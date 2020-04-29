COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/29/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/29/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
44,3662,195170,517

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+20%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams13014814
Allegheny12731542686
Armstrong506472
Beaver392200765
Bedford 241771
Berks26375313116
Blair239370
Bradford296162
Bucks27337915185
Butler17521406
Cambria2510561
Cameron1490
Carbon170100614
Centre958781
Chester13045070101
Clarion234771
Clearfield144140
Clinton302220
Columbia28357414
Crawford196780
Cumberland324137515
Dauphin558341821
Delaware36198429224
Elk31530
Erie8718502
Fayette8017164
Forest7290
Franklin26427466
Fulton5810
Greene264070
Huntingdon292550
Indiana636474
Jefferson43100
Juniata821301
Lackawanna873228881
Lancaster17037423103
Lawrence647116
Lebanon64824939
Lehigh2719697372
Luzerne2111463582
Lycoming6110610
McKean61620
Mercer657071
Mifflin366470
Monroe1111258354
Montgomery417716694329
Montour4729550
Northampton2008609285
Northumberland925180
Perry302041
Philadelphia1188526601424
Pike369117014
Potter4770
Schuylkill34319125
Snyder331851
Somerset265390
Sullivan1300
Susquehanna812568
Tioga142331
Union335140
Venango72450
Warren11680
Washington11320332
Wayne954965
Westmoreland386437825
Wyoming191452
York62467619
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female23,99254%1,037
Male19,78945%1,146
Neither20%0
Not reported5831%12

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* 

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases Deaths 
African American/Black4,53810%218
Asian4661%26
White9,32721%791
Other204<1%7
Not reported29,83167%1,153

* 67% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date 

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 691786312
Northeast94962564485
Northwest27359539
Southcentral27182070536
Southeast2809279357512
Southwest25323099621

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11634
ALLEGHENY342858965
ARMSTRONG1340
BEAVER32512058
BERKS194576375
BUCKS45594110132
BUTLER411102
CAMBRIA11.0
CARBON241311
CENTRE22.0
CHESTER283493888
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA2742117
CUMBERLAND31483713
DAUPHIN4901413
DELAWARE42738103163
ERIE4320
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN41512
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA133455065
LANCASTER253829381
LAWRENCE2020
LEBANON32444
LEHIGH223296048
LUZERNE152562953
LYCOMING2530
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN2110
MONROE81062822
MONTGOMERY76129035259
NORTHAMPTON124519549
NORTHUMBERLAND1420
PERRY14.0
PHILADELPHIA5011934163
PIKE22044
SCHUYLKILL2210
SUSQUEHANNA344119
WASHINGTON3621
WESTMORELAND81312922
YORK4720
PENNSYLVANIA46176989751428

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 
 

 

