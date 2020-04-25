NCPACOVID.jpg

COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/25/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/25/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases*Deaths​Negative
40,0491,537152,886

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases*
​0-4​< 1%
​5-12​< 1%
​13-18​1%
​19-246%
​25-49​38%
​50-64​28%
​65+26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age RangePercent of Cases
​0-29​2%
30-495%
50-6410%
​65-7920%
​80+20%


County Case Counts to Date

CountyTotal CasesNegatives Deaths 
Adams11313711
Allegheny119813,96173
Armstrong465932
Beaver359183146
Bedford 211481
Berks2406475988
Blair218480
Bradford285052
Bucks24217,046136
Butler16820166
Cambria218481
Cameron1330
Carbon16289612
Centre817931
Chester1134461482
Clarion224541
Clearfield113790
Clinton181600
Columbia2573867
Crawford196160
Cumberland25011678
Dauphin492295018
Delaware31617492140
Elk21420
Erie7915330
Fayette7915844
Forest7240
Franklin18125161
Fulton3650
Greene253840
Huntingdon222250
Indiana635644
Jefferson42880
Juniata771020
Lackawanna772194363
Lancaster1501669274
Lawrence616345
Lebanon59222837
Lehigh2551653650
Luzerne1962407966
Lycoming539500
McKean51490
Mercer646211
Mifflin265950
Monroe1054229044
Montgomery362714,240214
Montour472,9390
Northampton1780564349
Northumberland874230
Perry261681
Philadelphia1089324,078272
Pike347109312
Potter4720
Schuylkill31117325
Snyder321651
Somerset254670
Sullivan1270
Susquehanna772224
Tioga142001
Union314670
Venango72220
Warren11490
Washington9918172
Wayne924593
Westmoreland360396919
Wyoming171102
York57861598
 

View as a clickable county or zip code level map


Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.


Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date

SexPositive Cases Percent of Cases*Deaths 
Female21,58454%713
Male17,90245%818
Neither20%0
Not reported5611%6

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date*

RacePositive CasesPercent of Cases**
Deaths 
African American/Black3,87410%167
Asian 4011%21
White 7,94920%566
Other 1690%3
Not reported27,65669%780

* 69% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding


Case Counts by Region to Date

RegionPositiveNegativeInconclusive 
Northcentral 63270879
Northeast87612327176
Northwest25652447
Southcentral23511859732
Southeast2519270653438
Southwest23832803418


EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

Facility CountyNumber of Facilities with CasesNumber of Cases Among ResidentsNumber of Cases Among EmployeesNumber of Deaths
Adams11431
Allegheny322518152
Armstrong1200
Beaver32251639
Berks184065549
Bucks434828589
Butler31092
Carbon238310
Chester262733166
Clarion1110
Clearfield2200
Columbia267149
Cumberland397287
Dauphin368139
Delaware4161771100
Erie3310
Fayette1301
Franklin1200
Indiana31214
Lackawanna122854046
Lancaster233417657
Lawrence1010
Lebanon11422
Lehigh202814631
Luzerne142032343
Lycoming2220
Mercer1100
Mifflin1010
Monroe8822418
Montgomery72114331167
Northampton123417923
Northumberland1110
Perry1400
Philadelphia501079491
Pike11812
Schuylkill2110
Susquehanna34494
Washington3621
Westmoreland51202619
York3510
Pennsylvania4256544782942
 
  View as a clickable county or zip code level map

You can play a role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19

  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.
  • Clean surfaces frequently.
  • Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.
 
 

