COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:45 p.m. on 4/30/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/30/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|45,763
|2,292
|175,602
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|27%
|65+
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|137
|1531
|4
|Allegheny
|1289
|15815
|94
|Armstrong
|51
|675
|2
|Beaver
|405
|2055
|65
|Bedford
|24
|193
|1
|Berks
|2698
|5471
|117
|Blair
|23
|958
|0
|Bradford
|31
|678
|2
|Bucks
|2870
|8232
|205
|Butler
|178
|2170
|6
|Cambria
|28
|1169
|1
|Cameron
|1
|49
|0
|Carbon
|175
|1042
|15
|Centre
|96
|895
|1
|Chester
|1375
|5249
|111
|Clarion
|23
|480
|1
|Clearfield
|16
|423
|0
|Clinton
|31
|238
|0
|Columbia
|283
|597
|13
|Crawford
|19
|687
|0
|Cumberland
|343
|1449
|16
|Dauphin
|584
|3515
|25
|Delaware
|3696
|8677
|235
|Elk
|3
|156
|0
|Erie
|87
|1892
|2
|Fayette
|80
|1765
|4
|Forest
|7
|29
|0
|Franklin
|284
|2813
|6
|Fulton
|5
|83
|0
|Greene
|26
|419
|0
|Huntingdon
|38
|274
|0
|Indiana
|63
|693
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|311
|0
|Juniata
|83
|139
|1
|Lackawanna
|913
|2409
|82
|Lancaster
|1765
|7590
|104
|Lawrence
|65
|724
|6
|Lebanon
|676
|2535
|9
|Lehigh
|2796
|7138
|74
|Luzerne
|2143
|4849
|88
|Lycoming
|68
|1098
|0
|McKean
|6
|162
|0
|Mercer
|65
|715
|1
|Mifflin
|38
|665
|0
|Monroe
|1127
|2652
|54
|Montgomery
|4307
|17072
|351
|Montour
|47
|2957
|0
|Northampton
|2050
|6247
|94
|Northumberland
|93
|553
|0
|Perry
|30
|213
|1
|Philadelphia
|12297
|27510
|424
|Pike
|378
|1208
|14
|Potter
|4
|80
|0
|Schuylkill
|368
|1986
|6
|Snyder
|33
|192
|1
|Somerset
|26
|581
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|31
|0
|Susquehanna
|84
|272
|8
|Tioga
|16
|246
|1
|Union
|36
|527
|0
|Venango
|7
|246
|0
|Warren
|1
|170
|0
|Washington
|115
|2079
|2
|Wayne
|100
|511
|5
|Westmoreland
|391
|4447
|25
|Wyoming
|20
|150
|2
|York
|641
|6965
|9
Incidence by County
Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|24,783
|54%
|1089
|Male
|20,384
|45%
|1191
|Neither
|2
|0%
|0
|Not reported
|594
|1%
|12
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|4753
|10%
|226
|Asian
|487
|1%
|26
|White
|9,774
|21%
|836
|Other
|213
|<1%
|7
|Not reported
|30,536
|67%
|1197
* 67% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|707
|8092
|13
|Northeast
|9721
|26478
|89
|Northwest
|274
|6044
|9
|Southcentral
|2834
|21333
|37
|Southeast
|29046
|81787
|533
|Southwest
|2572
|31868
|23
EpiCurve by Region
Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|1
|16
|3
|4
|ALLEGHENY
|34
|290
|90
|71
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|3
|4
|0
|BEAVER
|3
|256
|22
|58
|BERKS
|19
|464
|64
|75
|BUCKS
|45
|638
|124
|147
|BUTLER
|5
|12
|10
|2
|CAMBRIA
|1
|1
|.
|0
|CARBON
|2
|43
|4
|12
|CENTRE
|2
|3
|.
|0
|CHESTER
|27
|392
|43
|98
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|2
|74
|22
|17
|CUMBERLAND
|4
|160
|38
|14
|DAUPHIN
|4
|96
|15
|17
|DELAWARE
|42
|780
|110
|173
|ERIE
|4
|3
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|4
|18
|3
|2
|INDIANA
|3
|13
|1
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|13
|361
|51
|64
|LANCASTER
|26
|392
|93
|81
|LAWRENCE
|2
|0
|2
|0
|LEBANON
|3
|35
|4
|4
|LEHIGH
|22
|347
|65
|49
|LUZERNE
|15
|266
|32
|56
|LYCOMING
|2
|11
|3
|0
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|108
|28
|22
|MONTGOMERY
|77
|1347
|38
|280
|NORTHAMPTON
|12
|458
|101
|55
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|4
|2
|0
|PERRY
|1
|4
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|51
|1282
|5
|163
|PIKE
|2
|22
|4
|4
|SCHUYLKILL
|4
|16
|1
|0
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|44
|12
|9
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WAYNE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|WESTMORELAND
|8
|132
|29
|22
|YORK
|4
|7
|2
|0
|PENNSYLVANIA
|468
|8112
|1032
|1505
