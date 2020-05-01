COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 5/1/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 5/1/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
46,9712,354180,477

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Hospital Data


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+27%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams14015664
Allegheny13191610799
Armstrong526832
Beaver426208567
Bedford 242021
Berks27485620117
Blair239790
Bradford336932
Bucks30558560225
Butler18022086
Cambria3112271
Cameron1500
Carbon181106815
Centre969231
Chester14325440111
Clarion234891
Clearfield164360
Clinton322420
Columbia28962013
Crawford196890
Cumberland349151917
Dauphin601361825
Delaware38489064240
Elk31590
Erie8719122
Fayette8117944
Forest7300
Franklin31329407
Fulton5840
Greene264210
Huntingdon402830
Indiana637264
Jefferson43160
Juniata841481
Lackawanna934250583
Lancaster18207809106
Lawrence657366
Lebanon69426319
Lehigh2850730580
Luzerne2173500992
Lycoming7111191
McKean61670
Mercer657441
Mifflin376850
Monroe1147273554
Montgomery440617509362
Montour4829580
Northampton2103638194
Northumberland955840
Perry322191
Philadelphia1254428278424
Pike383122715
Potter4820
Schuylkill37520696
Snyder332011
Somerset265960
Sullivan1320
Susquehanna842818
Tioga162511
Union375430
Venango72510
Warren11750
Washington11621032
Wayne1025245
Westmoreland393459625
Wyoming211602
York651711111
 

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female25,45254%1,130
Male20,91845%1,212
Neither20%0
Not reported5991%12

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black4,95111%230
Asian5191%26
White10,14422%866
Other219<1%8
Not reported31,13866%1,224

* 67% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 721824813
Northeast99042719588
Northwest27461549
Southcentral29132198540
Southeast2985584349545
Southwest26293254624


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11734
ALLEGHENY342969377
ARMSTRONG1440
BEAVER32742360
BERKS194746475
BUCKS46726138164
BUTLER512102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON244412
CENTRE23.0
CHESTER284094598
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2772417
CUMBERLAND31624116
DAUPHIN4991517
DELAWARE42830118177
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN52652
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA133665566
LANCASTER2740610084
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON33844
LEHIGH223737754
LUZERNE162773360
LYCOMING21430
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81202822
MONTGOMERY77138240288
NORTHAMPTON1347210455
NORTHUMBERLAND1420
PERRY14.0
PHILADELPHIA5113175163
PIKE22345
SCHUYLKILL51710
SUSQUEHANNA344129
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND81303022
YORK4721
PENNSYLVANIA474847810971560
 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 

