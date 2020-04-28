NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/28/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/28/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative
43,2641,716165,824

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+20%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams12414541
Allegheny12351500487
Armstrong506242
Beaver388190559
Bedford 221691
Berks2605523191
Blair219030
Bradford285552
Bucks26437661164
Butler17420666
Cambria229861
Cameron1460
Carbon16996613
Centre938501
Chester1256498385
Clarion234661
Clearfield113990
Clinton292060
Columbia2795408
Crawford196580
Cumberland296133910
Dauphin553332220
Delaware34638127161
Elk31480
Erie8617702
Fayette7916824
Forest7270
Franklin23726954
Fulton3750
Greene263950
Huntingdon262420
Indiana626134
Jefferson43080
Juniata811220
Lackawanna854219771
Lancaster1678729778
Lawrence636815
Lebanon63524448
Lehigh2685688364
Luzerne2078450874
Lycoming5810340
McKean51580
Mercer666731
Mifflin346400
Monroe1097248248
Montgomery404316236249
Montour4729480
Northampton1970595755
Northumberland924950
Perry271961
Philadelphia1160425733276
Pike362114612
Potter4750
Schuylkill33018685
Snyder331811
Somerset265180
Sullivan1290
Susquehanna822484
Tioga142161
Union335100
Venango72350
Warren11650
Washington10919852
Wayne934903
Westmoreland383428020
Wyoming181352
York61466449
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Coronavirus_Prevention steps_canva_2020.jpg

 You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 
 

