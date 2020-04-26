NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/26/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/26/2020

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
41,1651,550157,428

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​27%
​65+26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+20%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives Deaths 
Adams11714081
Allegheny12111439973
Armstrong466022
Beaver366186446
Bedford 211581
Berks2491495488
Blair218680
Bradford285162
Bucks25047265141
Butler17020306
Cambria219121
Cameron1380
Carbon16392512
Centre818111
Chester1177475682
Clarion224631
Clearfield113830
Clinton211740
Columbia2694697
Crawford196280
Cumberland26712308
Dauphin519306318
Delaware32817815141
Elk31470
Erie7715560
Fayette7916224
Forest7260
Franklin20525762
Fulton3720
Greene253920
Huntingdon222280
Indiana635904
Jefferson42970
Juniata781110
Lackawanna793202563
Lancaster1577691174
Lawrence616445
Lebanon61223397
Lehigh2601669451
Luzerne2008423867
Lycoming559800
McKean51500
Mercer656371
Mifflin276090
Monroe1065237645
Montgomery373314668217
Montour4729400
Northampton1813576849
Northumberland904530
Perry261761
Philadelphia1115224646272
Pike349110612
Potter4720
Schuylkill32118035
Snyder331721
Somerset254860
Sullivan1270
Susquehanna792354
Tioga142051
Union314780
Venango72260
Warren11500
Washington10118652
Wayne924683
Westmoreland374408619
Wyoming171212
York59363268


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive CasesPercent of Cases*Deaths
Female22,23654%719
Male18,35545%825
Neither20%0
Not reported5721%6

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**Deaths
​African American/Black​4,027​10%​168
Asian4201%21
White8,29220%570
Other1760%4
Not reported28,25068787

* 68% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 65172979
Northeast89262395680
Northwest25753457
Southcentral24591916434
Southeast2596972818461
Southwest24162884818

 

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
ADAMS11431
ALLEGHENY322548252
ARMSTRONG12.0
BEAVER32291739
BERKS194275950
BUCKS435189193
BUTLER31092
CARBON238310
CHESTER262863266
CLARION1110
CLEARFIELD22.0
COLUMBIA270169
CUMBERLAND3111307
DAUPHIN375139
DELAWARE4263678101
ERIE4220
FAYETTE13.1
FRANKLIN17.1
INDIANA31314
LACKAWANNA122914246
LANCASTER233617857
LAWRENCE1010
LEBANON11722
LEHIGH212924832
LUZERNE142172444
LYCOMING2230
MERCER11.0
MIFFLIN1010
MONROE8852518
MONTGOMERY72118232168
NORTHAMPTON123458023
NORTHUMBERLAND1110
PERRY14.0
PHILADELPHIA501115491
PIKE11822
SCHUYLKILL2210
SUSQUEHANNA34494
WASHINGTON3621
WESTMORELAND61252819
YORK4720
PENNSYLVANIA4316813822952
 
 
  View as a clickable county or zip code level map

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 
 

