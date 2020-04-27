NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/27/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/27/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*​Deaths​Negative
42,0501,597161,372

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

 Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​28%
​65+​26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range​Percent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7919%
​80+19%

County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegativesDeaths 
Adams12214341
Allegheny12241476579
Armstrong476062
Beaver387189846
Bedford 211621
Berks2526507289
Blair218860
Bradford285222
Bucks25857497148
Butler17020416
Cambria219381
Cameron1450
Carbon16494812
Centre878311
Chester1214489581
Clarion224641
Clearfield113950
Clinton251930
Columbia2775107
Crawford196300
Cumberland28212759
Dauphin529315821
Delaware33617957142
Elk31480
Erie8116210
Fayette7916484
Forest7260
Franklin22726302
Fulton3740
Greene253930
Huntingdon242330
Indiana635984
Jefferson43050
Juniata791170
Lackawanna833210763
Lancaster1633712575
Lawrence636675
Lebanon62123977
Lehigh2636680556
Luzerne2035436271
Lycoming5710100
McKean51550
Mercer656641
Mifflin306220
Monroe1083244146
Montgomery381715022232
Montour4829420
Northampton1834584349
Northumberland904730
Perry261821
Philadelphia1136125299274
Pike352112012
Potter4730
Schuylkill32418255
Snyder331771
Somerset255030
Sullivan1260
Susquehanna812414
Tioga142121
Union314910
Venango72310
Warren11600
Washington10719702
Wayne934873
Westmoreland377418819
Wyoming181282
York60665099

View as a clickable county or zip code level map

 

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 
 

