234037656
LUZERNE162903564
LYCOMING22330
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81232822
MONTGOMERY78141545294
NORTHAMPTON1149010655
NORTHUMBERLAND1620
PHILADELPHIA5213474164
PIKE22345
SCHUYLKILL51910
SUSQUEHANNA344129
UNION1010
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND81293023
YORK4821
PENNSYLVANIA478882711481614
 
 
 
 
 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 

