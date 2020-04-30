

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 24,783 54% 1089 Male 20,384 45% 1191 Neither 2 0% 0 Not reported 594 1% 12

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 4753 10% 226 Asian 487 1% 26 White 9,774 21% 836 Other 213 <1% 7 Not reported 30,536 67% 1197

* 67% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 707 8092 13 Northeast 9721 26478 89 Northwest 274 6044 9 Southcentral 2834 21333 37 Southeast 29046 81787 533 Southwest 2572 31868 23



EpiCurve by Region



Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date