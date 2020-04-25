COVID-19 Data for Pennsylvania*

* Map, tables, case counts and deaths last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/25/2020

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/25/2020

Pennsylvania reports “confirmed deaths” and “probable deaths” associated with the Covid-19 virus. A confirmed death is one in which the deceased had tested positive to the virus prior to passing. A probably death is one where the deceased had demonstrated the symptoms of Covid-19, had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive, and “Covid-19” was listed as a cause of death on the death certificate, but the person had never had a positive test.

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* ​Deaths ​Negative 40,049 1,537 152,886

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations



Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases*

​0-4 ​< 1% ​5-12 ​< 1% ​13-18 ​1% ​19-24 6% ​25-49 ​38% ​50-64 ​28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

​Age Range ​Percent of Cases

​0-29 ​2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% ​65-79 20% ​80+ 20%



County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Deaths Adams 113 1371 1 Allegheny 1198 13,961 73 Armstrong 46 593 2 Beaver 359 1831 46 Bedford 21 148 1 Berks 2406 4759 88 Blair 21 848 0 Bradford 28 505 2 Bucks 2421 7,046 136 Butler 168 2016 6 Cambria 21 848 1 Cameron 1 33 0 Carbon 162 896 12 Centre 81 793 1 Chester 1134 4614 82 Clarion 22 454 1 Clearfield 11 379 0 Clinton 18 160 0 Columbia 257 386 7 Crawford 19 616 0 Cumberland 250 1167 8 Dauphin 492 2950 18 Delaware 3161 7492 140 Elk 2 142 0 Erie 79 1533 0 Fayette 79 1584 4 Forest 7 24 0 Franklin 181 2516 1 Fulton 3 65 0 Greene 25 384 0 Huntingdon 22 225 0 Indiana 63 564 4 Jefferson 4 288 0 Juniata 77 102 0 Lackawanna 772 1943 63 Lancaster 1501 6692 74 Lawrence 61 634 5 Lebanon 592 2283 7 Lehigh 2551 6536 50 Luzerne 1962 4079 66 Lycoming 53 950 0 McKean 5 149 0 Mercer 64 621 1 Mifflin 26 595 0 Monroe 1054 2290 44 Montgomery 3627 14,240 214 Montour 47 2,939 0 Northampton 1780 5643 49 Northumberland 87 423 0 Perry 26 168 1 Philadelphia 10893 24,078 272 Pike 347 1093 12 Potter 4 72 0 Schuylkill 311 1732 5 Snyder 32 165 1 Somerset 25 467 0 Sullivan 1 27 0 Susquehanna 77 222 4 Tioga 14 200 1 Union 31 467 0 Venango 7 222 0 Warren 1 149 0 Washington 99 1817 2 Wayne 92 459 3 Westmoreland 360 3969 19 Wyoming 17 110 2 York 578 6159 8 View as a clickable county or zip code level map

Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts and Deaths by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Deaths Female 21,584 54% 713 Male 17,902 45% 818 Neither 2 0% 0 Not reported 561 1% 6 * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts and Deaths by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

Deaths African American/Black 3,874 10% 167 Asian 401 1% 21 White 7,949 20% 566 Other 169 0% 3 Not reported 27,656 69% 780 * 69% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 632 7087 9 Northeast 8761 23271 76 Northwest 256 5244 7 Southcentral 2351 18597 32 Southeast 25192 70653 438 Southwest 2383 28034 18

EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date Facility County Number of Facilities with Cases Number of Cases Among Residents Number of Cases Among Employees Number of Deaths Adams 1 14 3 1 Allegheny 32 251 81 52 Armstrong 1 2 0 0 Beaver 3 225 16 39 Berks 18 406 55 49 Bucks 43 482 85 89 Butler 3 10 9 2 Carbon 2 38 3 10 Chester 26 273 31 66 Clarion 1 1 1 0 Clearfield 2 2 0 0 Columbia 2 67 14 9 Cumberland 3 97 28 7 Dauphin 3 68 13 9 Delaware 41 617 71 100 Erie 3 3 1 0 Fayette 1 3 0 1 Franklin 1 2 0 0 Indiana 3 12 1 4 Lackawanna 12 285 40 46 Lancaster 23 341 76 57 Lawrence 1 0 1 0 Lebanon 1 14 2 2 Lehigh 20 281 46 31 Luzerne 14 203 23 43 Lycoming 2 2 2 0 Mercer 1 1 0 0 Mifflin 1 0 1 0 Monroe 8 82 24 18 Montgomery 72 1143 31 167 Northampton 12 341 79 23 Northumberland 1 1 1 0 Perry 1 4 0 0 Philadelphia 50 1079 4 91 Pike 1 18 1 2 Schuylkill 2 1 1 0 Susquehanna 3 44 9 4 Washington 3 6 2 1 Westmoreland 5 120 26 19 York 3 5 1 0 Pennsylvania 425 6544 782 942