COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:45 p.m. on 4/30/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/30/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
45,7632,292175,602

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+19%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives Deaths 
Adams13715314
Allegheny12891581594
Armstrong516752
Beaver405205565
Bedford 241931
Berks26985471117
Blair239580
Bradford316782
Bucks28708232205
Butler17821706
Cambria2811691
Cameron1490
Carbon175104215
Centre968951
Chester13755249111
Clarion234801
Clearfield164230
Clinton312380
Columbia28359713
Crawford196870
Cumberland343144916
Dauphin584351525
Delaware36968677235
Elk31560
Erie8718922
Fayette8017654
Forest7290
Franklin28428136
Fulton5830
Greene264190
Huntingdon382740
Indiana636934
Jefferson43110
Juniata831391
Lackawanna913240982
Lancaster17657590104
Lawrence657246
Lebanon67625359
Lehigh2796713874
Luzerne2143484988
Lycoming6810980
McKean61620
Mercer657151
Mifflin386650
Monroe1127265254
Montgomery430717072351
Montour4729570
Northampton2050624794
Northumberland935530
Perry302131
Philadelphia1229727510424
Pike378120814
Potter4800
Schuylkill36819866
Snyder331921
Somerset265810
Sullivan1310
Susquehanna842728
Tioga162461
Union365270
Venango72460
Warren11700
Washington11520792
Wayne1005115
Westmoreland391444725
Wyoming201502
York64169659
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level mapOpens In A New Window


Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female24,78354%1089
Male20,38445%1191
Neither20%0
Not reported5941%12

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black475310%226
Asian4871%26
White9,77421%836
Other213<1%7
Not reported30,53667%1197

* 67% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 707809213
Northeast97212647889
Northwest27460449
Southcentral28342133337
Southeast2904681787533
Southwest25723186823


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11634
ALLEGHENY342909071
ARMSTRONG1340
BEAVER32562258
BERKS194646475
BUCKS45638124147
BUTLER512102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON243412
CENTRE23.0
CHESTER273924398
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2742217
CUMBERLAND41603814
DAUPHIN4961517
DELAWARE42780110173
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN41832
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA133615164
LANCASTER263929381
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON33544
LEHIGH223476549
LUZERNE152663256
LYCOMING21130
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81082822
MONTGOMERY77134738280
NORTHAMPTON1245810155
NORTHUMBERLAND1420
PERRY14.0
PHILADELPHIA5112825163
PIKE22244
SCHUYLKILL41610
SUSQUEHANNA344129
WASHINGTON3621
WAYNE1010
WESTMORELAND81322922
YORK4720
PENNSYLVANIA468811210321505

 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 
 

 

