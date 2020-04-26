COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*
* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/26/2020
Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/26/2020
Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives
|Total Cases*
|Deaths
|Negative
|41,165
|1,550
|157,428
* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
Hospital Data
Trajectory Animations
Positive Cases by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases*
|0-4
|< 1%
|5-12
|< 1%
|13-18
|1%
|19-24
|6%
|25-49
|38%
|50-64
|27%
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date
|Age Range
|Percent of Cases
|0-29
|2%
|30-49
|5%
|50-64
|10%
|65-79
|20%
|80+
|20%
County Case Counts to Date
|County
|Total Cases
|Negatives
| Deaths
|Adams
|117
|1408
|1
|Allegheny
|1211
|14399
|73
|Armstrong
|46
|602
|2
|Beaver
|366
|1864
|46
|Bedford
|21
|158
|1
|Berks
|2491
|4954
|88
|Blair
|21
|868
|0
|Bradford
|28
|516
|2
|Bucks
|2504
|7265
|141
|Butler
|170
|2030
|6
|Cambria
|21
|912
|1
|Cameron
|1
|38
|0
|Carbon
|163
|925
|12
|Centre
|81
|811
|1
|Chester
|1177
|4756
|82
|Clarion
|22
|463
|1
|Clearfield
|11
|383
|0
|Clinton
|21
|174
|0
|Columbia
|269
|469
|7
|Crawford
|19
|628
|0
|Cumberland
|267
|1230
|8
|Dauphin
|519
|3063
|18
|Delaware
|3281
|7815
|141
|Elk
|3
|147
|0
|Erie
|77
|1556
|0
|Fayette
|79
|1622
|4
|Forest
|7
|26
|0
|Franklin
|205
|2576
|2
|Fulton
|3
|72
|0
|Greene
|25
|392
|0
|Huntingdon
|22
|228
|0
|Indiana
|63
|590
|4
|Jefferson
|4
|297
|0
|Juniata
|78
|111
|0
|Lackawanna
|793
|2025
|63
|Lancaster
|1577
|6911
|74
|Lawrence
|61
|644
|5
|Lebanon
|612
|2339
|7
|Lehigh
|2601
|6694
|51
|Luzerne
|2008
|4238
|67
|Lycoming
|55
|980
|0
|McKean
|5
|150
|0
|Mercer
|65
|637
|1
|Mifflin
|27
|609
|0
|Monroe
|1065
|2376
|45
|Montgomery
|3733
|14668
|217
|Montour
|47
|2940
|0
|Northampton
|1813
|5768
|49
|Northumberland
|90
|453
|0
|Perry
|26
|176
|1
|Philadelphia
|11152
|24646
|272
|Pike
|349
|1106
|12
|Potter
|4
|72
|0
|Schuylkill
|321
|1803
|5
|Snyder
|33
|172
|1
|Somerset
|25
|486
|0
|Sullivan
|1
|27
|0
|Susquehanna
|79
|235
|4
|Tioga
|14
|205
|1
|Union
|31
|478
|0
|Venango
|7
|226
|0
|Warren
|1
|150
|0
|Washington
|101
|1865
|2
|Wayne
|92
|468
|3
|Westmoreland
|374
|4086
|19
|Wyoming
|17
|121
|2
|York
|593
|6326
|8
Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date
|Sex
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases*
|Deaths
|Female
|22,236
|54%
|719
|Male
|18,355
|45%
|825
|Neither
|2
|0%
|0
|Not reported
|572
|1%
|6
* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*
|Race
|Positive Cases
|Percent of Cases**
|Deaths
|African American/Black
|4,027
|10%
|168
|Asian
|420
|1%
|21
|White
|8,292
|20%
|570
|Other
|176
|0%
|4
|Not reported
|28,250
|68
|787
* 68% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding
Case Counts by Region to Date
|Region
|Positive
|Negative
|Inconclusive
|Northcentral
|651
|7297
|9
|Northeast
|8926
|23956
|80
|Northwest
|257
|5345
|7
|Southcentral
|2459
|19164
|34
|Southeast
|25969
|72818
|461
|Southwest
|2416
|28848
|18
COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date
|Facility County
|Number of Facilities with Cases
|Number of Cases Among Residents
|Number of Cases Among Employees
|Number of Deaths
|ADAMS
|1
|14
|3
|1
|ALLEGHENY
|32
|254
|82
|52
|ARMSTRONG
|1
|2
|.
|0
|BEAVER
|3
|229
|17
|39
|BERKS
|19
|427
|59
|50
|BUCKS
|43
|518
|91
|93
|BUTLER
|3
|10
|9
|2
|CARBON
|2
|38
|3
|10
|CHESTER
|26
|286
|32
|66
|CLARION
|1
|1
|1
|0
|CLEARFIELD
|2
|2
|.
|0
|COLUMBIA
|2
|70
|16
|9
|CUMBERLAND
|3
|111
|30
|7
|DAUPHIN
|3
|75
|13
|9
|DELAWARE
|42
|636
|78
|101
|ERIE
|4
|2
|2
|0
|FAYETTE
|1
|3
|.
|1
|FRANKLIN
|1
|7
|.
|1
|INDIANA
|3
|13
|1
|4
|LACKAWANNA
|12
|291
|42
|46
|LANCASTER
|23
|361
|78
|57
|LAWRENCE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|LEBANON
|1
|17
|2
|2
|LEHIGH
|21
|292
|48
|32
|LUZERNE
|14
|217
|24
|44
|LYCOMING
|2
|2
|3
|0
|MERCER
|1
|1
|.
|0
|MIFFLIN
|1
|0
|1
|0
|MONROE
|8
|85
|25
|18
|MONTGOMERY
|72
|1182
|32
|168
|NORTHAMPTON
|12
|345
|80
|23
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|1
|1
|1
|0
|PERRY
|1
|4
|.
|0
|PHILADELPHIA
|50
|1115
|4
|91
|PIKE
|1
|18
|2
|2
|SCHUYLKILL
|2
|2
|1
|0
|SUSQUEHANNA
|3
|44
|9
|4
|WASHINGTON
|3
|6
|2
|1
|WESTMORELAND
|6
|125
|28
|19
|YORK
|4
|7
|2
|0
|PENNSYLVANIA
|431
|6813
|822
|952
View as a clickable county or zip code level map
You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
- Clean surfaces frequently.
- Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.