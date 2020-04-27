COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/27/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/27/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|42,050
|1,597
|161,372
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|28%
|65+
|26%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|19%
|80+
|19%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
|Deaths
|Adams
|122
|1434
|1
|Allegheny
|1224
|14765
|79
|Armstrong
|47
|606
|2
|Beaver
|387
|1898
|46
|Bedford
|21
|162
|1
|Berks
|2526
|5072
|89
|Blair
|21
|886
|0
|Bradford
|28
|522
|2
|Bucks
|2585
|7497
|148
|Butler
|170
|2041
|6
|Cambria
|21
|938
|1
|Cameron
|1
|45
|0
|Carbon
|164
|948
|12
|Centre
|87
|831
|1
|Chester
|1214
|4895
|81
|Clarion
|22
|464
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|395
|0
|Clinton
|25
|193
|0
|Columbia
|277
|510
|7
|Crawford
|19
|630
|0
|Cumberland
|282
|1275
|9
|Dauphin
|529
|3158
|21
|Delaware
|3361
|7957
|142
|Elk
|3
|148
|0
|Erie
|81
|1621
|0
|Fayette
|79
|1648
|4
|Forest
|7
|26
|0
|Franklin
|227
|2630
|2
|Fulton
|3
|74
|0
|Greene
|25
|393
|0
|Huntingdon
|24
|233
|0
|Indiana
|63
|598
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|305
|0
|Juniata
|79
|117
|0
|Lackawanna
|833
|2107
|63
|Lancaster
|1633
|7125
|75
|Lawrence
|63
|667
|5
|Lebanon
|621
|2397
|7
|Lehigh
|2636
|6805
|56
|Luzerne
|2035
|4362
|71
|Lycoming
|57
|1010
|0
|McKean
|5
|155
|0
|Mercer
|65
|664
|1
|Mifflin
|30
|622
|0
|Monroe
|1083
|2441
|46
|Montgomery
|3817
|15022
|232
|Montour
|48
|2942
|0
|Northampton
|1834
|5843
|49
|Northumberland
|90
|473
|0
|Perry
|26
|182
|1
|Philadelphia
|11361
|25299
|274
|Pike
|352
|1120
|12
|Potter
|4
|73
|0
|Schuylkill
|324
|1825
|5
|Snyder
|33
|177
|1
|Somerset
|25
|503
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|26
|0
|Susquehanna
|81
|241
|4
|Tioga
|14
|212
|1
|Union
|31
|491
|0
|Venango
|7
|231
|0
|Warren
|1
|160
|0
|Washington
|107
|1970
|2
|Wayne
|93
|487
|3
|Westmoreland
|377
|4188
|19
|Wyoming
|18
|128
|2
|York
|606
|6509
|9
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.