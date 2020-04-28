COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/28/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/28/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|43,264
|1,716
|165,824
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
- View hospital data (desktop version)
- View hospital data (mobile version)
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|27%
|65+
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|20%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|124
|1454
|1
|Allegheny
|1235
|15004
|87
|Armstrong
|50
|624
|2
|Beaver
|388
|1905
|59
|Bedford
|22
|169
|1
|Berks
|2605
|5231
|91
|Blair
|21
|903
|0
|Bradford
|28
|555
|2
|Bucks
|2643
|7661
|164
|Butler
|174
|2066
|6
|Cambria
|22
|986
|1
|Cameron
|1
|46
|0
|Carbon
|169
|966
|13
|Centre
|93
|850
|1
|Chester
|1256
|4983
|85
|Clarion
|23
|466
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|399
|0
|Clinton
|29
|206
|0
|Columbia
|279
|540
|8
|Crawford
|19
|658
|0
|Cumberland
|296
|1339
|10
|Dauphin
|553
|3322
|20
|Delaware
|3463
|8127
|161
|Elk
|3
|148
|0
|Erie
|86
|1770
|2
|Fayette
|79
|1682
|4
|Forest
|7
|27
|0
|Franklin
|237
|2695
|4
|Fulton
|3
|75
|0
|Greene
|26
|395
|0
|Huntingdon
|26
|242
|0
|Indiana
|62
|613
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|308
|0
|Juniata
|81
|122
|0
|Lackawanna
|854
|2197
|71
|Lancaster
|1678
|7297
|78
|Lawrence
|63
|681
|5
|Lebanon
|635
|2444
|8
|Lehigh
|2685
|6883
|64
|Luzerne
|2078
|4508
|74
|Lycoming
|58
|1034
|0
|McKean
|5
|158
|0
|Mercer
|66
|673
|1
|Mifflin
|34
|640
|0
|Monroe
|1097
|2482
|48
|Montgomery
|4043
|16236
|249
|Montour
|47
|2948
|0
|Northampton
|1970
|5957
|55
|Northumberland
|92
|495
|0
|Perry
|27
|196
|1
|Philadelphia
|11604
|25733
|276
|Pike
|362
|1146
|12
|Potter
|4
|75
|0
|Schuylkill
|330
|1868
|5
|Snyder
|33
|181
|1
|Somerset
|26
|518
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|29
|0
|Susquehanna
|82
|248
|4
|Tioga
|14
|216
|1
|Union
|33
|510
|0
|Venango
|7
|235
|0
|Warren
|1
|165
|0
|Washington
|109
|1985
|2
|Wayne
|93
|490
|3
|Westmoreland
|383
|4280
|20
|Wyoming
|18
|135
|2
|York
|614
|6644
|9
View as a clickable county or zip code level map
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.